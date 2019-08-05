Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off

In this article, I explain why Pfizer is a good defensive stock to own for the next recession.

Introduction

Pfizer (PFE) is a stock you should own for the next recession. The announcement of the Upjohn and Mylan (MYL) merger creates a good opportunity to initiate a position.

We recently wrote an article on how to spot a recession-proof stock. In it we pointed out that for your portfolio to have the best chances throughout a recession, it needs to be skewed towards conservative sectors (such as healthcare, utilities and staples) and towards large, financially strong companies.

However, preparing your portfolio for a recession comes with a caveat: some stocks will not have great performance throughout the late stages of the business cycle. Unfortunately, we have misplaced our crystal ball, and it is impossible for us to tell you exactly when a recession will occur.

Investors can reduce the impact of this by picking sectors that do well in the late stages of the bull market (utilites and staples). They can also make the decision of foregoing capital gains to pick a stock which will hold up better in a recession.

As dividend investors, our goal is to maximize our dividend income. Capital gains are nice, because they allow us to increase our dividend income if we’re proactive. We explain this further here.

But avoiding capital losses in a down market is nice as well. If in a bull market, you’re seeking to make more money than others, and in a bear market you’re trying to lose less. We believe now is a good time to transition towards a more recession-proof portfolio. The beauty of it is that you will continue receiving growing dividends, which you can reinvest. Doing this won’t detract you from your goals of retiring off dividends.

Pfizer is one of those stocks. We don’t expect it to do fantastically well throughout the late stage of this business cycle, but we do expect it to beat the market during the next recession.

When the market was down 20% in the last quarter of 2018, PFE was down only 7%, showing a lot less volatility.

Pfizer is currently trading at $38.84 and yields 3.71%. My MAD Assessment gives PFE a Dividend Strength score of 58 and a Stock Strength score of 63.

I believe that dividend investors should purchase PFE at current prices.

This article will first present the merits of Pfizer as an income-generating investment. It will then move on to analyze Pfizer’s fundamentals to assess the stock’s potential for capital appreciation and capital preservation in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks pay a safe dividend, which contributes significantly to total returns by offering a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

As such, when analyzing dividend stocks, I first seek to answer the question: “Can the company afford the dividend?” I then move on to the next question, “Will this dividend contribute positively to my income goals?” You can read more about income goals in this article “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me”.

If the answer to both questions is yes, I know I’ve potentially found a stock which should be in my portfolio.

Dividend Safety

Pfizer Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 70%. This makes its payout ratio better than 25% of dividend stocks.

PFE pays 51% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 21% of dividend stocks.

The company pays 59% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 37% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, PFE’s dividend, which has been increasing for the past 9 years, seems safe.

29/03/2015 03/04/2016 02/04/2017 01/04/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $1.0600 $1.1400 $1.2200 $1.3000 $1.3800 Net Income $1.44 $1.22 $1.19 $3.60 $1.96 Payout Ratio 74% 94% 103% 37% 71% Cash From Operations $2.32 $2.49 $2.59 $2.78 $2.70 Payout Ratio 46% 46% 47% 47% 51% Free Cash Flow $2.14 $2.25 $2.29 $2.45 $2.33 Payout Ratio 50% 51% 54% 53% 59%

However, post merger, as fellow SA author Dividend Sensei pointed out in his excellent article, Pfizer’s dividend could take up as much as 85% of its free cash flow. He fears that this might cause a dividend cut. It wouldn’t be the first time the company cut its dividend because of M&A activity. In 2009, Pfizer cut its dividend in half when it bought Wyeth for $68 billion.

So, there is an antecedent, and now may be a reason to cut. However, one could also argue that at 85% FCF payout, the company can technically still afford the dividend. It has also had massive share repurchase programs over the past few years, spending $6.8 billion in the first quarter on repurchases and still having $5.3 billion worth of authorized share repurchases.

One might argue that for optics, Pfizer would not extend its share repurchase program rather than cutting the dividend, since the former mostly goes unnoticed by the market, while the latter usually results in the price slumping.

While the risk of a dividend cut can’t be ruled out, I don’t believe it is likely to happen. Dividend investors need to make their own minds up, as in the end it will come down to whether management is comfortable paying over 80% of FCF for a few years.

I believe the chances of the dividend being maintained to be quite good. For more details on the Mylan and Upjohn merger, you can read these two recent articles:

Dividend Potential

Dividend investors will have to make their minds up concerning the risks following the spin-off. Like I stated, I believe the dividend will likely be maintained. But does it have the potential to contribute significantly to my returns?

Pfizer Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.71%, which is better than 75% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 6% during the past 12 months, which is just lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 7%.

For stocks yielding 3.5-4%, annual dividend growth of 5-7% is exactly what I’m expecting. However, like we mentioned above, the spin-off will be decretive to Pfizer’s FCF. As such, dividend growth for the next few years might be contingent on FDA approvals of Pfizer’s massive pipeline, which includes 15 potential $1 billion drugs that expect approval between now and 2022.

