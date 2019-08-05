First Capital Realty Inc. (FCRGF) CEO Adam Paul on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Capital Realty Inc. (OTCPK:FCRGF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jodi Shpigel - SVP, Development

Adam Paul - President & CEO

Kay Brekken - EVP & CFO

Carmine Francella - SVP, Leasing

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Capital

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC World Markets

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Capital Realty Q2 2019 Results Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the meeting over to Jodi. Jodi, please proceed with your presentation.

Jodi Shpigel

Good afternoon, everyone. In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions during today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A summary of those underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our various security filings, including our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018, at our AIF, which are available on cedar and on our website. These forward-looking statements are made as of todays date and accept as required by Securities Law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements.

During today's call, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are non-IFRS measures. They do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. Management provides these measures as a complement to IFRS measures to aid in assessing the company's performance. These non-IFRS measures are further defined and discussed in our MD&A, which should be ready in conjunction with this conference call.

I will now turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Paul

Okay. Thank you very much, Jodi. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. Q2 was another significant quarter for the advancement of FCR's strategic initiatives. We'll start today by providing an update on four key priorities.

Firstly, our commitment to de-leverage the balance sheet following the share repurchase which was completed in the quarter by selling properties that are inconsistent with our super urban strategy is proceeding very well. Since the end of Q1, we have now closed on $218 million of property sales, taking our year-to-date total to today to just over $240 million. In addition to the $240 million that's closed, we have approximately $135 million under sale agreements where due diligence conditions have been waived. We're also active on other properties, some of which are under agreement but are still subject to due diligence conditions. Several other properties are in the midst of negotiations and have not been classified as held for sale at the end of Q2. The majority of properties comprising the disposition amounts I just mentioned are being sold outright. Examples include Port Place on Vancouver Island, our portfolio in Langford B.C. and our 12-year property in Quebec.

The average population density within 5 kilometers of the properties we have sold is less than 150,000 people well below FCR's current 5 kilometers density, which increased this quarter to 265,000 people. Similarly, the average Walk Score applicable to the property sold is 67; again, well below our average Walk Score of 78. Our real estate strategy extends beyond selling properties that no longer fit. We also selectively invest in super urban properties where significant value-add opportunities exist. One such opportunity is the development site at the northeast corner of Avenue Road and Yorkville in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighborhood. We've been pursuing this site for a long time, because of its highly strategic fit. We were recently successful in securing the acquisition of the property and then soft partners in order to both maintain our commitment to deliver and to enhance the project team's expertise. We were fortunate to have more suitable groups keen to partner with us and we could accommodate. Ultimately, we selected Greybrook as a co-development partner given their luxury residential expertise in both Canada and the US.

We also brought in the Bank of Montreal as a capital partner via their private equity real estate fund. We each acquired a one-third interest in the site last month and we'll develop it into a mixed-use property with true luxury residential together with complimentary retail having connectivity to our existing Yorkville portfolio. This 0.6-acre corner development site forms an important part of a 4.7-acre city block comprised of our Yorkville Village Mall and the Hazelton hotel. Having an ownership position in the adjacent properties provides the opportunity for first capital to extract more value from this site in addition to our existing properties. I'll briefly explain. Given we own the neighboring property; we can reduce the setback of the proposed development which will allow us to enlarge the floor plate of the podium and the tower. By doing so, we can increase the density of the site without increasing the approved height.

In addition, there are meaningful synergies with parking and other shared services that we can create. These synergies will also reduce development costs. Our partners on this new acquisition have agreed to compensate FCR for this density and these synergies as part of our deal. The value of our model also increased. As part of the master plan we have created for the block, we are now able to realize additional density on and above our current Yorkville entrance, improve the public realm and enhance connectivity and integration with our new site. The value enhancement to the mall will accrue entirely to First Capital. The bottom line is that our ownership of this new mixed-use site provides the conduit for us to create and extract more value. More value from the same directly and more value for First Capital's wholly-owned mall; this is a great example of our evolved strategy and action.

Thirdly, surfacing unrecognized value in our substantial and growing incremental density pipeline is an important key to our future. We continue to believe that this density pipeline is the most mispriced element of our company. However, we have a plan that we will execute over the next couple of years and beyond that we believe will narrow this gap. As we've mentioned, part of that plan is to complete entitlement submissions on 7.5 million square feet of incremental density by the end of this year. As the majority of this density is located in Toronto, our submissions are planned to be back and loaded towards the end of this year, as we await proclamation of Bill 108. Included in the 7.5 million square feet is our Yonge and Roselawn assembly which is going in for resubmission, 1071 King Street in Liberty Village, Staples low heat in Vancouver and density for a tower connected to the new LRG station at our Gloucester property in Ottawa. It will take some time to fully secure entitlements on these sites. But once we do, we expect material, value and any of the creation to occur on rezoning alone. From there, we may look to monetize some of this density through outright sales. And in some cases where we plan to develop, potentially selling a partial interest to partners.

