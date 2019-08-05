MannKind: Afrezza Scripts And New Marketing

MannKind's (MNKD) investors have had an interesting week. The drama from the activist campaign has seen a bit of a lull, but that does not mean that there was nothing happening. This week the company saw executives make some small buys of the company's stock, the announcement of a date for the quarterly call, and the launching of a new marketing campaign.

Scripts

For the week ending July 26, Afrezza scripts came in at a modest 641. Thus far Q3 is tracking just 3.4% better than what was delivered in Q2. This is a slower growth rate than we have seen between these two quarters.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Afrezza's sales continue to pace below my projections, which call for US net revenue to be about $25 million in 2019. I had recently lowered my sales projections, and this whole week is below the new model again, I am holding off on additional adjustments until after the quarterly call. The quarterly call will be critical in assessing Afrezza-related spending.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

In my estimation, MannKind finished the month with roughly $23.6 million in cash. I anticipate that the company will see an inflow of $12.5 million from United Therapeutics (UTHR) here in Q3, but will also need to address a $5 million debt payment to Deerfield. The cash is less than ideal, but the company does have a runway until year-end provided that it does see a milestone payment. If the company pays the Deerfield debt in shares, the runway can stretch a few more weeks. A very modest sum of cash could come from a shipment to Brazil, but that will not change any dynamics.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Marketing

MannKind launched a new digital marketing campaign centered around the ability to inhale insulin. The website makes no mention of Afrezza and therefore avoids some of the legal hoops, hurdles, and safety warnings. It does, however, ultimately lead to the Afrezza website, where these types of items are disclosed.

The site includes a video where people are offered free ice cream, but must wait 15 minutes before eating it, simulating what a diabetic would have to do in timing their insulin with meals and food consumption.

Source - MannKind

The video clip and its message are catchy, and the piece is pretty well done. The credit for creativity goes to DexCom (DXCM), as it approved and put out a campaign with a very similar concept prior to the MannKind effort. While a common agency was used, a good concept is indeed a good concept. Setting aside how the ad was created, MannKind deserves credit for finding a way to navigate around strict regulations on advertising for drugs with a black box warning, and for getting a bit more creative (even if not original) in its approach. In certain markets, the digital campaign is supported by billboard ads displaying the hashtag "inhalemyinsulin." As the only inhaled insulin on the market, MannKind has been savvy. One slight criticism of the video is that some of the text aspects disappear from the screen too quickly and some of the background in the text shots makes the screen busy. A couple of extra seconds of text would allow the points to hit home better. Another slight criticism is that in some ways this video (as well as the DexCom version) seems somewhat geared toward uplifting diabetes awareness more so than selling the attributes of the respective products to those that will indeed use them.

Having a catchy ad campaign is great, but the real measure of success is whether or not the campaign brings in more sales. Investors should bear in mind that this marketing effort is focused on the consumer end of the equation, and such campaigns, thus far, have brought increased initial interest, but were not very successful at converting to script sales. This campaign will be in effect for 2/3 of Q3, so seeing how well it translates in the current quarter will be a bit tough. The other critical aspect of this campaign is getting your target audience to view and respond.

Quarterly

The quarterly call is a wee away. We have seen the equity make a minor run from lows which were below $1.10, but have not seen anything deliver a pop that can lock in a gain of 10% in a session or two. The moves in recent weeks have been more modest. The quarterly call will offer an opportunity to see this equity reset and establish a base. The financials will be a pretty typical quarter, so the foundation will be set by whether or not management makes some other announcement outside of the financials. With scripts tracking in a manner which lacks excitement, the company needs to get a message out about pipeline and progress on non-Afrezza fronts. This becomes more and more important as the 2021 debt begins to come into focus. Current base is about $1.10 with possible pops up to $1.30 on a positive non-afrezza news. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTHR, DXCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind