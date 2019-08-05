Energy Transfer: The Most Undervalued Safe MLP

What I can tell you is that as long as management continues to execute as it has in 2019, then the current valuation multiples WILL at some point rise significantly.

Dividend stocks have proven themselves a fantastic way to exponentially grow both your income and wealth over time, which is why I and my fellow Dividend Kings (Brad Thomas and Chuck Carnevale) are committed to providing great long-term investing ideas in this lucrative niche.

There are many ways to profit from safe dividend stocks, including

Super SWANs at fair value or better (Buffett’s “wonderful companies at fair prices”)

Fast-growing companies at reasonable prices (such as United Health Group or Lowe’s during their recent crashes)

High-Yield defensive names that are likely to significantly outperform during any future recessions/market downturns (a popular choice with retirees, with examples including British American Tobacco, AT&T, and Bristol-Myers)

Deep Value High-Yield Stocks in growing but unfairly hated industries (my personal retirement portfolio strategy)

To help my readers and Dividend Kings members best capitalize on these great opportunities (no matter how high the market climbs something great is always on sale), I’ve spent the last few weeks constructing valuation/total return potential lists. These are based on my master watchlist, but harnessing the proven power of F.A.S.T Graphs in estimating historical fair values and realistic long-term CAGR total return potentials.

So far I’ve completed valuation/TRP lists for all the dividend aristocrats and kings and this week also 16 safe midstream corporations and MLPs (Super SWANs and the master list of 109 companies and counting are coming up next).

Which is how I got the idea for this article when I learned that Energy Transfer LP (ET), a safe 8.5% yielding level 8/11 quality stock, was the most undervalued MLP conservative income investors should own.

So let’s take a look at the reasons Wall Street is so down on this midstream giant, why it’s likely dead wrong, and why Energy Transfer could prove not just a safe source of 8.5% yield in the coming years, but also potentially 21% to 26% CAGR total returns over the coming five years.

Why Wall Street Hates Energy Transfer Right Now

Let me be very clear that Energy Transfer is NOT a blue-chip, which I define as a 9/11 quality company on my 11 point quality scale (that looks at dividend safety, business model and management quality).

Rather it’s a level 8 “above average” quality company (by US corporate standards) with ⅘ (above average) payout safety, average quality assets (by industry standards) and average quality management (also by industry capital allocation standards). Or to put another way, Energy Transfer is far from the highest quality name you can own in midstream, but it’s come a long way from the chaotic mess it was a few years ago. That’s a fact that Wall Street hasn’t forgotten, but also has failed to account for its fundamental improvements in the valuation.

Over the past five years, Energy Transfer has had to deal with:

The second worst oil crash in over 50 years (76% peak plunge in crude)

Big management missteps that led to two shadow payout cuts

a liquidity trap

Struggles with execution on its growth backlog

Long-term interest rates rising off all-time lows (now long-term rates are falling or stable)

The second oil crash in four years (a peak 40% decline in late 2018)

Energy Transfer LP was formed out of necessity because Energy Transfer Partners was stuck in a liquidity trap. This was due to a combination of a rock bottom unit price (sent cost of equity north of 20%) plus numerous problems in executing on its growth backlog in recent years, including:

A court-ordered construction halt on its $4.2 billion Rover pipeline following a pipeline break (on another part of the system)

Legal challenges delaying its Dakota Access pipeline (now complete)

A court-mandated halt to construction on $2.5 billion Mariner 2 NGL pipeline

As a result of its struggles, in 2016, Energy Transfer Equity orchestrated the $20 billion merger of Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners, both MLPs it sponsored and managed. Sunoco retained the more famous ETP name, but investors got a 24% "shadow distribution cut". This is something that many MLPs have undergone, which explains a big reason that yield focused investors have hated the industry for so long.

In 2018 the $27 billion all-stock merger between ETP and ETE also involved a shadow cut (of 31%), when ETP investors received lower-yielding ET units, even factoring the generous conversion factor (price premium) they got as part of the deal. Just as many income investor vow to never forget getting “Kindered” this second payout cut has left a bad taste in the mouths of yield seekers who consider Energy Transfer’s payout unsafe.

