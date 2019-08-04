USRT: Exposure To Strong Growth Subsectors Is Beneficial, But Fed's Hawkish Rate Cut May Not Be Good News

ETF Overview

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) has a portfolio of U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the investment results of the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index. The fund’s exposure to retail REITs is concerning due to the rise of e-commerce. However, this exposure is offset by some strong growth subsectors such as residential, industrial and specialized REITs in its portfolio. USRT’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the treasury yield. Given the fact that the market is still digesting the Fed’s “hawkish” rate cut on July 31, 2019, we think investors should stay on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

We like its exposure to sectors with strong growth potentials

Fortunately, USRT’s portfolio of REITs also include other sectors such as residential REITs, industrial REITs, and specialized REITs. In fact, these three subsectors represent about 48% of USRT’s portfolio (18.3% for residential REITs, 9.8% for industrial REITs, and 19.9% for specialized REITs).

Source: iShares Website

Residential REITs should continue to benefit from the trend of declining homeownership in the U.S. In PwC’s latest report, the organization also observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent to owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. PwC believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.”

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Industrial REITs should outperform thanks to the rise of e-commerce. Although valuation of industrial REITs has expanded considerably in the past few years, we think this trend will continue. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states,

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

Finally, USRT’s exposure to specialized REITs is beneficial. This subgroup include REITs that operates data centers, communication towers, self-storage spaces, etc. The increasing digital activities and data consumption has helped to drive demand for data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2023. Similarly, the increasing data consumption for mobile devices and the future data demand from the Internet of Things and Internet of Cars should continue to drive strong demand for communication tower spaces. The declining homeownership trend discussed earlier also help increases the demand for self-storage spaces.

A 4.6%-yielding dividend

USRT pays a 4.6%-yielding dividend. As the chart below shows, its dividend yield is in the middle of its 3-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

USRT is rate sensitive

USRT’s fund performance is sensitive to the interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, its fund performance is inversely correlated with the 10-year treasury yield. As the treasury yield drops lower, USRT’s fund price increases. On the other hand, when treasury yield rises, USRT generally underperforms.

Data by YCharts

Is this the time to invest now?

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are in the late cycle environment. For example, we are seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, some REITs, etc.). We believe investors are concerned that the escalation of the global trade tensions will lead the U.S. and global economy into a recession. However, we believe a large portion of this concern is reflected in the treasury yield already. Prior to Fed’s decision, the market has already priced in 2 or more rate cuts in the U.S. given the declining treasury yield in H1 2019. As many had expected, the Fed lowered the interest rate by 25bps on July 31, 2019. The fact that Fed Chair Powell expressed about this rate cut is “not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts” indicates that this may be a one-and-done rate cut. Therefore, we expect treasury yield to trend higher if there are no more rate hikes in H2 2019. Since USRT’s fund performance is inversely correlated with the treasury yield, we do not expect it to perform well in the near-term.

Investor Takeaway

We like USRT’s exposure to strong growth REITs such as residential, industrial, and specialized REITs. However, we think the market will need to readjust to the current treasury yield environment especially after USRT registered strong performance in H1 2019. Hence, we think investors can wait on the sideline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.