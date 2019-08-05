Welltower: Favorable Outlook, But Shares Not Trading At A Discount

The company pays an attractive 4.2%-yielding dividend, but its shares are slightly more expensive than its peers.

The REIT should be able to enjoy favorable demographic trends and the trend towards more outpatient services.

Investment Thesis

Welltower (WELL) delivered a good Q2 2019 with positive same-store net operating income growth. Looking forward, the REIT should be able to enjoy favorable demographic trend in the long term, thanks to an ageing population. Its medical office building portfolio should benefit from the outpatient trend as well. The company pays an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 4.2%. However, its shares are trading at a higher valuation than its peers. Therefore, we think investors should patiently wait for a pullback.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Welltower reported a good Q2 2019 with same-store net operating income growth of about 3.1%. This is largely driven by its senior housing portfolio. As a result, its normalized funds from operations increased to $1.05 per share in Q2 2019. This was an increase of 5% from last year’s $1.00 per share. In the quarter, the company also raised its 2019 guidance. It now expects to generate NFFO of $4.10-4.25 per share.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Favorable Demographic trend

Welltower should continue to benefit from an ageing population in the U.S. According to a 2014 report by U.S. Census Bureau (see chart below), population over 85 years old is expected to double in 20 years.

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

In addition, it is estimated that seniors between 65 and 84 years old spend on average 2.2 times than an average person in the U.S. (see chart below). The average cost is even higher for seniors over 85 years old. On average, they spend nearly 5 times the cost on healthcare than an average person in the U.S. Welltower is expected to benefit from this long-term favorable demographic tailwind as demand for senior housing and healthcare services is expected to increase rapidly in the next few decades.

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

Welltower’s acquisition of medical office buildings from CNL Healthcare properties is beneficial

In addition to favorable demographic trend in the U.S., Welltower’s recent acquisition of 55 medical buildings (completed on May 15, 2019) from CNL Healthcare Properties (OTC:CHTH) is beneficial. This is because there is an ongoing migration of medical services from hospitals to other less urgent services such as smaller clinics or care facilities in medical office buildings. As the chart below illustrates, distribution of outpatient revenues has increased from only 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2016. On the other hand, distribution of inpatient revenues has declined from 72% in 1994 to 52% in 2016. We expect this trend to continue. Therefore, we view Welltower’s acquisition of medical office buildings favorably.

Source: Physician Realty's June 2019 Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the table below, Welltower’s total medical buildings has increased from 259 properties in Q2 2018 to 356 properties in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Development projects should be able to contribute to its revenue positively

Welltower has a rich development pipeline that should contribute to its net operating income favorably in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart below, there are a total of 2,887 seniors housing units (operating + triple-net) under construction. Most of these projects should reach completion before 2022. This should increase its senior housing portfolio by about 3.8% if all are completed. In addition, there are about 742.3 thousand square feet of outpatient medical leasable areas under construction.

Total units Commitment Amount (thousands) Estimated Conversion Seniors Housing Operating 2,166 $533,908 Q4 2019 ~ Q1 2022 Seniors Housing Triple-net 721 $176,165 Q3 2019 ~ Q4 2020 Outpatient Medical 742,271 square feet of rentable space $389,219 Q4 2019 ~ 3Q 2020 Total Development Projects $1,099,292

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 Supplemental

A solid balance sheet

Welltower has a solid balance sheet with quality credit ratings. Its adjusted interest coverage ratio of 4.02x in Q2 2019 is comparable to last year’s 4.28x. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.33x is also acceptable. Welltower also has a staggered debt maturity profile. As can be seen from the table below, its debts maturing in 2019 and 2020 only consist of 7.8% and 9.0% of its total debts, respectively. The company’s strong balance sheet allows the company to be more opportunistic in accretive acquisitions. It will also allow it to pursue its development projects.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Valuation Analysis

Welltower estimates that it will generate about $4.10-4.25 of NFFO per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, it is trading at a price to NFFO ratio of 20.1x. This is much higher than Physicians Realty’s (DOC) 16.6x and HCP’s (HCP) 17.8x.

A 4.2%-yielding dividend

Welltower pays a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.2%. The company has not raised its dividend since 2017. Prior to 2016, Welltower has been consistently increasing its dividend for several years. Its dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of about 83% based on its 2019 estimated NFFO.

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Welltower faces regulatory risk, especially because there is an increasing desire from the government to increase affordable healthcare at lower costs.

Supply risk

Like many other real estate properties, senior housing facilities are not difficult to build. If its competitors continue to build more facilities, it has the potential to increase the supply and negatively impact Welltower’s ability to raise rents. At the moment, the impact of new supply is limited. Based on management’s estimate, new supply within 3 miles of Welltower’s senior housing facilities has the potential to impact just about 4.1% of its total annualized in-place NOI.

Investor Takeaway

Welltower owns a portfolio of high-quality seniors housing and healthcare properties. The REIT has a favorable long-term demographic outlook. The company also has an attractive dividend with a yield of 4.2%. However, its shares are not trading at a discount right now. We think a pullback will provide a more attractive risk/reward profile.