There is one final reason that some investors don’t trust ET, which is they consider management untrustworthy based on what CEO and founder Kelcy Warren did after the $33 billion Williams Companies (WMB) acquisition attempt in 2015. That deal ultimately fell apart in a protracted soap opera that wound up in the courts. As Motley Fool’s Reuben Brewer explains

“Energy Transfer sold convertible debt that caused technical issues for the deal and, after some time in court fighting over the issue, Williams basically gave up and let Energy Transfer walk away. A big chunk of that convertible debt, however, was sold to Energy Transfer's CEO. If the deal had gone through, it appears that his purchase of that convert would have shielded him from a distribution cut.

While that may have simply been an aggressive tactic, the fact that the CEO appeared to be protecting himself from a worst-case scenario at the expense of investors doesn't sit well with me.” - Reuben Brewer (emphasis added)

Basically, Energy Transfer is not one of the top names in midstream and has a troubled past, which includes two stealth distribution cuts, executional issues (now apparently addressed) and some poor capital allocation decisions.

Yet despite all that I consider it a level 8/11 above average quality MLP and one worthy of consideration for any high-yield deep value portfolio.

Why Wall Street Is Wrong

(Source: Energy Transfer investor presentation)

After ETE bought out ET last year, Kelcy Warren, who gets paid $1 in salary, ended up owning, directly or indirectly (via the non-traded GP), 31% of ET according to Morningstar’s Travis Miller. This means the man’s interests are entirely aligned with ours because he’s getting paid over $50 million per year in tax-deferred distributions from his 41 million ET units (direct ownership).

The convertible shares mentioned earlier as part of the Williams Companies M&A deal are now gone, which explains why ET is laser-focused on maximizing retained cash flow, strengthening its balance sheet, and ensuring a rock-solid payout to its investors (including the CEO).

(Source: investor presentation)

It also means that the fear some investors have of ET “checking the box” and converting to a C-corp (which would create a huge tax bill for some) is largely unfounded. Kelcy Warren has amassed deferred tax liabilities in the billions that mean no one would suffer more from a corporate conversion than him. As it now stands Warren, who is 63, is likely looking to pass on his units to his errs, and thanks to the “step-up” provision in our current tax code, would make those billions in deferred taxes permanent.

A C-Corp conversion would have zero benefits to ET, cost its founder and CEO billions, and is thus a very low probability risk. And as for management quality, I base that on capital allocation and a corporate culture that’s payout friendly. ET’s new 100% focus on conservative capital allocation (and a safer balance sheet) plus its solid track record of never cutting the distribution (going back to ET’s 2006 IPO) means I consider both distribution safety and management quality above average.

Energy Transfer is now successfully completing billions in growth projects ($5 billion in 2019 alone) that are set to send EBITDA soaring to $10.7 billion this year (12.5% growth at mid-range guidance).

(Source: investor presentation)

About 87.5% of its cash flow is commodity insensitive, protected by long-term and often volume committed contracts that mean even in a recession its cash flow will remain stable and its distribution safe.

(Source: investor presentation)

The stability of its cash flow can be seen by the fact that even during the second worst oil crash in 50 years, its adjusted EBITDA still went up modestly in 2016, and has grown at an impressive 17% CAGR since 2015. Remember that cash flow is ultimately what gives any company its value and ET’s cash flow growing this quickly is objective proof that its intrinsic value has been rising over time (creating the most coiled spring in the industry).

In Q1 2019, high NGL spreads helped drive its DCF coverage ratio to a stratospheric 2.07, and it retained $1.3 billion in cash flow after paying out $800 million in distributions.

Now that kind of sky-high coverage isn’t likely to persist all year, but management is still guiding for $2.75 billion in retained cash flow and 1.8 payout coverage (56% DCF payout ratio), one of the best-covered distribution in the industry.

Retained cash flow is at the core of the MLPs new self-funding business model, the new gold standard for safe payouts in this industry.

