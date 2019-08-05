Genuine Parts Company: One Of The Few Dividend Kings With A Yield Over 3% But Wait

Operating and net income margins have had a declining trend for the past several years. Only in 2018 has the decline in net income margin reversed.

Thesis

In my recent article quantitatively screening the Dividend Kings based on my criteria, I identified four stocks that are potentially interesting for Dividend Growth Investors. One of these was Genuine Parts Company (GPC). The company is a long time Dividend King having paid a growing dividend for 63 straight years. Only one company, American States Water (AWR), has paid a growing dividend for a longer period of time. Genuine Parts Company has many characteristics that dividend growth investors prefer including a yield > 3%, reasonable payout ratio, top and bottom line growth over time, decent balance sheet, and a long history of growing dividends. The stock price has traded in a fairly narrow range the past several years and periodically buying opportunities have occurred. But I believe that the stock is fairly valued at the moment but nearing a good entry point.

Source: rchattonfarms.com

Overview of Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor and retailer of automotive parts, industrial and electrical components, and business products. The company is primarily known to most small investors through its ~6,000+ NAPA Auto Parts stores in North America, the GRUPAUTO stores in Europe, and the Repco brand in Australia. The Automotive Parts Group sells replacement parts, heavy duty parts, tools and equipment, accessories, and farm and marine supplies. The Industrial Parts Group offers access to 7.1 million industrial parts and serves over 200,000 MRO and OEM customers. The Electrical Specialties Group distributes over 110,000 items. The Business Products Group distributes over 69,000 items.

In 2018, revenue was a record $18.74B with 56% from the Automotive Parts Group, 34% from the Industrial Parts Group, and 10% from Business Products Group. The Automotive Parts Group operates globally as seen in the chart below with operations in the U.S., France, U.K., Germany, Poland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. The Industrial Parts Group operates in North America, while the Business Products Group operates in the U.S. and Canada.

Genuine Parts Company Sales by Business Unit and Geography

Source: www.genpt.com

Genuine Parts Company Geographic Footprint

Source: www.genpt.com

Notably, the company does not own most of the NAPA Auto Parts stores as seen in the chart below. This differentiates Genuine Parts from its competitors such as O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and AutoZone, Inc. (AZO). Only about 20% of the stores are company-owned and the remainder are independently-owned as seen in the chart below. Most of the company’s automotive parts sales in the U.S. are to the professional market (80%) as opposed to the DIY market (20%) and the same holds true in Canada.

Napa Auto Parts Stores Ownership Structure

Source: 2019 GPC Investor Day Presentation

Napa Auto Parts and the Automotive Parts Group are probably the most important part of the company. The company states that over 96% of installers recognize the brand, over 72% of installers buy from Napa, and over 19,000 repair shops call Napa first. In the auto aftermarket, Genuine Parts has 7% market share in the U.S. and 17% market share in Canada. In Europe, the company has the second-largest market share by revenue and the most important markets by sales are France and the U.K. In Australia and New Zealand, the company is the market leader. In the Heavy Duty aftermarket, Genuine Parts Company has a 12% market share in Canada and is the market leader.

Genuine Parts Company Is Expanding Globally

Genuine Parts is expanding the Automotive Parts Group globally through acquisitions. From this perspective the company has been aggressive in expanding outside of its traditional geographic footprint in North America. Revenue outside of North America now accounts for 16% of all revenue. The company is growing rapidly by acquisition and since 2017 it has made 45 acquisitions. Many of these acquisitions are small store groups. But in Europe the company acquired the Alliance Automotive Group in 2017 in a major expansion. Of note is that the company divested Grupo Auto Todo in Mexico. Acquisitions are still the focus for 2019 and likely beyond. The company announced the acquisition of Todd Group in the heavy duty parts aftermarket. Earlier the acquisition of the Hennig Fahrzeugteile Group was announced. Genuine Parts also completed the acquisition of PartsPoint.

Genuine Parts is also expanding the Industrial Parts Group and acquired the remaining 65% of Inenco Group in Australia. On the other hand, the company has tried to combine the S.P. Richards (Business Products Group) with Essendant in 2018 but was not successful due to a competing bid from Staples. The Business Products Group lacks the scale of the other business units and thus Genuine Parts may try again to dispose of this unit. Furthermore, adding to the argument for a sale or spinoff, this unit has lower operating margins as discussed below, and lacks a competitive advantage.

Is The Dividend Safe?

Let’s take a deeper dive into the dividend safety for Genuine Auto Parts. The current payout ratio is 53.5% below my threshold of 65%. This is based on an annual dividend of $3.05 and expected 2019 EPS of $5.70. The payout ratio has ranged from a low of 47.8% to a high of 64.0% in the past 10 years. The high was in 2009 during the Great Recession, so the earnings were depressed, but 64% is still below my threshold. That said, the company did not cut the dividend, nor did it hold the dividend constant. Instead, the company raised the dividend by $0.01 per share maintaining its streak of increases. Even if the dividend increases at 6% rate, which is near the recent growth rate, for the next several years the payout ratio should still be between 50% and 55% assuming an 8% EPS growth rate.

From the perspective of FCF, the dividend is also safe. For 2018, the company’s operating cash flow was $1,145M and capital expenditures were $232M giving FCF of $913M. The dividend required $416M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~46%. This is well below my threshold of 70%. In 2019, FCF may be somewhat less than in 2018 due to greater capital expenditures and a larger ‘Change in operating assets and liabilities’ category. But in general, the company has sufficient FCF to pay the dividend.