And finally, the conversion to our REIT is also moving along very well as we outlined in the press release last month. So it's been a very busy summer. We're making meaningful progress across all fronts. And the business continues to perform well as we execute on these four initiatives. There will likely be some choppiness to some of our metrics such as NOI and SFO as we execute our plan. However, the fundamentals of our properties remain strong. Any the one of if not the most important metric is expected to continue its upward trend and we'll take more prominence for First Capital as we execute our strategy.

Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the dedication, passion and exceptional effort of the First Capital team. They clearly understand our strategy and their execution is the key to the best of strategic plans.

With that, I will now pass things over to Kay to discuss our quarter in more detail. Kay?

Kay Brekken

Thank you, Adam. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our call today. As Adam mentioned, we've made significant progress against our strategic objectives in the first 6 months of the year which we are very pleased with. I would like to provide an update on our REIT conversion and some changes in our MD&A disclosures and then take you through the quarterly results in more detail.

During the second quarter, we settled on the approach we will take to convert from a corporation to a REIT. On July 9, the Board of Directors approves the proposed reorganization subject to receiving a fairness opinion from our independent financial advisor. Reorganization will also require shareholder approval at a special meeting expected to be held in early December. The conversion is intended to occur on or about December 30, of this year. The conversion will result in a taxable being disposition for all shareholders who receive REIT units in exchange for their FCR common share. Additional details on the REIT conversion were disclosed in our press release last month.

During the second quarter, we added more disclosure to our MD&A around our super urban strategy. This discussion can be found in our Business Overview and Strategy section of the MD&A. We have described how we define a super urban property and introduced the metrics that we will use to monitor our progress against our stated objectives. These metrics include growth in the population density surrounding our properties, growth in that with a focus on surfacing value in our density pipeline, achieving our disposition targets, returning our debt metrics to similar levels as at year-end 2018 and accelerating the growth in our rental rates. We defined a super urban property based on its proximity to transit, its walkability score and its population density.

Currently, over 90% of our portfolio is within a 5-minute walk to public transit. The portfolio has a walkability score of 78 which is considered very walkable, where most errands can be accomplished on foot. The portfolio's average population density is 265,000 people within a 5-kilometer radius of our property up 58,000 or 28% from December 2016 which makes FCR a leader among our North American peer group on this metric. We are targeting further growth in this metric to reach an average population density of 300,000 people in 2021. We also monitor our progress on servicing value in and growing our incremental density pipeline. As of June 30, we had identified approximately 23 million square feet of additional density within our portfolio. Less than 15% or 3.4 million of this total is included in the fair value of investing properties on our balance sheet. We have a goal to increase this percentage primarily by seeking entitlements for a portion of this density as Adam previously mentioned, which will lead to future growth in our nerve.

We also measure our progress against our previously announced disposition targets. Adam provided an update on the progress we have made today. We will use the proceeds of the dispositions to reduce our debt levels to achieve our goal and to return this similar debt metrics as at year-end 2018 and to fund growth opportunities and targeted super urban neighborhoods. As we continue to sell the properties we expect that there will be a negative impact SFO, which will continue throughout the disposition period with a partial offset from growth and same property NOI and from development completion. As we further concentrate our investment capital in Canada's densest and fastest growing neighborhood, we expect the annual growth in our average transfer rate to accelerate and to exceed its historical norm of 2.5%.

Now turning to the quarterly results; on Slide 6 of our conference call deck we show the factors driving the change in FFO. The second quarter of 2019 FFO decreased by 3.4% or $0.01 on a per share basis; this decrease was primarily due to gains realized in the second quarter of 2018. It did not recur in 2019. These prior year gains included $2.7 million of residential condo profits from our joint venture interest in Main and $2.7 million of net gains and marketable securities. Excluding these gains, FFO per diluted share increased 3.3%.

Moving to Slide 7; our same property NOI increased by 1.9% for the quarter and 3.5% for the 6 months ended June 30, driven by rent escalations, higher occupancy levels and lease termination fees.

On Slide 8, we present our lease renewal activities for the quarter. Our Q2 total portfolio lease renewal Lyft was quite strong at 11.9% on 590,000 square feet of renewals when comparing the rental rates in the last year of the expiring term, the first year of the renewal term. And even stronger at 14.6% when comparing the rental rate in the last year of the expiring term, the average rental rates in the renewal term. For the six months ended June 30, our total portfolio lease renewal Lyft was also very strong at 11.3% on 1.2 million square feet of renewal and at 13.3% when comparing the rental rate in the last year of expiring term, the average rental rate in the renewal term.