ET has officially said its goal is to be 100% independent of fickle equity markets to fund future growth.

“That is the goal... the goal is for the excess cash, let’s call it retained cash is to be covering the equity side of the funding." - CFO Tom Long (emphasis added) Q2 2018 CC

On top of close to $3 billion in annual retained cash flow is $4.2 billion in liquidity remaining under its revolving credit lines.

Self-funding, with modest amounts of low-cost, fixed-rate debt and retained cash flow is how ET plans to earn credit rating upgrades and achieve a safe 4.0 to 4.5 leverage ratio (5.0 or less is safe according to credit rating agencies and bond investors). That’s compared to 5.5 back in 2017 and the MLP industry’s 7.0 average at the height of the oil crash. Management thinks it can hit 4.5 leverage by the end of this year, potentially freeing it up for buybacks and or payout hikes starting in 2020.

In late 2018 Moody’s upgraded ET’s debt rating to the equivalent of BBB- stable (from negative) and has it on upgrade watch to a BBB equivalent. A higher credit rating would mean lower future borrowing costs and improved profitability on the long-term growth plan which involves $3 to $4 billion in growth capex.

“We'll give guidance at least for 2020 later this year. But when you look at, I think you're probably at a run rate of -- the $3, maybe $3 billion to $4 billion, $4 billion just because of the share, scale and size of the company is probably a good run rate. But we'll update those and it could be a little bit lumpy as you know, we've been talking about LNG and stuff. So keep all that in mind as we look out, but I think that $3 to $4 range is probably a good number." - Thomas Long CFO (emphasis added) - Q1 2019 CC

For context, $4 billion per year in growth spending equates to a standard 5-year midstream backlog of $20 billion, which would be the second-largest behind TC Energy’s (TRP).

According to Chief Commercial Officer Marshal McCrea, this is potentially the most profitable time to be investing in midstream projects in the industry's history. Energy Transfer is seeing mid to high teen returns on invested capital, not just on small niche projects, but even major ones.

"It's very unusual to see a few billion dollars invested, and you see those top returns on those assets, too, that's very unusual. I Haven't seen that in a long, long time, maybe never." - Marshall McCrea (emphasis added)

If Energy Transfer can obtain 15% ROIC on new projects, then $3 to $4 billion in annual growth capex could lead to $450 to $600 million in annual marginal cash flow growth, which underpins our modest 3% to 6% EBITDA/DCF/unit growth range (see valuation/total return section).

What if ET can’t actually achieve those returns on future projects?

"And once we get to that (rating upgrades) you're going to see one or two things happen. You're going to see either the resumption of distribution increases to our unitholders, which I hope is the case, or if the market doesn't suggest that's what we should be doing, then you'll see us do unit buybacks." - Marshall McCrea (emphasis added)

The thing that many investors fail to realize about beaten down midstreams like these is that the potential for buybacks (at insanely accretive prices) is a great way for slower growing giants (effectively energy utilities) to deliver stronger cash flow/unit growth.

Or to put another way, once ET starts running out of huge projects to build, and its leverage falls to even safer levels that earn it a BBB or higher credit rating, then we’ll likely enjoy payout increases and or buybacks that keep cash flow per unit growing at a decent clip for decades to come.

Up until now, midstream giants have been 100% focused on deleveraging, cost of capital reduction (IDR eliminations), self-funding transitions, and becoming 100% capable of supporting large growth potential even if Wall Street hates them forever.

But we’re fast approaching a time when deep value MLPs will be able to buyback their units (at double-digit cash flow yields), which will not just minimize further downside stock price risk, but drive stronger DCF/unit growth enabling long-term payout growth that will ensure patient investors win, no matter how long it takes for Wall Street to wake up to the objective reality of this rapidly growing industry.

And despite what a five year bear market might indicate, midstream is growing like a weed, thanks to America’s shale boom in both oil and gas.