The company’s balance sheet does not seem to present a risk to the dividend. Total debt has increased the past several years due to acquisitions. But Genuine Parts still has a fairly conservative balance sheet as seen in the table below. The company has decent liquidity with a current ratio of 1.26 and sufficient interest coverage. Hence, Genuine Parts can pay its obligations. Furthermore, the D/E ratio is < 2.0 and thus long-term debt does not seem to place the dividend at risk.

Genuine Parts Company Debt and Debt Metrics

Source: DP Research and Calculations Based on Data from Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Morningstar.com

Genuine Parts' Profitability Is Under Pressure

On a negative note, Genuine Parts' profitability is under pressure as seen in the chart below. The company is increasing revenue and gross profit margins have risen, particularly in 2018. But at the same time, operating margins showed a declining trend from 2012 to 2018. Net margins showed the same trend from 2012 to 2017 but the decline reversed in 2018. The company needs to improve these long-term trends. Some of this may be due to the focus on growth by acquisition.

Genuine Parts Company Revenue and Profitability

Source: Dividend Power Calculations Based on Data from Morningstar.com

In addition, the uptick in gross and net income margins in 2018 could be due to a change in sales mix as seen in the chart below. The percentage of sales from the Automotive Parts Group has increased while the percentage of sales from the Business Products Group has decreased. The Automotive Parts Group is more profitable than the Business Products Group, likely leading to an improvement in profitability metrics.

Percentage of Total Sales by Business Segment and Year

Source: Genuine Parts 2018 Annual Report

Importantly, the Business Products Group has become less profitable over the past three years and this trend is continuing into 1H 2019 as seen in the table below. Furthermore, the unit’s operating margins are much lower than that of the Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The company could improve companywide profitability by divesting the Business Products Group. Of concern is that the Automotive Parts Group operating margins are also declining. This is seemingly coincident with increasing Automotive Parts Group sales in Europe as seen in the second chart below. Another issue that could be negatively affecting margins are tariffs and trade wars leading to higher supplier costs that are being passed through to Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts Company Sales and Operating Margins by Segment and Year

1H 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net Sales Automotive Parts Group $ 5,397,153 $ 10,526,520 $ 8,583,317 $ 8,040,407 Industrial Parts Group $ 3,317,144 $ 6,298,584 $ 5,805,012 $ 5,399,416 Business Products Group $ 956,796 $ 1,909,969 $ 1,920,472 $ 1,899,890 Operating Profit Automotive Parts Group $ 407,613 $ 854,389 $ 720,465 $ 715,154 Industrial Parts Group $ 257,362 $ 487,360 $ 440,454 $ 397,147 Business Products Group $ 42,116 $ 88,756 $ 98,882 $ 117,035 Operating Margin Automotive Parts Group 7.6% 8.1% 8.4% 8.9% Industrial Parts Group 7.8% 7.7% 7.6% 7.4% Business Products Group 4.4% 4.6% 5.1% 6.2%

Source: Genuine Parts 2018 Annual Report and Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Genuine Parts Sales by Geographic Region and Year

Source: Genuine Parts 2018 Annual Report

Risk

Genuine Parts faces several risks to its business. First, the company is a distributor and runs retail stores. All three market segments are very competitive. Genuine Parts faces both traditional retail competitors and on-line competitors. These include O’Reilly Automotive, AutoZone, and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) for the Automotive Parts Group unit. But large retailers such as Walmart (WMT) also compete in the DIY market. The Industrial Parts Group faces competitors such as W.W. Grainger (GWW), Fastenal (FAST), and MSC Industrial Direct (MSM). The Business Products Group likely has the greatest amount of competition including Staples, Office Depot (ODP), Walmart, UULine, and many other retailers. Genuine Parts lacks both scale and a competitive advantage in this market. Based on the previous effort to divest the unit, the company may likely try again. Lastly, Amazon (AMZN) is a major competitor to all three units. However, I do not think that Amazon is an existential threat yet as many auto repair ships require same day delivery and a level of technical expertise not yet found on Amazon.

Genuine Parts also faces a changing vehicle market in that electric and hybrid vehicle sales are increasing relative to internal combustion engine vehicles. The chart below shows the company’s prediction for electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle adoption out to 2030. Clearly, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles will increase with time. These types of vehicles require fewer mechanical parts and require less maintenance. However, it is unlikely that these types of vehicles will completely replace internal combustion engine vehicles. The latter will grow more efficient with time and the former still cost more and that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Adoption

Source: 2019 GPC Investor Day Presentation

Genuine Parts Valuation

Now let’s examine Genuine Parts valuation. I use an expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $5.70, which is the midpoint of current company guidance. For P/E ratio I use 17.0, which is slightly lower than the company’s average 10-year valuation multiple.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0, I obtain a fair value range from $91.20 to $102.60. The current stock price is ~92% to ~104% of my estimate of fair value. The current stock price is ~$94.54, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $91.20 $96.90 $102.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 104% 98% 92%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using 2019’s expected dividend of $3.05. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 6% and a desired return of 9% gives a fair value of $101.67. Morningstar.com is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $98.00. An average of these three models is $98.86 and thus we can comfortably say that Genuine Parts is trading near its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below $90 as good entry point.

Final Thoughts

Genuine Parts Company is a Dividend King having paid a growing dividend for 63 years. The company continues to increase revenue through acquisitions and organic growth. Current focus is seemingly growth in Europe and Australia. The dividend is reasonably safe and will likely continue to be raised in the low-to-mid single-digit rate for the foreseeable future. But with that said, the company’s margins are under pressure and Genuine Parts is less profitable than before. Furthermore, about 10% of total revenue from the Business Products Group is lower margin. I believe that at the current stock price the company is fairly valued. Hence, I view this stock as a hold.

(Tipranks: Hold GPC)

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.