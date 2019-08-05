UWT: Take The Long Crude Trade

UWT follows the GSCI which gives exposure across Brent and WTI, however this isn't that strong of a benefit for its trackers.

It’s been a very hard month for holders of the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (UWT) with the instrument seeing losses in the magnitude of 25%. On a year-to-date basis, shares remain up about 30%, however the recent pullback in prices has likely shaken quite a few longs from the market. As we’ll discuss in the coming minutes, I believe that now is a good time to buy UWT based on the underlying fundamentals of crude oil as well as the instrument specific factors in its methodology.

The Instrument

If you’ve read any of my recent articles about energy ETFs and ETNs, I typically start with a section explaining the instrument and the factors driving instrument returns. The reason I do this is that I have found that many ETFs and ETNs have unique forms of exposure and methodologies which can cause a substantial impact to the bottom-line for holders of the funds, meaning that a good understanding of the instrument pays dividends.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN is an instrument which seeks to give a return equal to three times the daily return of the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index (Excess Return). This index follows a methodology of deploying capital across Brent and WTI futures contracts through using GSCI’s production-weighted methodology. The idea behind the index is that giving global exposure to a commodity allows investors to track large themes in the flow of funds rather than instrument specific factors.

For investors unfamiliar with the petroleum markets, this likely sounds like a solid investment thesis. In one index, you can track the production-weighted barrel of global crude (between Brent and WTI specifically). However, there is one key issue which limits the usefulness of this methodology: correlation.

When individuals track the GSCI Crude Index, they are holding exposure across both Brent and WTI. But the problem here is that these two crudes are highly correlated. For example, here is a chart that shows the prices of these two crudes over time – notice how the same large-scale trends at work in one crude are at work in the other crude.

In fact, these crudes are so correlated that market participants largely think of these in terms of a differential and structure their trades on a differential basis. For example, here’s the Brent-WTI spread which oil market participants frequently watch to assess supply and demand differentials between the United States and global markets.

So the bottom line when it comes to the fact that the GSCI gives exposure to two different crudes is that it largely doesn’t matter for macro themes. In some commodities it certainly is more important, but the crude markets are fairly connected so two similar grades of crude will not move the needle too much in terms of benefits to GSCI trackers.

The other facet of the instrument to be aware of is roll yield. GSCI follows a methodology in which it rolls exposure on a monthly basis. This tangibly means that if you were actually holding an investment basket which tracked the GSCI, you would be required to sell out of your prompt position and roll it into the next month near expiry to maintain exposure. This process results in something called “roll yield”. Roll yield is based on the market tendency for prices in the back of the curve to trade towards prices in the front of the curve as time goes on.

For holders of UWT (which tracks the GSCI), this is a good thing at the moment. Specifically, Brent is exhibiting strong backwardation across the curve and WTI’s structure is nearly in backwardation with the front contango in the realm of a few pennies. This tangibly means that as time progresses, the average GSCI position will be earning positive roll yield (since Brent’s structure dwarfs WTI’s structure) as time progresses. How this works is that long positions established at lower prices due to backwardation will trade up in value as the month progresses in a process that will give constant positive roll yield to the index. Since UWT gives a three times leveraged return of the GSCI, this is a net benefit for the shares. This in and of itself isn’t the primary reason to hold the shares, though there certainly are strategies that would use this as a standalone criteria for entry. I believe the strongest reasons for buying the GSCI arise from the fact that the fundamentals for crude oil – both domestic and global – are very strong right now and likely to continue strengthening in the coming months.

Crude Fundamentals

As mentioned, the fundamental picture for crude oil is very strong right now and the reason for this strength largely comes in the form of a four letter abbreviation: OPEC. OPEC supplies about a third of global crude production (direct link to spreadsheet) so OPEC’s decisions have profound impacts on the supply and demand balance of the globe. OPEC began this year with a cut and voted a few weeks ago to extend these cuts through 2020. The impact of these cuts is hard to overstate in terms of what has occurred in North America and is the primary driver of the strength seen in the Brent forward curve. Specifically, here is a chart of U.S. imports with another chart showing the source of U.S. imports. Notice the trend?

OPEC has signaled that it means business in its fight for higher crude prices and has stated that it is targeting 2014 levels for OECD inventories which means that it is quite possible to see cuts remain even past 2020. The fact that OPEC is driving the agenda in the world of crude pricing right now can be seen through simply examining the history of crude pricing.

OPEC began its cuts in January of this year in an attempt to arrest the price declines seen from surging production in North America. Literally within a matter of days an uptrend in crude pricing began and prices have largely remained positive since the cuts. The only downturn in pricing came when imports in the United States temporarily found footing from Canadian suppliers as seen by the surge in PADD 2 imports.

However, recent weeks have seen the larger trend of decreasing imports continue with imports off from the highs seen during that brief window.

Going forward, OPEC remains the driver of macro crude pricing. When they decide upon (and follow through with) cuts, prices tend to rise. This has been demonstrated through several previous cuts over the last few years and we are currently in a cycle of cuts. Just like you don’t fight the Fed in financial markets, you really shouldn’t fight OPEC. There certainly will be short-term excursions from the trend (as seen this month), but the underlying signal remains to be long and strong crude oil.

For holders of UWT, this practically means going long the ETN to capture higher prices. However, since UWT is a leveraged instrument, I would suggest appropriately managing risk and understand that 20% movements are entirely normal for this instrument. But, if you’re willing to take the long trade, UWT is a great way to play the rise in crude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.