Investors should expect dividend increase to be towards the lower end of that. Nonetheless, I believe this to be an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential giving the resilience of PFE’s businesses throughout all stages of the business cycle. I believe Pfizer to have good dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

PFE has a dividend strength score of 58 / 100. The announcement of the merger has caused some uncertainty, there's no doubt about that. However, I believe that in most scenarios, Pfizer will likely maintain its dividend. The attractive dividend potential and good current yield make PFE a decent stock to be included in a dividend portfolio.

Stock Strength

Pfizer’s dividend profile isn’t as rock-solid as that of other recession-proof stocks such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or WEC Energy (WEC), yet its outlook still seems quite enticing. Now, what can investors expect from the stock in terms of capital gains?

Value

To answer the above question, one can't first ask the question of valuation. Since overvalued stocks tend to underperform undervalued stocks over the course of the business cycle, investors should skew their portfolios towards value. This holds true as ever in late stages of the business cycle, since in a recession, value always beats its overvalued counterparts. However, between now and a recession, it is most likely the stocks with the best momentum will outperform, regardless of value, as we will see in the next section.

PFE has a P/E of 19.82x

P/S of 4.15x

P/CFO of 14.37x

Dividend yield of 3.71%

Buyback yield of 5.07%

Shareholder yield of 8.72%.

According to these values, PFE is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which looks quite satisfying. The S&P 500 trades at 22x trailing earnings, making this blue-chip slightly cheaper than the index based on earnings. But it is Pfizer’s shareholder yield which makes the stock super attractive. While I don’t expect the company to keep buying shares at the rate it has for the past 5 years (11% reduction in total share count), the stock still has $5 billion in authorized share repurchases outstanding.

If management uses all allotted share repurchases in the next 12 months, that would suggest a forward buyback yield of 2.3%, offering a forward shareholder yield of 6%. Stocks with the highest shareholder yields usually perform really well. Pfizer’s trailing shareholder yield is better than 93% of all U.S. stocks.

Value Score: 68 / 100

Momentum

Pfizer is in a sector which has typically held up well to recessions. Yet, nobody can clearly pinpoint when a recession will happen. The risk of bullet-proofing your portfolio against a recession is that your allocations to certain sectors can stint your performance for the rest of the bull market.

In some cases, investors can eat their cake and have it too. We have written many articles about utility stocks and consumer staple stocks which should do well both in the late stages of the business cycle and throughout a recession.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case for healthcare stocks. Stocks with lackluster momentum will likely not have the best performance in upcoming quarters. Investors will have to decide whether they want to increase exposure to such stocks or not. In my case, it is something I’m willing to do in certain positions.

Pfizer Inc. trades at $38.84 and is down -4.36% these last 3 months, -8.50% these last 6 months and -2.73% these last 12 months. Despite performing better than the market throughout the second half of 2018, In 2019, the company’s performance has declined.

The stock has been trading sideways in a narrow range, and little seems to indicate it has the necessary tailwinds to take off.

This gives it better momentum than 36% of stocks, which, while not terrifying, isn’t very encouraging either.

We will avoid anything in the worst quartile for momentum without questioning it. Above that, we might consider it in situations like this one.

Momentum score: 36 / 100

Financial Strength

PFE has a gearing ratio of 1.6, which is better than 47% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 2% over the course of the past 12 months. its operating cash flow can cover 16.1% of liabilities.

This makes PFE more financially sound than 73% of U.S.-listed stocks. Pfizer’s gearing ratio is low and has been stable for the past years. When this is combined with the company’s above-average liability coverage, you get a stock whose financial strength is above average. This is reassuring, since in times of panic, investors tend to flock towards safety, which puts PFE in a good position for the next recession.

Financial Strength Score: 73/100

Earnings Quality

PFE has a Total Accruals-to-Assets ratio of -1.1%, which is better than 21% of companies. It depreciates 300.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 84% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 36% of stocks. This makes PFE’s earnings quality better than 48% of stocks.

Pfizer’s earnings quality is very similar to that of the median U.S. stocks overall. There is nothing wrong with Pfizer’s level of accruals (it is positive accruals, which are usually a red flag). The stock depreciates its assets at an accelerated rate, yet it is the stock’s asset turnover which isn’t the most inspiring. This, however, doesn’t detract from the fact that overall, Pfizer’s fundamentals are above that of the market average.

Earnings Quality Score: 48 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a Stock Strength score of 63 / 100, which is sufficient, although nothing to get typically excited by. The company’s lack of momentum will likely mean it won’t gain much traction in upcoming quarters. However, investors might be consoled by PFE’s above-average recession potential, the juicy 6-8% shareholder yield and strong fundamentals.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 58 and a stock strength of 63, Pfizer is a good defensive choice for dividend investors. I do not expect returns to be fantastic during the remaining stages of the bull market, but I do expect PFE to do well in the next recession. Its extensive pipeline of new drugs pending approval suggests a long-staying business for the company. As I’ve recently reduced my exposure to industrials, I have some cash to deploy into the healthcare sector, as current exposure is under what I want it to be. As such, I will be initiating a position in Pfizer. In fact, it is likely that by the time that this article is published I will have already initiated a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.