(Source: EIA)

The US Energy Information Administration estimates that US oil production (currently about 11 million bpd) could rise as high as 20 million bpd by 2040. OPEC (hardly a fan of US shale) estimates 16 million bpd by 2029 is likely (and priced into its plans to work with Russia to keep global oil prices at $60 or above).

One of Energy Transfer’s biggest growth opportunities is in conveting its Lake Charles LNG import facility (built back when the US was a gas importer) into an export facility.

(Source: EIA)

Gas exports, both by LNG and pipeline, are expected to be the major growth catalyst for US gas production which the EIA expects to remains strong through at least 2050. Lake Charles LNG is a long-term project with management saying “the project is expected to start up in late-2024 or early-2025.” However, the size of the project ($3 billion) would be a significant one that would have 100% of cash flow secured under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with Shell (for 20 years).

And LNG is just one of several growth catalysts that include

US oil exports (expected to quadruple from 2 million bpd in 2018 to 8 million bpd by 2025)

NGL and condensate exports (liquified petroleum gas alone is expected to double to nearly 3 million bpd by 2025)

Natural gas pipelines (Permian gas production is exploding as a by-product of prolific oil production growth)

NGL fractionation (US petrochemical industry is investing $200 billion into expanding petrochemical export capacity by 2025)

Energy Transfer already owns 2 million bpd of export capacity for NGLs and oil and recently opened an office in Beijing as part of its long-term plans to cash in on energy exports to that enormous and still rapidly growing emerging market.

To support this epic energy boom (not seen since Saudi Arabia’s production growth in the 1970s) analysts estimate that about $125 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be required by 2022, $800 billion by 2035 and $1 trillion by 2050.

(Source: INGAA)

In other words, eventually ET is going to run out of profitable projects to build with all its retained cash flow. BUT that day is likely decades from now AND when it comes the need for sky-high coverage ratios will abate, ushering in a new era of buybacks and more rapid payout growth.

And despite what a five-year bear market might lead you to believe, as long as ET can continue executing on its conservative and low-risk business plan, then eventually the tightest coiled spring in midstream WILL deliver very impressive total returns indeed.

Why Energy Transfer Is The Most Undervalued Safe MLP And Offering Not Just Safe 8.5% Yield But Potentially 21% to 26% CAGR Total Returns

Benjamin Graham (Buffett’s mentor and the father of value investing) famously said that over the long-term (5+ years) the market correctly “weighs the substance of a company.” Which is why Chuck Carnevale (our partner at The Dividend Kings) who has 50 years of asset management experience, is such a fan of historical valuation metric comparisons.

5-year average yield: $18

13-year (or since IPO) median yield: $20

25-year average yield (or since IPO): $20

10-year average price/operating cash flow (a proxy for DCF): $39

10-year average price/EBITDA: $36

10-year average price/EBIT: $38

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $36

Average Historical Fair Value: $30

Current Price: $14.40

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 51%

As you can the historical fair value estimates on Energy Transfer have a wide range, from $18 to $39. This is likely due to the unique nature of its accounting (created by its various partial ownership stakes), the five-year-long MLP bear market, and the difficulties it’s had with liquidity and debt in the past (thus the reason to look at EV/EBITDA).

As a side note, Morningstar’s Travis Miller values ET at $22 based on long-term cash flow growth estimates of just 2% CAGR. That’s by far the lowest growth estimate I’ve seen and yet would still represent 52% upside to fair value (which itself goes up over time). This is why Morningstar considers ET a 5 star “very strong-buy” stock, even factoring all its challenges and Mr. Miller’s extremely conservative long-term growth outlook.

The average historical fair value is $30 indicating that Energy Transfer is currently the most undervalued safe midstream you can buy.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Quality-Based Guidelines

Quality Score What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

For an above-average quality MLP like Energy Transfer, I consider a 15% margin of safety to be a good buying opportunity. That’s because, while historical valuation comparison’s that line-up growth rates and fundamentals are a good objective method of estimating intrinsic value, there is always a margin of error in such calculations.

And since all companies have inherent risk factors, it’s a good idea to buy at a sufficient discount to estimated fair value, to minimize the risk of a permanent loss of capital or simply disappointing total returns that fail to reach our specific goals.