Moving to Slide 9; our average net rental rate grew a healthy 3.1% or $0.62 over the prior year to $20.58 per square foot. This growth was primarily due to renewal Lyft, rent escalations, development completions and disposition. During the first half of the year, we transferred 81,000 square feet of new GLA from development to income-producing properties. We are expecting more completions over the next two quarters primarily in our King High Line project.

On Slide 10, our total portfolio occupancy rate increased by 50 basis points over the same prior year period to 96.8%, which is the highest it has ever been due to significant leasing activity over the last 12 months.

Slide 11 highlights our five largest developments that accounted for the majority of the $43 million in development and redevelopment and in the quarter. These investments are all in super urban neighborhoods including Liberty Village, Yorkville Village, Yonge and Morrison, Toronto, the Brewery District in Edmonton and Wilderton in Montreal.

Slide 12 shows the factors impacting FFO and the related movements over the prior year period which I have already discussed.

Slide 13 touches on our other gains, losses and expenses which are included in FFO. For the second quarter, we recognized other losses of $500,000 primarily due to REIT conversion costs versus a $2.4 million other gain in the prior year primarily due to net gains in marketable securities.

Slide 14 summarizes our ACFO metrics. Our year-to-date adjusted cash flow from operations slipped down slightly over the prior year period primarily due to lower realized gains in multiple securities.

Slide 15 summarizes our financing activities. During the first half of the year, we completed $850 million of unsecured bank term loans that primarily funded the share repurchase. The majority of these loans requested fixed-rate loans with a weighted average interest rate of 3.3% and a weighted average term to maturity of six years. The remaining loans are floating rate loans which can be repaid at any time with no prepayment penalty. We also completed $393 million of new mortgages with 10-year term at an effective interest rate of 3.4% and repaid $172 million of the existing mortgages with an average effective interest rate of 4.3%.

Lastly, post quarter-end we completed the issuance of $200 million of 7.5-year senior unsecured debentures with an effective interest rate of 3.5%. The proceeds were used to repay $150 million of maturing debentures with an effective interest rate of 5.6%.

Slide 16 summarizes the size of our operating credit facility in our unencumbered asset pool as well as our key financial ratio. At quarter and $7 billion of our assets were unencumbered. Our EBITDA interest coverage remained consistent with the prior quarter. Our net debt to total assets and net debt to EBITDA increased following the share repurchase but less than initially expected due to our disposition activity. Slide 19 shows our term debt ladder. In Q2 2019 our weighted average interest rates decreased to 4%, our weighted average term to maturity increased to 5.4%.

Lastly, I'm pleased to report that we recently released our 2018 corporate responsibility and sustainability report, which is our ninth annual report. This report can be found on our website under community and then sustainability. We also recently received a triple-A ESG rating from MSCI, which is the highest possible rating to receive. MSCI is a leading provider of investment decision support tools, and a triple-A rating identifies FCR is a leader for its environmental, social and governance practices. We are very proud of this accomplishment, which demonstrates our continued leadership in ESG practices. Congratulations to all of our team members across the country who made this achievement possible.

At this time, we would be happy to answer any questions that you have. Operator, can you please open the call for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question is from Sam Damiani. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Mr. Damiani, your line is now open please go ahead. We'll pass to the following question. The question is from Mark Rothschild. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks and good afternoon, everyone. In regard to asset sales, can you talk a little bit about the depth of demand you're seeing from buyers for the types of assets you're selling? And also, is there a range of cap rate that you're seeing? Are they moving at all for types of assets that you're looking to sell them? And how are you looking at in the context of where you had originally thought that you'd be able to sell the property?

Adam Paul

Hi Mark, thank you for the questions. It's a very good question given the environment for property sales. We -- I think we were pretty clear initially with the fact that our view was that there was more retail properties that were available for sale than there was capital to buy retail properties. But we were also of the view that not all retail is created equal and retail is not a commodity. And we felt that the assets that we had identified for sale were kind of in that top-quality spectrum across the landscape. And so now that we've been in the market for a while that I can tell you has proved to be true. We would describe the demand as adequate to execute on our objectives and that's what we're seeing. Pricing, -- what we had expected is that pricing would be generally in line with ROI for us to value. I think as you slide up into some of the super urban investments we have the opposite is true in the sense that there is more capital that would like to own those properties and there are sellers of the property.

