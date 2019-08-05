Microsoft Scores A Huge Win Over Amazon In Live-Streaming

Microsoft's Mixer Making Moves To Become Relevant

On Thursday, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, the Fortnite streamer and Twitch's most followed star announced via Twitter (TWTR) he is switching his live streams exclusively to Mixer. Mixer is Microsoft's (MSFT) direct competitor to Twitch, which is owned by Amazon (AMZN). Ninja had nearly 15 million followers on Twitch, more than twice that of the next closest streamer. He at one point had well over 100,000 paying subscribers, and brought in millions of dollars a year for himself and Twitch.

Mixer, meanwhile, has struggled to take off since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2016. This move, however, will finally bring millions of viewers to Microsoft's platform in what is likely a huge win for the company.

As of the time of writing, Ninja's Mixer and Twitch stats are not even close. Ninja has nearly 15 million followers on twitch, and just 40 thousand on Mixer. As Ninja begins streaming on Mixer, his following there will grow and bring the masses to the website. This in turn will cause other streamers to capitalize on the increased visibility on the site and make the switch as well. Microsoft at this time isn't disclosing what its agreement with Ninja is, but I would fully expect Ninja to be raking in 8 figures annually for this deal. Pretty insane for playing video games.

Source: Socialblade

What This Means For Amazon

Since Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014 for nearly $1 billion, the platform has exploded in popularity. When Twitch was acquired in August 2014, the site averaged just under 400,000 concurrent viewers for the month. As of July 2019, Twitch averaged 1,232,000 concurrent viewers. A trend that keeps on increasing.

Source: twitchtracker.com

Amazon is notorious for taking out competition. The company acquired Twitch partially because there were hardly any competing services dedicated to live-streaming. The only other platform even close to Twitch is Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube, which has focused more on video content, rather than live streaming. Twitch has thrived on this near monopoly. No other site (until now) has been successful at getting big streamers to make a permanent switch to their platform.

This move brings competition into the market for Twitch. We will now get to see how the website handles a significant competitor in the market with top tier talent. Will they try to convince existing streamers to stay, or will they struggle to maintain growth as Mixer explodes onto the scene. It is a fascinating hyper-growth space to keep on watch.

I would place a current value on Twitch in the $10-25 billion range. While I've seen some valuations place it at $100 billion, I don't think the platform is there yet. Some interesting facts to back this valuation include over 140 million monthly unique viewers in 2018 and an average viewer's time of 95 minutes on the website, a huge opportunity for brands and advertisers. Similar Asian streaming companies HUYA (HUYA) and Douyu (DOYU) have market caps of $5 billion with 120 MAUs, and $3 billion with 154 MAUs, respectively. Twitch is ahead of both these companies and has a majority of the user base in North America and Europe, which monetizes much better.

Simply put, one streamer leaving is not material to Twitch's valuation, even if it is Ninja. What matters from here on out is whether it's part of a bigger move where we see other streamers leave as well.

What This Means For Microsoft

This move gives Mixer a fighting chance and proves that Microsoft is willing to invest whatever it takes to make the platform successful. This is ultimately great news for streaming viewers, as Twitch now has some competition to be aware of. It's not so great news for Amazon shareholders, but could turn out to be very profitable for Microsoft. This move will force both Twitch and Mixer to innovate further in the space. If Microsoft is willing to spend big bucks bringing over Ninja, the company will most certainly attempt it with others as well.

Given how big streaming has become, Mixer could have a material effect on Microsoft shareholders. Although neither is there yet, both Twitch and Mixer have the potential to become $100 billion companies over the next decade. With Microsoft and Amazon around $1 trillion valuations, these streaming platforms could one day make up a decent portion of their market cap. That is if Mixer can find the same success as Twitch.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, this move brings Microsoft onto the big streaming stage instantly. Mixer wasn't in the conversation yesterday, but is today. With the biggest gaming personality in the world moving over, Microsoft has become a legitimate threat to Amazon and Twitch. The most followed user on Mixer as of August 1, 2019, has just 800,000 followers, compared to Ninja at nearly 15,000,000 on Twitch. Something tells me within a few days, Mixer is going to have a lot more users. This doesn't guarantee success for Mixer and Microsoft though. They will need to keep convincing more streamers to make the move, which could prove costly. Microsoft will need to continue heavily investing in technology and content creators to keep the platform alive for the long term. Microsoft has begun on the right path here, I'm watching to see if it can maintain this trajectory over the next 12 months. If so, it has a fighting chance and a real gem in Mixer. If not, Amazon could very well return to a market-dominating position in the gaming live-streaming space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.