This is why I determine my sell/hold/buy/strong buy/very strong buy recommendations based on quality score AND historical fair value to conclude that for Energy Transfer

Potential sell/trim price: $39

Hold: $25.5 to $30

Buy below $25.5

Strong buy below: $22.5

Very strong buy below: $19.5

At under $15 Energy Transfer represents the ultimate deep value safe MLP and offers not just a safe 8.5% yield (that will likely grow steadily once management hits its long-term leverage targets), but truly spectacular total return potential. How good? Well using conservative growth and valuation mean reversion assumptions, I estimate Energy Transfer could easily deliver the 15% to 25% CAGR total returns that deep value (and private equity/venture capital) investors are striving for.

For most MLPs, I use price/DCF (the midstream equivalent of a PE ratio) when running my Gordon Dividend Growth total return models. This has proven to be one of the most accurate long-term return forecasting tools (since 1954) and is what we (and Brookfield Asset Management) have used for years or decades.

It has a historical margin of error of about 20%, which for 5 to 10 year time periods is remarkably accurate. This model simply says that over 5+ year periods total returns = yield + long-term cash flow growth with valuation reverting to historical norms (barring a deterioration of fundamentals).

Since Energy Transfer’s biggest struggles have been with liquidity and debt, it’s one of two special cases in which I run the total return model based on the acquirer’s multiple, EV (market cap + net debt)/EBITDA.

This is the metric most frequently used by private equity (like BAM) when valuing a company before investing/acquiring it.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Now it should be noted that due to the funky way that ET consolidates and reports it cash flow F.A.S.T Graphs’ specific EV/EBITDA reading is not correct (the historical proportions are accurate, however, thus why we still use them to estimate fair value).

(Source: Ycharts)

Historical valuation comparisons rely on mean reversion and F.A.S.T Graphs estimate that ET is about 50% below its historical norm (on a forward basis) is roughly accurate.

(Source: investor presentation) - data as of May 2019

ET’s actual EV/EBITDA is 9 today, which is far below the 11.5 industry average and the lowest of any large midstream operator.

Since its 2006 IPO Energy Transfer (ETE back then) has traded at a low acquirer’s multiple largely created by the five-year midstream bear market and its various issues which I’ve already mentioned.

Now it’s true that growth is going to slow in the future based on management’s $3 to $4 billion annual growth capex guidance. However, I believe that a return to its historical multiple is a reasonable long-term valuation for the stock because the much lower risks the MLP will be facing via

its self-funding business model

strong focus on deleveraging (eventually a BBB credit rating is likely)

interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future (due to secular demographic/growth trends)

an eventual end to the midstream bear market (Wall Street can’t ignore strong and improving fundamentals forever).

So now that we have a reasonable forward multiple, we need to estimate a reasonable growth range to create the conservative and bullish ends of a realistic total return potential range.

In the past, ET has grown its EBITDA by 9.7% to 22% CAGR. That’s not likely in the future given the growth spending guidance management is offering. The analyst consensus is for 24% (and 12 times what Morningstar estimates) which we consider to be extremely bullish and thus use a more modest 3% to 6% as our realistic growth range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if Wall Street were to hate Energy Transfer forever, and its rock bottom multiple was to never improve, income investors could expect 8.5% yield + 3% cash flow growth = 11.5% CAGR total returns, and that’s at the lower end of a realistic return range. But given that all companies eventually return to fair value (generally within 5-10 years) multiple expansion, even to its modest historical norms creates fantastic return potential of 21% CAGR, and that’s at the low end of our return potential range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The bullish end of our total return potential is not assuming crazy high growth, just 6% EBITDA growth/unit created by $4 billion in long-term capex growth spending and modest buybacks. And yet this creates 26% CAGR total return potential (because the EV/EBITDA is likely to eventually overshoot the long-term average since stocks swing from undervalued to overvalued).