And I think in those you probably have a better likelihood to transact above IFRS but those are not the properties we're selling. So generally, they're in line with IFRS. We got into around a 6% cap rate on what we were trying to sell. It's coming in right around there. Somewhere, obviously a little below and somewhere a little above but in line with IFRS, that's the ballpark cap rate. And the demand -- I wouldn't say it's robust but certainly deep enough for us to accomplish our objectives.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thanks. And you spoke also about what you're doing with Greybrook and this is an area where you've obviously invested quite a bit. To what extent are you open to increasing your exposure via Yorkville? And while it is a strong location it's good to expand and how you view it as compared to more traditional growth ranker properties, as the size of your investment in Yorkville [indiscernible] to the size of the company?

Adam Paul

I mean, we've got about $750 million invested today in the Yorkville neighborhood. So call it for round number 7.5% of our balance sheet. This investment coupled with our plan redevelopment of 101 Yorkville will take our investment in the Yorkville neighborhood to north of $1 billion at our share. So call it 10% of our balance sheet. Given the quality of the neighborhood, the growth profile, the existing density, the fact the population of the Yorkville neighborhood is going to come close to doubling over the next 7 to 10 years, we're very comfortable with the investment. On the surface, there are some nuances that are very different than other properties we own but we do have a grocery. We have two grocery anchors now in McEwans and Whole Foods, we've got Equinox as a fitness. At fitness use, we've got food and beverage and coffee shops. So there is a lot of things that really do tie back to the core strategy. But as the strategies evolve, it has become more about the neighborhood and a little bit less about the asset class. And I think this is a perfect example of how we view that and the type of investments that we're making.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Adam Paul

Thank you very much, Mark.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Dean Wilkinson. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Afternoon, everyone. Just going back on the sales process and where you are with that. Just looking at what you did in the quarter versus the change and what's held for sale, would that suggest that you sold perhaps more assets that weren't specifically identified? Or did assets rollout and assets are rolling into that bucket and we should think of that as maybe something that's going to be a declining balance?

Adam Paul

No, there is a lot of movement. And so one way to look at it is -- if you're looking at it on a quarterly basis, one way to look at it is what is in hold for sale, plus what has been sold year-to-date. And if you look at that number at the end of Q1 versus today, it's somewhere between $100 million and $200 million higher. And what I tried to touch on in the prepared remarks is that even since the end of Q2, there has been progress. It's a very dynamic program we're executing, so it is changing quite rapidly. And so if we were reporting today, the sum of what's been closed plus what's helped for sale would be higher today than what it was at the end of Q2.

Dean Wilkinson

Right. So where I'm going with that is it looks like that the sale process may happen perhaps a little quicker than we were originally thinking.

Adam Paul

That's a very realistic possibility but a little premature for us to make a commitment or not. But we're not a -- we're a motivated vendor to get our balance sheet closer to where we would like it but we're not a desperate or for seller by any means and so we're going to do what makes sense at the pace that makes sense. And initially, we laid out a 24-month timeline. That's the timeline we're going to stick with. It's a general timeline but certainly, at this stage, things have unfolded slightly better than we initially expected and so there's a very good possibility that we'll be through the halfway point after 12 months. That's a very realistic possibility.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. And secondarily to that, have you looked or consider at -- I'm assuming the answer is no, but I got to ask, selling some of those higher quality, lower cap rate assets and accelerating the debt pay down? Because I could imagine on some of that core stuff, you'd be well inside six probably with a four in front of it, which would afford you the ability to sort of accelerate the debt pay down and maybe not as have much disruption to this year.

Adam Paul

Yes. We've had unsolicited offers that to that sub for. We are still involved in a long-term business. We plan on running this business for the long-term. And we are making decisions that we believe maximizes the value of this company over the long-term. And the reason those assets are priced the way they are, is because they really do have really tremendous and compelling growth profiles. And our view, is that selling that -- those types of properties to pay down debt, yes, perhaps it's the easy path in the short-term but it's selling part of our future and part of the value of the company and we don't believe we would get full value in terms of what we believe we can do with these assets over the long-term. So the answer is no, we are not contemplating selling.

There, we -- any asset that is consistent with our super urban strategy is something that we're committed to holding unless as we look at it and we look at every asset on an asset by asset basis every year. If we believe for whatever reason that there isn't a clear value creation vision, then we change things but generally, that's not the case. So we're focused on properties that are inconsistent with the super urban strategy and all of their criteria and metrics that we've been talking about and that we've started to include in our public disclosure.

Dean Wilkinson

Yes, that's great. And just turning to the density pipeline, I guess -- and that you're waiting for Bill 108 for the comments which I think are due back the end of this month, with that suggested of that $7.5 million, the lion's share of that is strictly going towards residential density?

Adam Paul

Yes, the lion's share of that is in residential density. And that's the natural evolution for a lot of these properties where densities are increasing by 6x, 7x, 8x in some cases more. So, obviously, when you're going back vertical, the most logical, most valuable use and the most in-demand use is residential density.

