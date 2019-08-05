The Dividend Just Keeps Rising For Carlisle Companies And I'm Continuing To Hold

On August 1st, 2019, Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced that it is raising its dividend to $0.50 (on the quarterly dividend), representing a whopping 25% increase from its previous payment. This is on the heels of the company recently reaching a wonderful milestone: 40 years of consecutively increasing its annual dividend payments (as shared by SA contributor Simply Safe Dividends).

As a long-term investor of this stock since August 2015 (I added more in June and July of 2018), I've found myself very happy with the performance of the company and its insistence on maintaining a healthy and growing dividend, although the share price hasn't been anything that most investors would get very excited about (see below). I've calculated my personal return at about 39.3% when also factoring in the 2nd and 3rd additional purchases in 2018, which sounds pretty good but over the course of 4 years (the 2015 buy) is something some shareholders may grow impatient with.

For my holding, I've recorded a Yield on Cost of 1.8% and plan to continue holding this position for as long as great financial performance and steady dividend growth continues. Because I'm constantly reinvesting my dividends, my Yield on Cost is higher when combined with the growing dividend, and I perceive this growth to accelerate even faster as the years go on. In my mind, if I can just get the same type of continued compounding and growth that the company has given shareholders in the past (especially those that are reinvesting), then I'll be fine even if I did enter these positions close to market highs, as even with the market highs of 1999, investors in CSL have done really well:

For this great dividend compounding company, it recently had its Q2 2019 earnings call where it discussed some of the great things going on in the industry. As I mentioned in my article about Dow and polyurethane, the North American commercial construction market has been a great driver for many industries that supply that market, especially CSL's CCM segment. For the quarter, the company saw record revenue ($1.3 billion), which was a 6.4% YOY growth. In the CCM segment, it produces polyurethane products that are used in roofing and other housing end applications. In addition to the strong non-residential construction numbers, the company also is benefiting from a 5-6 year re-roofing cycle, which has driven high growth in CCM and is expected to in the near-to-medium term future.

From an operating standpoint, CSL has performed very well as of late. I remember those years of 2016 and 2017, where the stock remained essentially flat and the stock price didn't catch up to the company's strong financial performance. In a market where the prices of various commodities and the end-use application demands in different areas of the economy can really swing margins and profitability up and down, it can sometimes be hard to "convince" investors and analysts about the optimistic future of an industrial stock like CSL, even when accompanied by strong operating performance. Here's a chart showing the company's EBITDA and Operating Income over the past 10 years, depicting a nice trend and good record of growth:

This even in an industry like polyurethane, which is projected to grow at a high-single digit CAGR growth because of growing demand in end-use applications across the globe, as I wrote in another article on polyurethane in 2018.

A couple of other considerations to make on a stock with a strong dividend history like this is the sustainability of its ability to make these payments moving forward. What investors don't want to see is a company accumulating a bunch of leverage or really sacrificing too much of its earnings towards payments to shareholders, which in the first case could threaten the long-term health of the company and in the second case would leave little to no room for reinvestment in the company - also potentially hindering future growth.

While the graph seems volatile, I'd like you to notice the y-axis of the chart and how small the range is. The company has been very conservative in its payout ratio and kept it at a very healthy range throughout the years, even as the stock price has remained flat and investors remained "spooked". The balance sheet has stayed conservative as well and is trending in the right direction again after an announced dedication by management towards paying off debt and buying back shares. Here's a chart of the company's recent Debt-to-Equity, which again has stayed in a healthy and conservative range of around 0.1-0.7:

Taking a Look at CSL Moving Forward

When it comes to how Carlisle will maintain growth and continue to grow its dividend payment through conservatively financed measures, the company had a few comments towards both how it will handle upcoming headwinds and how some of its M&A and R&D strategies will help drive the top line (this quoted from the Q2 2019 earnings call):

Bryan Blair



And then in the slide you call out that you think platform profitability is improving. I think you have guided some mid-single digit range for the year previously. Is there any update to that level of profitability?



Chris Koch



Yes. First of all, we're very excited about the new team that came in. And in the fourth quarter, we made all those changes, really got focus back on integrating the business in the CCM. And we will exit the year at 10% and that will give us being on track for our model of exactly what we projected this year. So, I am really pleased with that and the team is delivering there.



Bryan Blair



And one more on CFT, if I can. You've maintained the mid-single digit guide for the year relatively tough first half, particularly in 2Q. Looking into the back half, how much are you baking into that guide for MPI contribution to organic there versus the M&A that you have?



Chris Koch



The new product introduction are going to - they're going to start to roll out here end of September, October. But when you think about what's left in the year, I don't think. There might be little bit of stocking of those new units. But I don't think it will be of that impactful. The bulk of this is going to be our acquisitions. And obviously, there'd be some organic declines in sales and I think there'll be close to probably what we experienced in the second quarter. And what we're really looking for obviously is to get some of this trade disagreement resolved, see the Chinese economy and especially the Chinese automotive market, recover and help us out there.

For all intents and purposes, CSL looks like a company that's doing well despite non-ideal conditions (blame China). The stock hasn't performed as well as an investor would've liked in the past 4 years or so, especially compared to the S&P 500 as of late, but the underlying business has continued to succeed and expand, and the dividend payments have continued to grow. With the recent 5 million share repurchase program announced back in early 2019 and this latest news that the dividend is growing 25% in one shot, shareholders should be pleased and bullish in the days to come that this stock can be a compounding machine for long-term buy and hold investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.