BST: Tech-Heavy Fund Trading At A Reasonable Price

The overall market for 2018 was down 4.38%, but this tech fund managed to squeeze out a slight NAV return of 0.23% and market return of 9.23%.

BST is a tech-heavy fund that has been on a tear this year, shrinking the large premium that was exhibited to trade closer to parity.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) is a tech-heavy fund that is currently trading at a reasonable price relative to its history. This was helped with a strong total NAV return this year, up just over 30%, while its market return has lagged by returning 23.44%. This has helped to make the fund start trading at a slight discount of 0.66%, while the last 1-year its average premium is around 5.5%. BST had even touched premium levels of over 10%, this was last year before the end of the year tantrum for the overall market. Its 3-year average comes in at a discount of 1.73%, so there may not be a much better discount than we currently have.

BST using the investment approach of "investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement, and use of science and/or technology (high growth science and technology stocks), and/or potential to generate current income from advantageous dividend yields." The fund also "intends to employ the strategy of writing covered call options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio."

This leaves the fund quite open to investing in anything that is tech-related. Whether this would be in smaller companies that have the potential for more growth or larger-cap and low-sensitivity companies that are less reliant on economic cycles. The larger cap companies tend to withstand more pain during times of volatility. Of course, this is because they are larger and have more stability in their cash flow. Think of companies like Microsoft (MSFT), which is actually its top position right now. Even Amazon (AMZN), which is its second largest holding, has a huge market cap that's flirting with the 1 trillion dollar mark! So, while AMZN is growing at an incredible rate and trading at levels that would be considered very pricey, I don't see it slowing down as people will continue to shop online and use their services, even in a downturn. I would be willing to go out on a limb and say that AMZN could be considered relatively stable even for this reason. In a recession-type environment, I could even imagine people shopping more online as they try to find the cheapest possible prices.

It even points specifically to AMZN's performance in its last Annual Report, dated December 31, 2018:

On a stock specific basis, the Trust’s non-benchmark position in the online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. was the largest contributor as the company’s strong e-commerce and cloud services sales surpassed first- and second-quarter earnings expectations

To help explain its performance last year and why it was able to outperform the market, it describes this as well:

During the 12-month period, the Trust’s exposures to software and internet companies were increased, on the view that these firms are positioned to benefit from innovation while featuring low sensitivity to late cycle macroeconomics. Exposure to cyclical Chinese technology firms was decreased early in the period amid an emerging market sell-off. However, the Trust added back exposure to high-conviction names in the segment later in 2018 based on attractive valuations. Lastly, exposure to 5G component companies was raised based on their attractive growth prospects as the latest generation of cellular mobile communications technology is increasingly adopted.

The "low sensitivity to late-cycle macroeconomics" part is what I expected to see, it has positioned itself well for periods of uncertainty.

This flexibility in the fund is why I believe that BST can be bought, even in the potential late stages of the U.S. expansion, as the U.S. has now entered the longest expansion period on record. Given this fact, we will inevitably enter a recession next as that is how the economic cycle works. But, that's why I'm looking at BST in the long term. I see the fund as being attractive now if things slow down and the shares get hammered, then I would view it as an opportunity to pick up even more shares. I can't reliably predict when that will happen, but I do know that I can collect a monthly distribution of $0.15 per share to help soften the blow when this does happen.

Performance

As previously stated, the fund is trading at a slight discount of 0.66%, with a share price of $32.94 and NAV per share of $33.16.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This chart is enough to make anyone wish they had known about this fund before 2017 returns! For reference again, the S&P 500 was up 21.83% in 2017. Of course, hindsight is 20/20. This year's returns are quite astounding as well though, being up 30.31% on a NAV basis. For reference, the S&P 500 is up 19.29% YTD, which is a terrific return as well!

The thing that actually first caught my attention though was the fund's Z-score. The 1-year z-score is at -1.90, meaning that the fund is trading sharply lower than its recent trading range.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Now, to be fair, we can look at the chart since back to its inception. The fund had traded at significant discounts. So it wouldn't be right if I didn't address it.

(Source - CEFConnect)

I believe this can be explained because of the funds timing of inception. 2014 itself wasn't a horrible return with the S&P 500 returning 13.69%; however, it all went south after that with 2015 S&P 500 returning a meager 1.38%. Even with BST having a NAV return in 2015 of 7.84%, investors didn't care and allowed this fund to remain at such a wide discount. In fact, you can clearly see it wasn't until 2017 that the fund appears to have gained attraction. I'll even admit, I'm late to this one, I wasn't aware of this fund then either.

Distribution

The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per share, which comes out to a distribution rate of 5.46%. The NAV distribution is pretty similar since the fund is close to parity, coming in at a 5.42% rate. This is meager when compared to other CEFs that are available. However, it has raised several times in just the last couple of years. Actually, right around mid-2017, again at the end of 2017, and finally in mid-2018. This further helps explain why investors probably took notice of this fund and the discount dried up.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund had even given investors a special year-end distribution last year, in the amount of $0.2303. Being a tech fund, I would expect substantial amounts of the distribution to be comprised of capital gains. Even further, since the fund utilizes an options writing strategy, I would expect to see quite a bit of return of capital. And indeed, last year BST classified the whole distribution as 100% long-term capital gains.

From its June Section 19a, it is estimating that this year will be the same, 100% long-term capital gains. Keep in mind though, that this is only an estimate and we will not know the official characterization until the end of the year.