Dean Wilkinson

And was there anything -- I haven't had a chance to read Bill 108. Not that -- it's high on my nighttime table reading list. Was there anything in it that that sort of suggested that what you were looking at in that 7.5 million square feet may have to conceptually change? Or was it generally in line with -- okay, we don't have to change the plan, we just have to wait for this process to get through and then we sort of at the L-part level on these things?

Adam Paul

I'll let Jodi or Jordan comment on why we're waiting but what it did was, in many cases, it increased dramatically, the probability of us achieving the zoning that we were seeking. And in some cases, it actually increased the amount of density that we believed could be achieved on the site. Jodi?

Jodi Shpigel

I mean, and just to add to that, we are expecting proclamation actually in September. The guidance that we've been receiving from a number of sources and as Adam said, it just really increases our probability to get the density and the higher density that we're looking for.

Adam Paul

I mean, I've been putting the submissions in after the proclamation occurs; takes away any ambiguity, whether it gets dealt with under the former system or the evolved one.

Dean Wilkinson

And you wouldn't have a sense of timing on how quick they could then turn that and come back to you with sort of an initial view as to where those applications with land?

Adam Paul

Well, look, I think it's safe to say that when we're putting identity figure out in the public domain, we have a very high degree of conviction that that's what we will achieve because it certainly wouldn't serve our purpose well to put out a number and fall short. So we do have a high degree of conviction in the number. And like I said, the probability of achieving that has only increased as a result of Bill 108.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that's good. I will hand it back. Thanks, everyone.

Adam Paul

Thank you very much, Dean.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jenny Ma. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Thanks, good afternoon. So that was good color on the post-submission process. But I wanted to get some color on the pre-submission process on the density. So just to be clear, the 7.5 million square feet; does that include some of the 3.4 million that's already valued or is this incremental to that?

Adam Paul

No, this isn't that. The 7.5 million is entirely incremental.

Jenny Ma

Okay. So you'll be just under half recognize and when this all comes to pass?

Adam Paul

Sorry, just so I'm clear on the question. Are you asking if there's a component of the 7.5 million square feet that's included in IFRS now?

Jenny Ma

No, no. I know that the 3.4 million is included. I wonder if the 7.5 million is on top of the 3.4 million.

Adam Paul

Okay. It's roughly 10% is included in the 3.4 million and about 90% is not included in the 3.4 million.

Jenny Ma

Okay. I'm just trying to get a sense of what the number comes out to. So I guess it would be roughly, call it 10 million square feet then that will be recognized when you get through this process, give or take?

Adam Paul

Yes, generally, that's what -- that's in line with the numbers that we've got.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And then when you're doing these submissions, I just want to understand are these applications -- I mean, how much work goes into it? Like, are they ready to go and it's really a matter of you handing it in? Or is there some work that needs to be done on your part before they are ready?

Adam Paul

I'll let Jodi speak. I can tell you it's a lot of work. It's a lot of work to get the submission in and then it's a lot of work to carry it through post submission. Do you have anything to expand on that, Jodi?

Jodi Shpigel

Yes. I'd just add that Jenny, that in terms of the preparation, a lot of work goes into working with the municipality and communities. And so we do a lot of engagement and work with the city. So that also leads to that high probability factor. So we're fairly confident that our numbers are achievable. But it does take a long time and there's a lot of work, a lot of detail that goes into submission.

Adam Paul

We expect those entitlements to come through between 6 and 24 months, depending on the property and the location. The City of Toronto, generally, that's the most valuable component and the majority of that pipeline. About 60% is in Toronto proper. About 70% is in the GGA and Toronto proper. And that's where you're getting towards that 24-month timeline. So it does take time. But back to the earlier points about that we're running a long-term business. We want to get it right. We want to get the density right. And there's a lot of money at stake for us to do that. And there's a lot of money at stake that's not -- understand that we've sold but not currently recognizing the value of the company. And if we execute this well, it will become -- easy may not be the right word but it have become very feasible for that value to be recognized. It looks like we lost Jenny on our screens. Thank you for the question, Jenny. If we weren't done, please dial back in.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Tommy [ph]. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, good afternoon. Just maybe continue along the lines of this discussion. On the 7.5 million square feet; at what stage of the approval process would you start recognizing some of that value?

Adam Paul

So generally, and this is general, generally we will recognize it at the point in time where the zoning is finalized. It's not an exact science. You can make a case to recognize it at an alternative point in time but based on our internal views, our internal policies, the general guideline is that once we fully secure the zoning, that's when an adjustment to the IFRS would take place.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then you mentioned, I guess, a brief comment just in terms of in this. The entitlements represent significant costs in terms of the total, I guess, scope of these projects. Can you maybe provide some color there on that 7.5 million square feet ballpark figures and what that investment could look like over time?

