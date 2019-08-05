Spirit Airlines Is A Near A Buy, If The 'Fit Fleet' Can Create Significant Operating Leverage

Spirit indeed does seem cheap, but further confirmation is needed that cash flows are improving; I'm hesitantly bullish, but entering a position now could keep investors ahead of the curve.

(Source)

Thesis

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is looking cheap on a P/E basis following the post-earnings plunge. The stock trades at just 7x forward earnings projections. Airlines are unique beasts, so this requires more analysis to determine the true cash-generating ability of the business. For most companies I analyze, I view net income as essentially equivalent to cash flow. For Spirit Airlines, there's various other expenses that must be taken into consideration when evaluating the company's cash flows. This is due to the nature of the expensive, capital-intensive airline business.

When taking these costs into consideration, Spirit has not produced positive cash flow the past several years. The company has burned cash at a rate of about $350 million over the past 3 years. While this is unsustainable over the long term, Spirit is expanding its business and spending to do so. It has the youngest fleet among the major US carriers, which I suspect is the reason for the cash burn. There are signs that this trend is reversing, with the company only spending $231 million on equipment and related deposits over the first half of 2019 as opposed to $415 million in the first half of 2018.

Airlines are not a difficult business to understand. I don't believe the market will ever offer investors a large enough margin of safety that will allow us to buy shares for substantially less than book value. As I will explain, $26 is the threshold in which Spirit Airlines becomes a pound-the-table buy. In recent years, Warren Buffett has changed his tune on the airlines. Buffett has determined several airlines are suitable for the Berkshire (BRK.B) portfolio, but I largely think the risk outweighs the reward. Despite the airlines providing a necessary service to modern life, airlines are subject to cyclical downturns and thin margins. Companies must be careful to not expand to new destinations quickly, as boom times result in surplus flights void of passengers. Due to these challenges, the airlines must provide strong, identifiable value to encourage me to invest.

Value Proposition

Spirit offers flyers willing to skimp on certain amenities a cheaper way to fly. It is the country's largest ultra-low cost carrier. The company had been in the doghouse among flyers for some time. Spirit reviews are generally negative - on this site, flyers rated Spirit a 3/10. The company has succeeded in turning the business around based on metrics like complaints and on-time performance.

(Source: WLRN)

While customer complaints and tardiness have declined, so have margins. Operating margins over the same period, 2015-2018, have deteriorated from 24% to 13%. The problem is quality service is expensive and not very rewarding to shareholders, as Skift author Brian Sumers notes.

Every airline executive knows how to improve on-time performance. But there’s a problem. It’s expensive, since airlines usually must add slack to the schedule. Eventually the costs add up so airlines reduce the slack, hoping reliability will hold steady. Sometimes this works. Sometimes it doesn’t. - Brian Sumers

Sumers' article dives deeper into the challenges that Spirit faces in attempting to mitigate recent reliability issues, which will in turn reduce productivity.

Investors have to discount this fact in regard to Spirit's business: the more customers are delighted, the more the bottom line suffers. The company began to cut back on some margin-crushing operations, but the business saw a notable decline particularly because of challenges relating to severe weather events. Now, the company must backtrack on cost-cutting initiatives to improve reliability. So, for what was a strong quarter from Spirit, the stock sold off harshly on muted guidance.

The punishment does not seem befitting of the crime, which may be enough to justify some investors' appetite for a compelling contrarian bet. I would like to see cash flows significantly improve before jumping in. But if and when that occurs, the value could already have been extracted.

Balance Sheet

For a business like Spirit that owns a large amount of expensive assets, I usually begin my deeper financial assessment by analyzing the balance sheet. This is because we can extract value from the company's physical assets. If the company were to choose to sell, what would the physical assets be worth when subtracting out its debt? Spirit has $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments and about $3.4 billion in physical assets net of depreciation. This assumes that these assets could be sold for book value, and that the accounting method used to depreciate the assets accurately reflects the market value. In terms of debt, the company has about $400 million in short-term obligations and $2 billion worth of long-term debt. I'm assuming other assets and liabilities roughly cancel each other out - accounts such as payables, receivables, prepaid expenses, and other obligations.

This nets out to $2.2 billion, or roughly $32 of book value per share. Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson noted the tendency of the stock to rebound from the mid-$30s rather quickly. While this is a rather simple observation, my assessment of the company's book value could provide some reasoning behind this support.

Data by YCharts

We can rationalize that value investors are swooping in near levels just above book value, as the company's physical assets nearly justify its stock price. Indeed, a company like Spirit is a bargain below its book value. This is how I derive $26 as being the point in which the stock is a pound-the-table buy. $26 is about 80% of book value. In the event the stock were to trade down to these levels without significant fundamental decline, investors would be passing up on free money.

The market is smart, so I don't logically expect this to happen. I do think this number provides investors with a strong floor when evaluating margin of safety. With this in mind, we can evaluate whether or not the additional 700 million in market cap is justified by the company's future cash flows. If we can forecast with near certainty that the market is underestimating these cash flows, the stock would be a buy.

Cash Flows

Airlines are oftentimes glossed over as notoriously difficult for investors to make money owning. While the economics of commercial aviation are unique in some regards, it's not enough to dismiss the sector as an investment. I mostly cover technology firms that use very few physical assets in order to generate revenue. This is not the case for the asset-heavy airline business, in which a large degree of value is in the assets that are producing the oftentimes variable cash flows. For that reason, we don't see airlines trading at a large premium to book value.

Data by YCharts

Airlines don't have the technology magic that asset-light businesses do. For that reason, we must deduce what we can reasonably project the company to produce. In the case of Spirit, we came to the rough estimate of $32 in book value. $700 million in cash flows doesn't appear like a lot if we consider the company has produced $300 million in net income void of special charges for the past several years. But some of what Spirit deems special charges are operating expenses that have a real effect on cash flow that must be deducted to realize the company's true earnings.

When the realities of the airline business catch up, it is hard to decipher the value of this cash flow. Spirit is subject to various variable expenses, such as fuel and wages. After subtracting out special charges, CapEx, and aircraft deposits, the company is burning through about $350 million each year, in contrast to the $300 million in net income. But considering the slowdown in CapEx this year, this figure would be flat assuming all other variables stay the same.

(Source: The Higher Flyer)

The cash burn over the last several years can be justified by the company's "fit fleet." Spirit has been spending in order to expand its fleet. One offsetting revelation is that all of its planes are part of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320 family. Thus, the company is able to save on parts and maintenance by only deploying one type of aircraft. On average, an aircraft can be flown for 30 years before metal fatigue requires the plane to be retired. With that in mind, Spirit should experience significant operating leverage over the course of its planes' flying lifetimes.

At the end of the day, Spirit's cash flow picture is fuzzy. But I expect the company to gain significant operating leverage as time goes on. I would rather own Spirit if shares traded at a discount to book value. Although, the Spirit story is worth watching to see how it evolves. If the cash burn reverses significantly as the company reins in spending and operating leverage kicks in, we will be able to more accurately forecast the impact of cash flows to its value. When this happens, the company might indeed be looking severely cheap at $42. The bullish case is solid, but with the challenges related owning airlines, I'm hesitant to jump in. But now might be smart to buy in order to be ahead of the curve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.