This is how I estimate a realistic total return potential of 21% to 26% CAGR over the next five years, a sensational range of possible forward returns, courtesy of the most undervalued safe MLP in America.

For context, 26% CAGR total return potential is literally matching Caterpillar (CAT) as the highest TRP in our 109 company watchlist. This shows the power of deep value investing in safe high-yield stocks if you’re patient enough to wait out the market’s irrational hatred of above-average quality companies.

The reason that I prefer to invest in high-yield deep value companies is precisely that I get paid generously to wait for Wall Street to wake up to the objective truths of strong fundamentals.

However, before you run out and buy Energy Transfer it’s important to keep several risks in mind.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks to keep in mind when investing in stocks.

Fundamental risk: (Buffett’s definition) which involves the risk of permanent capital losses created by deteriorating fundamentals and cash flows possibly going to zero

Valuation risk: so badly overpaying for a company that even decent cash flow growth over time can result in negative or flat total returns for decades (you’ll be “right” yet won’t achieve your needed returns)

Volatility/asset allocation risk: poor planning/emotional panic causes you to sell at a loss even when you’re right about the fundamentals

Energy Transfer’s fundamental risks mostly stem from two things. First is execution risk on new growth projects. In late 2018 Energy Transfer reorganized its construction team to minimize future project setbacks.

“We've done a reorganization. The engineering construction now reports directly to me. Operations, which is -- We're so big and just got to be overwhelming here we had so much growth, but engineering operations is under Matt Ramsay, who reports to me. Kevin Smith runs engineering and operations, and Kevin has assembled pretty much a new team, pretty much, some new faces and some just moved over. But I'm really pleased with the organization, and I'm really pleased with the approach that I'm seeing at this stage. And we'll continue to show improvement." - Kelcy Warren, CEO - Q4 2018 CC

Since then ET’s execution has indeed improved and the MLP appears to be on track to complete its current backlog on time and on budget. But while Energy Transfer may no longer be a hot mess as it was in 2016, all midstream stocks (even level 10 quality names like Enbridge and TC Energy), face setbacks from time to time, including project delays that create major short-term headline risk (and sometimes 10+% stock price declines).

The other fundamental risk to consider is debt.

ET has an investment-grade rating from all three rating agencies but it’s the lowest level of IG debt. And as you can see credit spreads (how much bond investors demand in terms of yield relative to 10-year Treasury yields) can spike during periods of credit market fear.

In December 2018 credit markets tightened due to rising recession risk to the point that no junk bond rated companies issued any new debt (first month like that since 2011’s recession scare). This is why ET management is so laser-focused on deleveraging and has kept the payout frozen despite a coverage ratio that’s expected to be about 1.8 this year (among the highest in the industry).

As long as we avoid a recession in 2020 and 2021 (the closest one appears to be 18 to 24 months away, and the risks of one occurring in that time frame about 35% to 40%) then Energy Transfer should have no difficulties in tapping debt markets at reasonable costs to roll over old debt and obtain low-cost new debt to fund its growth plans.

BUT current recession risks are based on the trade war getting no worse, specifically the final $300+ billion China tariff round not going into effect (possibly by mid-September). US/China trade talks concluded in late July with no major progress being made on a deal.

At the G20 meeting in Osaka, China and the US agreed to resume talks using early May’s framework, which according to media reports was “90% of the way to a final deal”. However, the key sticking points represented by that final 10% are very tricky and includes US corporate IP protection (for patents and tech transfers), and China’s insistence on a deal immediately removing current tariffs (US demand they roll off slowly to ensure compliance).

The 90 day comment period on those final tariffs is up September 17th, at which point President Trump has the legal authority to impose 25% tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports with little to no warning. He could literally tweet on September 17th that the tariffs are effective that day, which would mean that all the recent economic good news (which show little near-term recession risk) go out the window.

Which brings us to valuation and volatility risk. Now over the long-term deep value ET has little valuation risk (you are most assuredly NOT overpaying for its assets and cash flow if you buy today). BUT in the short-term, even ultra value stocks like this can get cheaper and in a hurry.