Adam Paul

So, I believe what we said was, it involves a lot of work. A lot of sweat equity, not necessarily a lot of cost to get it through that process. And one of the reasons we are -- we did ramp up the submissions is, number one; it's a pretty decent environment today. And the provincial policies in Ontario are contributing to that to secure the zoning which will stay with the properties. But the cost to do that is not that material. The material costs start to come into play if we -- if and when we choose to develop that density. And so as we progress through this -- because I can tell you that our thoughts are that some of this density will be sold outright. We believe we can create a lot of value on some of them but we don't believe they necessarily have a strategic fit in the super urban strategy, even though some of them are in super urban locations but the ability to grow our position in that neighborhood is something that we may not think is feasible. And the reality is, some of this is going to be a great source of capital recycling where we sell assets that have little or no yield or FFO contribution. And some of that, we believe would make sense to sell and monetize and redeploy the capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it? Just in terms of the -- again, this is 7.5 million square feet. What would the rough mix between the rental and condos be on the residential?

Adam Paul

Right now is too early to tell from our perspective. There's no question there'll be a meaningful rental component. There's also no question that there will be a condo component, we suspect smaller. But the truth is, we haven't fully decided once we do get the zoning, what the next course of action is on every property. We have not decided that on every property. And the density is not -- the residential density is in tied to condo or rental and so we may have a view that it could be rental and we may end up deciding to sell a property and the new buyer does condo. So as we progress through this, we will provide more visibility into what our plans are with the density. That's where we'll start talking about rental and condo. That's when we start talking about capital requirements and sources of capital and potential partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Maybe just one last one for me coming back to the disposition program before $100 million that's held for sale; what's the rough timing on those transactions or I guess contracts? Some of them are far maybe some are still in progress but how do you see that playing out over the course of the year? And if you can just maybe provide a range of what the cap rate looks like on those relative to let's say your overall portfolio capturing?

Adam Paul

Okay. So the accounting rule suggests that we have an expectation to transact on health for sale assets within 12 months. We think it'll be more likely in the first half versus the second half for a lot of them. Over $400 million there's about $135 million that's under agreements of purchase and sale where due diligence conditions have been waived. Some of the balance is under conditional agreement; some of the balance is not under any agreement. And so it's a bit fluid. Timing, we certainly expect some of that to close throughout the balance of the year and potentially some will close into next year. And based on what we know today there's a likelihood that balance grows the next time we report but obviously that could change as well. Cap rate, as I said earlier, it's generally around 6% for the assets that we are selling and have sold. Again, some are below some are above. That's the general average.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Mario Saric [ph]. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just maybe sticking to the intensification theme, in terms of values, it looks like the 3 million square feet that is being excluded in IFRS now is being valued at just over $200 million. How would you characterize the 7.5 million identified looking for submission relative to the 3 million through the danger of IFRS value today in terms of quality, location?

Adam Paul

Thanks very much, Mario. It's a good question. There are a lot of similarities across the two buckets of properties.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then I think you mentioned 7.5 million square feet. [Indiscernible] right, when you're zoning. How do you think about the platform -- the depth of the platform today in terms of achieving the 7.5 million square feet and high level? How do you think about how much to keep and how much to sell going forward?

Adam Paul

So in order to clarify we may sell some of it outright. It's a very realistic possibility. I don't think we're going to sell the majority of it outright because a lot of the real estate is a great fit with our strategy and our platform. And then in terms of the platform and where we go from there, that's something we're continually monitoring across all of our departments, as we look at our business over both the short-term and the medium term. And we're going to continue to do that. This is a busy company. We're fortunate that we have a lot of very talented and passionate people that work here. So we're able to produce a lot and we'll make adjustments like we did in 2015 where we had too many people and not all of the right people for where we were heading. And then since then, we've added staff. And so we'll continuously look at that. There's a ton of work ahead of us. We have a great group across the company and across the country to execute it. And when it needs tweaking, we'll make sure we have the human capital and the platform to execute the strategy. But at this stage, we don't foresee any meaningful changes over the foreseeable future from a platform perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks.

Adam Paul

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Sam Damiani. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sam Damiani

Good afternoon. Thank you. Just a stick on the incremental density theme. The table in the MD&A putting the density of the three buckets, in terms of long-term and very long-term. This quarter there was a big shift into the medium term, which I think is commenced within 7 years and parts of this question, was answered because I stood on the call 10 minutes ago. But what prompted that the shift of all of that GLA or that potential GLA that much sooner? Was the first question. I have follow up as well.

