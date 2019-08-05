Why The Merger Between Takeaway And Just Eat Is A Good Deal

Takeaway and Just Eat do not operate in a single common market, except for Switzerland. This limits possible short-term synergies.

Just Eat generates cash that could be used to fund further investments of Takeaway, but has to keep investing heavily in itself as well.

Takeaway has offered to merge with Just Eat, in an all-share deal.

Last week, news emerged that Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) and Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) (OTCPK:JSTTY) would merge. Following Takeaway.com for a while now, I have written down my expectations for the new company in this article.

The Deal

Takeaway offers 0.09744 of its own shares, for each share of Just Eat. At the current valuation of Takeaway of €81.05, this is €7.8975 per share of Just Eat, or 719.40 GBX. The current price of Just Eat is 758.80 GBX, or 5.5% higher. This indicates that investors expect Takeaway to come with a better offer. Let's find out if they should.

Takeaway

Markets

Takeaway operates in several different markets. In Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Austria, Bulgaria and Israel, Takeaway has the largest market share. In Portugal, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Romania, Takeaway has a top 3 position.

Management states that it "will continue to evaluate opportunities in sizeable, underdeveloped and underinvested countries that offer attractive long-term growth potential and do not have a firmly established market leader." We could thus expect Takeaway to roll out in more markets. Source image and quote: Takeaway.com investor relations - our markets

Financials

All numbers are in thousands.

Netherlands 2018 2017 2016 2015 Orders 32,693 27,446 21,083 15,946 Revenue 98,293 74,427 55,253 41,871 EBITDA 53,211 43,017 34,746 26,463

The Netherlands is the home base of Takeaway.com. Over the last four years, orders have more than doubled, just like revenue and EBITDA. The positive cash flow generated here, has been used for marketing and developing in its other markets. Like Germany, its second-biggest market:

Germany 2018 2017 2016 2015 Orders 32,629 23,946 17,341 11,693 Revenue 86,040 57,859 36,809 24,085 Ebitda -36,721 -47,024 -39,402 -28,568

Here, the amount of transactions (orders) on the platform has almost tripled over the last four years, while revenue has almost quadrupled. However, EBITDA has gotten more negative, as the company ramped up its marketing spending. We see the same story in the 'Other Markets':

Other Markets 2018 2017 2016 2015 Orders 28,597 16,899 10,897 6,072 Revenue 55,71 34,192 19,579 10,781 Ebitda -27,768 -23,565 -13,621 -11,683

Once again, the orders have known explosive growth, just like revenue, while EBITDA has gotten more negative.

Overall

When including Headquarters expenses, EBITDA stands at -11.3 million euros, compared to -13.8 million euros four years ago. This while marketing expenses have gone up from almost 60 million euros to close to 128 million euros. Last, orders per returning active consumer have gone up from 10.1 to 11.4, which is definitely a good sign.

Overall 2018 2017 2016 2015 Orders per returning active consumer 11.4 10.7 10.5 10.1 EBITDA -11,278 -27,572 -18,276 -13,788 Marketing expenses 127,759 116,636 82,600 59,048

Source of all numbers are the annual reports of Takeaway.com

Just Eat

Markets

Just Eat operates in 12 countries, of which 8 are in Europe. As it is a global player, it has a more diversified portfolio than Takeaway.com. In Brazil, Just Eat owns a 33% share in iFood.

Important to know is that Just Eat does not operate in a single country where Takeaway.com is active, except for Switzerland.

Source: Just Eat - Our Business

Financials

For Just Eat, the United Kingdom is its home market. Here, the company generated 190 million pounds in underlying EBITDA in 2018. Orders continue to grow (+17%) and revenue grows even stronger (+27%).

United Kingdom 2018 2017 Orders m 122.8 105.0 Revenue £m 385.6 303.8 uEBITDA £m 189.5 155.4

note: uEBITDA, or underlying EBITDA, additionally excludes long-term employee incentive costs, exceptional items, foreign exchange gains and losses, other gains and losses, and an adjustment for the associates.

This cash flow generated in the UK was used over the last two years, to develop and market in Canada. Since this year, Skip the Dishes has multilingual support and covers Canada completely. This spurred the orders, which almost tripled in amount, just like revenue. Even with such investments, uEBITDA remained almost untouched.

Canada 2018 2017 Orders m 30.7 11.6 Revenue £m 177.9 62.3 uEBITDA £m -11.5 -11.1

Worse news in Australia and New Zealand, where high competitive pressure is weighing on the orders. As Just Eat has had to increase its marketing expenses and revenue did not grow, uEBITDA suffered but remained positive.

Australia and New Zealand 2018 2017 Orders m 13.0 15.2 Revenue £m 46.7 46.8 uEBITDA £m 6.5 16.2

International, or Europe including Mexico, developments are very positive. Just Eat expanded its coverage in France, which is the reason for the lower uEBITDA. The total number of customers is up by more than 30%, so 2019 should be a very profitable year for the international segment.

International 2018 2017 Orders m 54.7 40.6 Revenue £m 169.3 129.0 uEBITDA £m 14.2 19.8

Source of all numbers are the annual reports of Just Eat.

Synergies

Markets

There are little to no synergies with regard to the markets Takeaway and Just Eat operate in. Right now, they both operate only in Switzerland as they have stayed out of each other's water until now. Therefore, I do not see how they could decrease marketing expenses in one of their markets, except for Switzerland, as they would only have to market one platform.

However, in the long run, this will deliver synergies, as at one time they would probably have tried to penetrate each other's markets.

Financials

Here, I do see some synergies in the short term. While Just Eat is net generating cash, Takeaway is breaking even on the operational cash flow. Last year, 2018, Just Eat had an operational cash flow of close to 160 million pounds. This is more than enough to finance possible investments of Takeaway.

In January 2019, Takeaway had to raise 680 million euros through new shares and convertible bonds, which led to shareholder dilution. While 160 million pounds (around 180 million euros) would not have been merely enough to prevent this, it could have helped.

Other synergies

Takeaway Just Eat (the name of the new company) will be able to reduce overhead costs in the headquarters. This could be as much as 10 million euros a year, which are the current costs allocated to the headquarters of Takeaway.

Last, in the battle against Deliveroo and Uber Eats, both Just Eat and Takeaway will be stronger when merged than as individual companies.

Conclusion

Certainly for Takeaway, a merger would be great news. Takeaway Just Eat would be generating more than 200 million euros worth of cash, would be able to cut management costs and will not waste resources in the future by penetrating each other's markets. The company will be stronger in its battle for domination with Deliveroo and Uber Eats, which are backed respectively by giants Amazon (AMZN) and Uber (UBER).

One could argue that synergies are very limited, as Just Eat and Takeaway do not operate in the same markets. However, I believe it would have been a matter of time for one to penetrate the other's market and a merger will prevent this and thus reduce costs and increase focus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKAYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.