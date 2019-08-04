FLRN: Floaters Are Vastly Underperforming

As interest rates have been stuck in neutral, and are likely to decline in the future, floaters have been under-performing fixed-income options.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) as an investment option at its current market price. I reiterated a negative outlook on FLRN back in Q1, and that outlook appears to be well-founded. Floating rate debt continues to substantially lag its fixed-rate counterpart, with investors piling in to fixed-rate government and corporate bonds in order to lock in yields before they go lower. Floaters do not have this same quality, as the distributions paid are at risk of going down as interest rates decline, which is a key risk in our current environment.

This past week on July 31, the Fed did indeed cut rates, which pressured floaters. However, the likelihood of this occurring was likely priced in, and Fed Chairman Powell did offer guidance to suggest further rate decreases were not a foregone conclusion. This may have tempted investors to head back in to FLRN, on the expectation rates would be either neutral or heading higher for their next move. However, this outlook was clouded on Thursday (8/1), when President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods imported in to America. This development prompted another flight to safety, namely in fixed-rate assets with low risk, such as treasuries and investment grade corporates. While FLRN holds investment grade debt as well, the tariff tweet also raised expectations that the Fed will indeed continue lowering rates by 2020. This outlook should continue to pressure floating rate options going forward.

Background

First, a little about FLRN. The fund is managed by State Street (STT) and "seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Note < 5 Years Index". Currently, the fund is trading at $30.68/share and pays monthly distributions, with an annualized yield of 2.87% based on its most recent distribution. When I last reviewed FLRN in March, I cautioned against using floating rate debt for fixed-income exposure going forward. In hindsight, this was the correct call. Despite FLRN offering a total return around 1.5% since that time, this return has markedly under-performed other fixed-rate, corporate options. With that in mind, I wanted to do an updated review on FLRN to see if the current environment offers a better opportunity to initiate positions. I do not believe it does, and I will explain why in detail below.

FLRN Lagging Alternatives

To start, I want to highlight the primary reason I remain pessimistic on FLRN - actual performance. In fairness, FLRN has registered a positive return in 2019, and its investment grade holdings make the risk of default minimal. Therefore, I see the underlying holdings as safe, but offering a total return that is drastically lower than other options. Therefore, while FLRN may manage to squeeze out small gains for the remainder of the year, I believe my pessimistic outlook is appropriate because we do not invest in isolation. Putting funds in FLRN has been a poor option this year compared to alternatives with similar credit risk. To illustrate, consider the year-to-date share price return of FLRN compared against a fund that invests in fixed-rate corporate bonds and a fixed-rate aggregate bond fund. Options from State Street for these investments include the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (CBND) and SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB).

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the performance differential is stark, with FLRN trading in a mildly positive flat line, while SPAB and CBND had been trending higher almost uninterrupted all year.

Of course, you could be saying, why not invest in FLRN now for value, since it has been under-performing? While this is certainly an option, I would urge investors to also consider the relative yields on these three funds. While FLRN has not seen its yield decline because of price appreciation, the distribution rate is pressured by the floating rate debt holdings. The interest rates on those products have been stagnant, and could very well decline due to the recent interest rate cut. In fact, even with the gains by CBND and SPAB, both those funds still offer current yields above FLRN's current yield, as shown below:

Fund Current Yield FLRN 2.87% CBND 3.58% SPAB 2.97%

Source: State Street

My takeaway here is quite simple. FLRN has been roundly lagging fixed-rate bonds, and its current yield and outlook leave me with no reason to expect this reality to change as we move closer to 2020.

Interest Rates Part 1 - The Fed Cooled Expectations

The theory behind my recommendation to avoid floating rate bonds since 2019 began was driven by the outlook for interest rates. Investors had widely anticipated the Fed to lower the benchmark rate, and that has a negative effect on the income stream of FLRN. This is because floating rate bonds re-set their distribution rates at prevailing market rates, so when rates decline, so does their yield. Unlike fixed-rate bonds that often rally when interest rates decline, floating rate bonds tend to perform poorly in relative terms, as we have seen in the prior paragraph.

With that outlook, I was very hesitant on FLRN and, this past week on July 31st, the Fed did indeed lower its benchmark rate by .25 basis points. This was widely expected, but was still an overall negative for floaters.

However, there were some positives that came out of the meeting (with respect to FLRN). Notably, Fed Chairman Powell seemed to indicate this was not the start of a "cycle" of rate cutting, but rather was a "mid-cycle adjustment". To provide clarity, Mr. Powell was asked the following question at the press conference following the release of the July 31 FOMC statement:

You called it a mid-cycle adjustment to policy. And, I mean, what should we take this to mean and what message do you mean to send with this move today about future rate moves?

His response is below (emphasis added):

Well, the sense of that is, I mean that refers back to other times when the FOMC has cut rates in the middle of a cycle. I’m contrasting it there with the beginning, for example, the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle.

Source: Federal Reserve

The takeaway here was that Mr. Powell essentially downplayed the possibility of further rate cuts, by noting this may not be the beginning of a "cutting cycle". This was news to the market, as investors had priced in 2-3 rate cuts by year-end. The impact has the potential to be positive for FLRN because, if no new cuts materialize, the fund should maintain its yield close to 3% with a neutral environment. Furthermore, if the Fed reversed course and increased rates down the line, FLRN would be a primary beneficiary of that action.

Interest Rates Part 2 - And Then A Tweet Happened

My next point has to do with the marked shift in expectations just a day later (8/1). The story I just illustrated in the previous paragraph suggested that the worst might have been over for FLRN. The rate cut materialized, but investors were expecting it, and the downside risk going forward would be minimized if no new cuts occurred. While that appeared to be the key takeaway to end the week, President Trump shocked the market on 8/1 by announcing new tariffs on Chinese goods via Twitter, set to begin on 9/1.

The impact of this announcement was swift, with the Dow erasing a 1% gain and dropping around 200 points, along with oil sliding by 8%. While painful for equities, there were other implications for interest rates that could impact FLRN. While the day prior the Fed had suggested an easing cycle was not beginning, President Trump's new tariff threat could derail that outlook. Specifically, if trade headwinds continue to pressure corporate profits and global economic growth expectations, the Fed may be forced to take more "insurance cuts", even if the official announcement was that a cutting cycle was not imminent.

And the market is indeed discounting the Fed's current tone. In light of the escalating trade dispute, the futures market is now expecting further rate cuts to occur short-term. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the market is pricing in at least one more cut by year-end, with two cuts being the most likely scenario, as illustrated below:

Source: CME Group

The implication here is not positive for FLRN. On the backdrop of this tweet, investors flocked to safety, buying in corporate bonds and treasuries. However, FLRN's return was minimal, as investors are locking in fixed-rate corporate bonds, not floating rate. With interest rates likely to decline further, the income stream from FLRN will continue to be at risk of declining as well. Given that FLRN has markedly fallen behind under similar conditions this year already, this reality is telling me more of the same will continue.

Bottom line

FLRN has been lagging the broader fixed-income sector this year. As interest rates remained low, investors sought income in fixed-rate bonds of all grades, municipal debt, and treasuries. While floating rate bonds did garner some interest, the positive move for FLRN was minimal compared to other options. With interest rates dropping this week, and looking set to continue dropping over the next few months, I do not see a scenario where FLRN begins to out-perform. While the fund's investment grade holdings should provide some safety during any forthcoming volatility, the income stream and yield offered will most likely decline along with interest rates. This limits the potential total return from FLRN if investors were to buy-in now. Therefore, I reiterate caution on FLRN as an investment option, and recommend investors look elsewhere for fixed-income exposure at this time.

