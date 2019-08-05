Vonovia Quarter Results: The Champion Delivers

Overalll, it is a great company with a proven business model and bright fundamental prospects. The new figures have once again impressively underpinned this.

However, the operating business was not affected by the discussion. On the contrary, the company continues to develop magnificently.

Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY, VNNF) published its figures for the past quarter and half year last Friday. In recent months, there have been some discussions in the environment of housing companies. Consensus estimates see a shortage of at least 1 million apartments in urban areas.

Furthermore, Vonovia also does not enjoy the best reputation in Germany due to its business model and is often sued. In the German capital Berlin, politicians are now planning to introduce a rental cap for five years. But this is very controversial. In particular, there are fears that fewer apartments will be built and that rents will rise disproportionately in advance. In addition, some people demand that large housing companies like Vonovia be expropriated. While I think this possibility is very unlikely, it reduces the company's ability to act. All this makes it difficult for Vonovia to build a proper lobby. Hardly any politician in Germany or Europe will publicly side with housing companies. However, the operating business was not affected by the discussion. On the contrary, the company continues to develop magnificently.

With the following article, I want to give investors a quick overview of the current development and an analysis of the current situation.

Analysis of the result

Numbers

Vonovia increased operating earnings after interest and taxes by 13 percent to EUR 609.1 million in the first half of the year. The fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by 7.3 percent. The adjusted NAV increased by 13.1% to EUR 26.3 billion versus the figure at the end of 2018. Vonovia also confirmed the outlook. The group FFO is expected to increase by EUR 1.17-1.22 billion. Also worth mentioning is that the company has once again emphasized its unwavering commitment to the BBB+ rating.

As I mentioned earlier, Vonovia has massively expanded its portfolio through acquisitions. The acquisitions were very well-chosen. Vonovia integrated the acquisitions into its own business and provided housing services here as well. Accordingly, the company not only benefited from the rents but also from further services for the new residential units. Rental income climbed by 14 percent to 1.01 billion euros due to the acquisitions of Austrian Buwog and Swedish real estate group Victoria Park. The organic rent growth was 4.4 percent.

Vonovia continues to have a wide range of opportunities to grow its business. The housing market is not very concentrated. With a market share of only around two percent, Vonovia is the largest provider on the small German rental market. This means that the company can continue to grow both operationally and through acquisitions. Furthermore, the average annual residential completions of the last five years fall short of estimated required volumes in Germany (75 percent of required volumes completed), Sweden (49 percent of required volumes completed) and France (77 percent of required volumes completed).

Rent freeze

A position paper for a Berlin-specific tenancy law was published in early June. It mainly consists of the following points:

First of all, it is questionable whether such a law is at all constitutional with regard to the guarantee of ownership. Furthermore, the company doubts that the federal state of Berlin has the necessary legislative powers. Apart from that, the impact of the law on the company is small. Only ten percent of the 400,000 Vonovia apartments are located in the German capital. The company also believes that the risk of other federal states following Berlin’s example and trying to pass similarly restrictive tenancy laws is extremely low. Personally too, I think the risk is low. Someone has to build the urgently needed houses effectively and cost-effectively. Vonovia could also benefit from this debate, since it itself is building many new apartments, so basically, the company is part of the solution. However, a certain risk, albeit low, that political actors will resort to far-reaching measures in view of the ongoing discussion cannot be dismissed.

Sensitive to interest rates

As a housing company, Vonovia reacts sensitively to interest rate hikes. Fortunately, rising interest rates are no longer expected, especially after the Fed also lowered interest rates. The interest rate in Europe is already negative for banks. Negative interest affect Vonovia's business, but in a good way. The ECB's negative interest rate for banks has created a mass of super-cheap mortgages that have driven up property prices.

That's good for Vonovia, of course. On the one hand it sells real estate itself, and on the other hand higher rents can be enforced.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether or not a company might be worth investing in. Here's the three-step rating at a glance...

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later, after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Vonovia

Vonovia is a great company with a proven business model and bright fundamental prospects. The new figures have once again impressively underpinned this. Nevertheless, there is no hurry. So Vonovia is no jewel, but it is worth an investment that you don't necessarily have to buy now:

While the upsides outweigh the downsides, the growth is steady but not enormous.

The next dividend will be paid next year in June.

In addition, ethical questions may arise for some investors.

Possible regulatory pressure should also be taken into account.

