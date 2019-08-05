Credit Suisse: Delivering On Its Promise, 20% Upside

As market belief in the turnaround becomes entrenched, I expect estimates and the valuation multiple to move higher. My share price target is CHF14.5, which gives at least 20% upside from the current price.

The company is also winning back share in investment banking, an area of constant disappointment in recent years. 2Q saw the Global Markets division beat estimates by over 40%.

In spite of this, the share trades on only 0.75x P/TNAV and at a 15% discount to UBS despite similar ROTE, similar payouts and CS's sustained outperformance in wealth management.

Credit Suisse continues to deliver on its promise and posted 13% better-than-expected profits in 2Q as the restructuring efforts of recent years bear fruit.

2019 marks a watershed for CS

2019 is a watershed year for Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) as it emerges from a period of intense restructuring that was launched when CEO Tidjane Thiam took over in 2015. A lot has already been achieved, including:

A 20% reduction in operating costs since 2015 that has dramatically improved CS's cost:income ratio

The successful work-out and run-off of unprofitable legacy asset positions that have seen the volume of capital consumed by the "SRU" legacy division fall by 85%.

The resolution of key litigation cases, the largest being the $5.3bn settlement on RMBS with the US Department of Justice in 2017.

2019 is the first year without big restructuring expenses or litigation settlement charges since Tidjane Thiam took over and it represents CS's "return to normality" and its chance to finally fulfill the promise of its leading franchises in wealth management and investment banking.

2Q showed that CS continues to move in the right direction

Management has promised a sharp rebound in profitability this year as the focus switches from restructuring to growth and it has set a target of 10-11% ROTE for 2019 and 11-12% for 2020. Many of the expected improvements this year are more or less automatic, stemming from quantifiable items such as the non-recurrence of legacy asset losses and the roll-off of certain expensive funding positions.

Expected improvement in 2019 ROE comes mainly from quantifiable items that are within the company's control

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

2Q showed the company is on track with net profit coming in 13% better than Street estimates and ROTE being close to target at 9.7% (Reuters commentary here).

The numbers include important outperformance in both the Global Markets investment banking division (profits 43% higher than expected) and the Asia Pacific division (profits 20% higher than expected). Both are significant since these two divisions have been responsible for much of the profit disappointment in recent years. The rebound in profitability so far in 2019 suggests CS has turned a corner.

Source: company data and company-compiled consensus

It is the trends in investment banking which are most encouraging as this is the area CS has most struggled lately. The business also accounts for 35% of group profits. 2Q saw CS post the strongest equity trading numbers of any peer and the second-best fixed-income trading numbers (see charts below). Both are evidence that, as CS exits its restructuring phase, it is regaining market share that it had sacrificed in recent years.

Source: company disclosures

Valuation catalysts remain in place

I've outlined in a previous article the potential share price catalysts that could push the shares much higher from here.

Street expectations for 2019 and 2020 are low

The first is that Street estimates remain well below what management thinks is doable. Consensus estimates for ROE in 2019 are only 8%, despite 2Q being closer to 10%. For 2020, consensus sees the company delivering only 9.1% against a target of 11-12%.

The shares look like they are valued primarily off these low-ball estimates. P/TNAV is 0.75x which would be consistent with a 10% cost of equity assumption and the Street estimate for 2019 ROE of 8%. If the company can deliver its targets, the current multiple is too low: the lower end of this year's 10-11% target would put the fair value P/TNAV closer to 1x.

CS is performing better than UBS but trades at a large discount

The second catalyst is the valuation of UBS (NYSE: UBS). CS's P/TNAV multiple of 0.75x puts it at a 15% discount (0.9x) yet on most of the important metrics, CS is now outperforming. This makes the continuance of such a large discount increasingly untenable.