Adam Paul

Yes. Well, thanks very much for the question, Sam. And the reason we had more meaningful shift is based on the fact and I probably should have said this in answering Mario's comment as well is, we are not under pressure to develop this density because the vast majority of it is situated on very productive retail properties and so -- that are generating income. And so whether we terminate tenants under redevelopment clauses in a year or three years or four years is not that big a deal to us. And so some of the real estate and what we expected to do with it kind of fell into that longer term category but it's still near the line -- that seven-year line. When we outlined our overall strategy, one element of the super urban strategy in an effort to surface value in the density pipeline was to really have a heightened focus on it and to accelerate the value that gets surface through that pipeline. And as a result of that, it has to go back and revisit the timelines. And a lot of the timelines, we're planning to accelerate in a meaningful way. And that's what pushed a lot of the density into that medium-term bucket from the long-term.

So you're going to see some volatility around those categories, especially when you start getting out seven-plus years. But clearly, what we see today versus prior quarters is there's a heightened focus on accelerating the value that we surface and we have visibility on a lot of properties and exactly how we're going to do that. And that's what prompted the shift.

Sam Damiani

That makes sense. One of the hindrances, historically, of course, has been the burden of these long-term leases to anchor tenants that prohibit a redevelopment. Have you come to some sort of arrangements verbally or otherwise to break some of those restrictions?

Adam Paul

Yes. That's something that we are certainly continuing to work on. And that is something that is certainly resulting in some of these properties remaining in the long-term bucket because the viability -- the economic viability of the redevelopment is there today. And once the zoning is secure there the highest and best use is to intensify. But because of those encumbrances, we left a lot of properties in the longer term bucket until we get to a stage where we're comfortable that we can deal with those. So we are in active discussions with a number of tenants. We also have timelines where -- like we did in Wilderton where for many, many years, we did not have a redevelopment, right and then contractually, all of a sudden we did so obviously, we're monitoring that as well and in some cases, trying to accelerate that. So that's a big piece of work that several people in the company are working on.

And obviously, the leasing group is tied to the hip of the development group because how we lease space in those properties is very different than if they were -- we were planning to run them in their current state for the long-term and the types of commitments we make.

Sam Damiani

Okay, that makes sense. Is there any update to shifting gears on the plans for the two properties where the Walmart's are vacating later this year?

Carmine Francella

Sam, t's Carmine. Thanks for the question. We approach these situations -- opportunities from a wide lens. For example, we took some time to reposition our target boxes, versus a knee jerk lift off. And we're glad we did because we created more value replacing the previous tenant with more complementary uses. It's a food store, hardware, gym, improving the asset quality in the valley. We expect to achieve something similar with the recent Walmart closures. As mentioned, we have two boxes coming back to us this year. We have developed plans to manage the space in the short-term. At CWA we have finalized to backfill the entire box with two type tenants. This provides us with an opportunity to pick up some revenue while we review the potential to unlock or redevelop the place on about 6.5 acres.

At Fairview, the development plan is clear. And the Walmart box will be transferred to under-development later this year, as we are planning to demolish and then redevelop the space. We are in active negotiations with several tenants. And we'll use this as an opportunity also to improve parking access and to unlock some additional development controls that Walmart had. So generally speaking, we're happy to get some of these boxes back. It's fairly new rent and allows us to add value.

Sam Damiani

Thank you, that's very helpful. What are the dates of those two leases burning off? Is it Q3, Q4?

Carmine Francella

The CWA lease ended June 30, so the end of Q2. And the Fairview lease is I believe, mid-November.

Sam Damiani

And Kay, just I notice the revenue sustaining CapEx is up year-over-year both in the first and second quarter. Is that sustainable for lack of a better word going forward?

Kay Brekken

Yes, you are correct. The revenue sustaining CapEx is up compared in the first half of the year. It's really timing. If I look at our forecasts for four years spend, last year, we came in at about $15.5 million. We'd be similar to slightly higher in terms of the expected spend for the full year. So I would say it's just a bit of timing and more front end loaded this year than last year.

Sam Damiani

Okay, thank you very much. I'll turn it back.

Adam Paul

Thanks, Sam.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Tal Woolley [ph]. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. I just wanted to ask about the same property in line with performance in the quarter. The cymbal portfolio was maybe a little bit lower than what we've seen in the past. Is anything sort of unique going on in the quarter that may be a cause better; and same thing in the eastern region too? I get some dispositions [Technical Difficulty] but if you maybe can put some color there it'd be great.