ET, MLPs, Dividend Aristocrats And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

Despite being “pre-crashed” in late 2018 MLPS plunged 23% during the late 2018 correction, the worst in a decade, and created by a recession scare (then overblown). ET plunged 33%, down to $13 and its current ultra low valuation.

Now do I think ET is likely to drop even more during a potential correction bear market? It wouldn’t be supported by its fundamentals BUT the market can be infinitely stupid in the short-term, especially thanks to 90% of trades now being made by computer algos.

For example, Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is a four-star Morningstar gold-rated ETF that market cap weights 3,631 US companies. Basically, this ETF is about as good as you can get if you want to own the entire US stock market. During the May 6th, 2010 Flash Crash the S&P 500 fell as much as 9.2%. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) plunged 24.2% and VTI did far worse, at least temporarily.

(Source: Michael Johnston)VTI plunged to $0.13 at one point, a 99.7% decline from its opening price (so catastrophic a crash the chart can’t even show it). That day 200 companies traded for $0.01 at one point, even famous Super SWANs like Accenture (ACN).

The point is that investing is always probabilistic with the probable sometimes not happening and the “impossible” occurring with alarming regulatory. Energy Transfer, barring a catastrophic collapse of its fundamentals, will never be worth multiples as low as it has today. But the market might temporarily disagree and it could theoretically trade at a much lower price.

Energy Transfer Total Returns Since 2007

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

portfolio 1 = ET (believe it or not) has actually beaten the market by over 3% annually over the past 12 years. That’s despite a 78% peak decline during the oil crash. In fact, since its IPO it’s been about 58% less volatile than the S&P 500, a utility like 0.42 beta. But even overall low volatility stocks can have wild and scary swings, including single month corrections, or even bear markets

June 2008: -10.7%

September 2008: -24.6%

November 2008: -17.5%

May 2012: -12.1%

September 2015: -25.8%

November 2015: -11.0%

December 2015: -27.5%

January 2016: -36.8%

February 2016: -16.4% (Followed by a 166% 6-month rally)

October 2016: -11.1%

February 2018: -13.8%

October 2018: -10.8%

As you can see Energy Transfer investors had to put up with A LOT of gut-wrenching volatility to earn those 12% long-term total returns. This highlights the huge mistake it is to consider ET or any dividend stock to be a “bond alternative”.

All stocks are risk assets and will experience massive volatility at times.None of my stock recommendations are ever meant to be owned in anything other than the equity portion of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio (with the appropriate amounts of cash/bonds to meet 3-5 years of expenses if you need to while stocks are in a bear market).

Bottom Line: Energy Transfer Is The Ultimate Deep Value MLP And A Great High-Yield Choice For Both Safe Income And Stupendous Total Return Potential

Long-term MLP investors, especially those who owned ETE or ETP, have been through hell over the last few years, at least according to some. Thus it’s understandable why many think “this industry is broken and will never go up again.” But I have to remind you what the most famous value investor, Warren Buffett said about the nature of deep value investing “you’re right because your facts and reasoning are right, that’s the only thing that makes you right.”

In this case Energy Transfer LP, the facts and reasoning are clear, this is the most undervalued safe MLP you can buy today. That’s courtesy of a much lower cost structurer (IDRs are gone), a much stronger balance sheet, a low-risk self funding business model, and a great long-term growth runway created by hundreds of billions worth of cash-rich and high margin growth projects (of which it plans to obtain $3.5 billion worth annually).

I’m not a market timer and can’t tell you WHEN ET’s coiled spring will pop, or how quickly it will return to fair value. What I can tell you is that as long as management continues to execute as it has in 2019, lowering leverage while growing its stable and contracted cash flow strongly over time, then the current valuation multiples WILL at some point rise significantly.

Which is why 8.5% yielding Energy Transfer is a holding not just in several Dividend King model portfolios, but also a 5% position in my retirement portfolio. We’re happy to patiently collect our generous yield while waiting for the market’s irrational bearishness to abate, and unleash the incredible upside potential of the most undervalued safe MLP in America.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