ROTE is likely to be similar in 2019. I've made the point in a previous article that one of the big disappointments with UBS has been its inability to raise ROTE over the last number of years. Consequently, returns will be very similar this year, according to consensus estimates. CS is expected to deliver 8.0% ROTE, UBS 8.6%. It is true that UBS has had an edge in 1H, posting 11.9% ROTE in 2Q against CS's 9.7% but it is also true that UBS gave more bearish guidance for 2H than CS, which suggests the numbers could converge in the latter half of the year, as consensus expects.

Source: company report & accounts, company-compiled consensus *For comparability, the data for 2016/17/18 exclude restructuring and litigation charges

2. CS is growing revenues, UBS is not. For banks with high operational leverage like CS and UBS revenue growth is crucial for the maintenance and growth of ROTE. CS has shown itself to be highly adept at protecting revenues even as it cuts costs: between 2015 and 2018, the cost base shrunk by 14% while revenues actually grew by 4%.

The trend has continued so far in 2019. Annualised 1H19 revenue growth for CS is 4% whereas UBS posted a 2% decline. If we look at operational leverage (i.e. the gap between revenue growth and cost growth) CS also has a clear advantage, posting 2% better revenue growth than cost growth in 1H whereas UBS was flat, revenue growth being the same as the rate of cost expansion. This dynamic makes it hard for UBS to improve ROTE whereas the opposite is true for CS.

Source: company report & accounts

3. CS is posting significant outperformance in Wealth Management.

To understand the divergent revenue trend we need look no further than Wealth Management, the highest multiple and most important business for both CS and UBS. CS has a clear lead over UBS both on revenue expansion and margins.

CS's 2Q19 WM gross margin level was around 10bps below its prior-year level due to subdued client transaction activity and lower interest rates. But UBS's margin was almost 30bps lower. Part of the explanation for this is possibly UBS's larger Asian franchise, where market conditions have been particularly adverse lately. But there appear also to be longer term structural factors at work that have pressured UBS's WM margin lower over several years relative to CS.

Source: company disclosures

The picture is similar on net new money growth: CS has averaged 3.9% annualised growth over the last six quarters, UBS just 1.3%. In 2Q19, CS delivered 4.8% annualised net new money growth whereas UBS saw a -0.3% decline.

Source: company disclosures

3. CS's payout has converged with UBS. Finally, CS has caught up with UBS on payout, having suffered several years of low dividends in order to conserve capital.

CS launched its first share repurchase programme this year with a targeted volume of CHF1-1.5bn. As of 2Q, the company had repurchased CHF570m. This puts ahead of UBS, which has repurchased CHF310m shares at the end of 2Q out of a CHF1bn programme for 2019.

Including consensus estimates for cash dividends this year (CS CHF0.28 ps, UBS USD 0.73ps), total payouts will be very similar between CS and UBS, with CS expected to deliver an all-in yield of 7.6% (assuming the upper end of the buyback range) and UBS 8.7%. This is a dramatic closing of the gap from last year, where UBS's all-in yield was 7.4% (trailing) but CS only 2.1%.

Source: company report & accounts, company-compiled consensus

Conclusions

CS has yet to be rewarded by the market for the step-change in profitability it will deliver in 2019 as it exits its restructuring phase and resumes growth.

2Q earnings were another demonstration that Street estimates are behind events as the company beat expectations by 13%. 2Q ROTE was close to management's full-year target of 10% whereas Street estimates continue to foresee the company delivering just 8%.

The 15% valuation gap to UBS looking increasingly untenable in view of the very similar ROTE and payout profiles of both companies this year and CS's clear out-performance in the all-important WM business.

Using a ROTE/cost of equity valuation approach I get to a discounted fair value target for CS of CHF14.5. This assumes 2020 consensus ROTE of 9.3%, a 10% cost of equity and 2% long-term growth. This is 21% upside from the current share price.

Should the company successfully deliver its ROTE target of 11-12% next year, the fair value target rises to CHF17 for 40% upside.

This gives CS amongst the highest valuation upsides of European banks that I track and makes this a core buy in the sector.

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long CS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.