Kay Brekken

Certainly, just to context that. Generally speaking, there are far more properties in the same property stable and they are the same property with redevelopment. The same property with redevelopment bucket can be quite small so a large increase in this category typically is not very meaningful, especially when it haven't happened over just one or two quarters or what I mean due to large lease termination fee, which we did have in the second quarter of this year. Year-to-date, we would see our same property stable NOI is 2.7%. That is in line with 2018. And it's better than both 2016 and 2017, as well. So we would say there's nothing in particular in the quarter that you should be concerned about. It really makes sense to look at these numbers over a longer time horizon.

And then I think you also mentioned the drop in NOI in the eastern region. The majority of the dispositions occurring in the quarter were in the eastern region. And that's the primary reason you see the change in NOI there.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just looking ahead to the -- looking on the development pipeline, you've got an average cost of about $250 million, $90 million left to complete. Given where you want to be under the leveraging, what sort of the right size pipeline or average annual development spend you think is appropriate to hit those goals going forward?

Adam Paul

Well, the one thing to keep in mind is that the type of development we've been involved in for a long time is generally mixed-use development where the construction timeframe spans over several years. And so when we started these projects that are now active, a transaction like the Gazit transaction which I would view as an opportunistic exercise was not on the horizon. But the train has left the station. So we're going to finish the developments. And fortunately, we had and continue to have a balance sheet that's strong enough and flexible enough that allows us to take advantage of opportunities, like the Gazit transaction, without really hampering our ability to create long-term value. So notwithstanding we are in a deleveraging phase. That does not mean zero dollars get invested. So we are going to continue to invest but the pace of investment will certainly lag the pace of dispositions. And so to complete the active projects we've been running that -- call it $150 million, the $200 million a year of investment in development. And we expect that to be the case this year and next year as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's great. And then just my last question, probably for Kay. If you think about the total cost of all the corporate work you've done this year with the Gazit deal and REIT conversion, do you have an idea of what the total extra cost you probably have baked into this year that you won't have to pay next year?

Kay Brekken

So the costs related to the Gazit transaction were all recorded in the first quarter and it's around $3.4 million. In terms of the REIT conversion, we did have some costs last year, which were about $1.5 million. Overall, our total spend on the REIT conversion, we would expect to be similar to be in the range of the recent conversions which we've seen out there. And that range was about $3.5 million to 9.3 million. We would guess that we would be in the mid-part of that range in terms of the total spend expanding over two years.

Unidentified Analyst

And most of that would probably come in the fourth quarter?

Kay Brekken

It will be a bit more weighted to the second half of this year given the ultimate date for conversion is targeted at December.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's perfect. Thanks very much guys.

Adam Paul

Thank you, Tal.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Jenny Ma. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. I just have one more question with regards to the intensification and evaluation. Just to be clear when you're thinking about the leverage goals getting back to 2018. That is going to be entirely driven by the disposition program, correct?

Adam Paul

Well, that's certainly the plan.

Jenny Ma

I guess what I'm getting at is…

Adam Paul

Whichever way you will be getting at, Jenny. Our plan is that we are going to de-lever through dispositions.

Jenny Ma

I'm just wondering how much flexibility there is when you're considering sort the last end bucket of the dispositions. If the timing of some of the valuations come in, such that you have some flexibility, would you sort of rethink some of the dispositions? Or is it really just a separate decision on the asset sales in itself?

Adam Paul

Well, that's actually a very good point. Because if you recall, we announced a much more aggressive disposition objective before we had a desire to de-lever. So we came out in February and we said that we're evolving our strategy. And as a result of that, we had about 10% of our portfolio that we felt didn't fit the evolved strategy and we were planning to sell those. And then it was subsequent to that, that the opportunity to do the transaction with Gazit materialized which was totally separate and apart from the evolved strategy and the resulting disposition plans we had. Then as a result of the Gazit deal, we said, yes, we do want to de-lever from that. We will level up but we do want to de-lever from that. And then we did more work on the portfolio. And as you can imagine, it's not an exact science. So when we said 10% it's not like properties that just fell inside the key bucket was like black and white. So we said, okay, we're going to expand that and we said we're going to take 10% to 15%.

So the bottom line is we have a strategic objective from a real estate strategy perspective to transition and evolve the portfolio in a manner that would involve that level of dispositions. The Gazit transaction provided motivation to accelerate the timing of exactly when we do that and the magnitude of that. But I want to be clear, absent the Gazit transaction and absent the additional leverage we took on we would still from a real estate strategy perspective be pursuing these dispositions.

Jenny Ma

Okay, that's clear. Thank you very much.

Adam Paul

Okay, Jenny. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Paul Adams.

Adam Paul

Okay, that was close. But thank you, everyone, for your time this afternoon. Two first names, I never get offended. But thank you for your time this afternoon and your continued interest in our company. Enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, the conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you all for your participation.