Holdings

It described in its Annual Report that it has shifted its portfolio to include more Software & Services companies. When looking at its sector holdings, we can confirm that that subsector does make up a significant part of its portfolio. In fact, just over 50% of the portfolio is invested in the subsector.

(Source - Fund Website)

Even more reassuring is that the fund is invested just over 70% in the U.S., with generally more stable markets. The fund still has over 12% allocated to Chinese companies, not too significant of a portion but still enough to move the fund if things turn worse on the trade war front.

(Source - Fund Website)

Even further evidence that it is in larger, more stable companies at the moment, its allocation to large-cap stocks are over 66% of its assets. Again, these larger-cap companies offer more stability in times of uncertainty as they have balance sheets that can withstand plenty of instability.

(Source - Fund Website)

The top 10 holdings reflect what we would expect. They are recognizable names that dominate today's tech industry. This domination though hasn't come without critiques from the U.S. DOJ opening investigations into names like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). GOOG is actually BST's third-largest holding, with a 3.86% weighting.

(Source - Fund Website)

Just prior to the DOJ announcement of the investigation into GOOG, we received word that AMZN could potentially face heightened antitrust scrutiny as well due to regulators moving AMZN under the FTC's watch. So the sector is not without its own risks, and an investor should be made aware of these potential issues as they develop. The process is expected to move much quicker than Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) DOJ investigation. That investigation started in 1992 and didn't settle until 2001.

Two companies in the top list could almost be considered financial companies - Mastercard Inc. (MA) and Visa Inc. (V). However, they are actually just a digital network for payments, they do not actually hold any of the consumers' debts. The debts are taken on by the financial institutions that issue these branded cards.

BST does have some restricted securities that are held in the portfolio. Thanks to a member in the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory Marketplace Service for pointing that out to me.

The restricted securities include Ant International, Uber Technologies, Inc., Series E, and Xiaoju Kuaizhi, Inc., Series A-17. They are preferred securities and all three make up 2.6% of the fund's assets. It states this in its Annual Report:

Restricted security as to resale, excluding 144A securities. As of period end, the Trust held restricted securities with a current value of $15,702,935 and an original cost of $13,597,678, which was 2.7% of its net assets

(Source - Fund's Annual Report)

The fact that these positions are so small means they will not significantly impact things for BST, either for good or bad. Still, it is unique and interesting to gain even some exposure to these types of securities. These are not things that your everyday investor can get into.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ)

BSTZ is the new kid on the block, with an inception date of June 25, 2019. The fund had the same exact investment approach. Where it differs drastically is in its size and the fact that it is a term-dated fund. There is little that we can gather from this fund at this time as none of its holdings or portfolio characteristics are available yet.

The fund is significantly larger with $1.4 billion in assets. The gross expense ratio is higher though, at 1.35%. BSTZ currently trades at a premium of 9.05%, which is surprising considering that BST trades at a lower value.

Generally, when a CEF comes to market, the fund immediately trades at a premium. This is due to the underwriting fees that are associated with an initial offering. It explains in the prospectus that it has covered these costs for the fund and all associated costs related to the initial offering. So the initial share price and NAV were both launched at $20 per share.

(2) The Advisor (and not the Trust) has agreed to pay, from its own assets, compensation of $0.52 per common share to the underwriters in connection with this offering. Separately, the Advisor (and not the Trust) has agreed to pay, from its own assets, an upfront structuring fee to each of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. (or an affiliate), UBS Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and an upfront fee to each of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, D.A. Davidson & Co. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. The Advisor and certain of its affiliates (and not the Trust) will pay compensation to certain registered representatives of BlackRock Investments, LLC (an affiliate of the Advisor) that participated in the marketing of the Trust’s common shares. See “Underwriters—Additional Compensation Paid by the Advisor.” (3) The Advisor has agreed to pay all organizational expenses of the Trust and all offering costs associated with this offering. The Trust is not obligated to repay any such organizational expenses or offering costs paid by the Advisor.

BST, for example, had an inception share price of $20 too but an inception NAV of $19.06. In the distribution chart above, you can see that the fund quickly lost the initial premium, which is expected.

(Source - BSTZ Fund Website)

The fact that this is also a term-dated fund, as opposed to BST that will trade indefinitely, should keep the market price close to the NAV price. What this means is that the fund will be liquidated in the future and assets paid out to shareholders. The closer the fund gets to the liquidation date, if, at a discount, the fund will traditionally close the gap until it is at parity. Likewise, if the fund trades at a premium, we will see that come down the closer we get to the liquidation date.

In the case of BSTZ, it intends for the fund to dissolve "as of the first business day following the twelfth anniversary of the effective date of the Trust's initial registration statement, which the Trust currently expects to occur on or about June 26, 2031." It also leaves in that it can vote to hold off on the liquidation, first for a 1-year period, and second for a 6-month period. This would be done if the market is in an overall down period. It would help give the fund time to recover from some future event at that time if one occurs.

Conclusion

BST is an attractive fund and is trading at a reasonable level for those that are looking for a long-term holding. This is a fund that exposes an investor to the tech sector. Even with a few restricted securities that provide unique positions not just any investor can get into.

The fund yields an attractive 5.46%, paid on a monthly schedule. I know, there are plenty of other CEFs on the market that yield much higher, but I personally like to mix in some funds with growth potential. There's growth potential in both share price and potentially higher distributions down the road for BST.

