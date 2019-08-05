Turning Japanese: Interest Rates In The Fed's Wake

At close Friday, the NY Fed’s yield curve based recession model predicts a 33% chance of a recession within a year. This is very high.

Term premium is gone through the 5-year maturity. The 3-month is inverted by 40 bps with the 5-year.

Baby Godfather threw a tantrum on Wednesday and had to be put down for an early nap. KYM

LIRPing on the Road to ZIRPing

Everybody happy? You got your rate cut!

Well, not that happy. I thought as much.

Of course, Tariff Man intervened on Thursday and made it all worse. Some believe his plan is to force another cut in September. I’m not sure there is a plan.

But what is the upshot? Like much of the developed world, we are turning Japanese, ever so slowly. While the rest of the world is basking in their NIRP (negative interest rate policy), we are still clinging to LIRP (low interest rate policy) on the road to ZIRP (zero interest rate policy). None of it will be effective in juicing nominal GDP, which is the point of all this. But it will inflate the prices of dollar-denominated assets.

Until it doesn’t.

Where We Stand Now

The Effective Fed Funds rate was reduced by 26 bps to 2.14%. But yields plunged across the Treasury curve in response to the cut, and the announcement of an earlier end to QT. Tariff Man kept the bond rally hot and everything is still inverted with Fed Funds. At close Friday:

US Treasury

Think about who is buying the 5-year maturity at 1.66%. They are getting just 12 bps above core PCE inflation, and 91 bps less than the highest money-market rate I know.

This person is not buying the 5-year for the interest. They are buying it because they believe rates are going much lower over the next 5 years, and the value of the bond will rise. Now, the bond market is pricing in even more rate cuts over the next year than previous to the cut, even with Powell talking it down at the press conference.

Meanwhile, it did not help Tariff Man’s obsession with having a weak dollar.

FXStreet

While the Dollar Index cooled off and returned to pre-Powell levels by the end of the week, it certainly did not have an exchange effect on the dollar as hoped.

Finally, with the 10-year minus 3-month spread at -20 bps, the daily probability for the NY Fed’s recession model based around it breached 33% for the year-out for only the second time in the cycle.

US Treasury; NY Fed

This is very high historically, with only one false positive in the 1960s above this level:

NY Fed

Fasten your seatbelts.

I believe we are entering a period of increased volatility where the S&P will be range bound in the 3150-3200 range, and then the cycle will end. Back in July, I recommended August VIX calls for after the rate announcement.

YCharts

If the VIX goes below 13, I will have the same recommendation for the 3-4 week out calls.

Is it over, or is it just beginning?

