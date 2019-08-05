Electronic Arts: Get In The Game

Apex Legends released early at the beginning of February and improved Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) stance in the gaming industry. You may recall when EA stock tanked after gamers hated on the name for forcing people to have to buy add-ons and packages to unlock full game potentials. The stock was hammered down to $100. While the name has recovered since the major selloff last December, it has been pulling back recently. Why?

Source: EA website

Well last month, EA released season 2 of popular game Apex Legends. However, the new season didn’t capture the audience on Twitch that the game had seen earlier this year. The game had roughly 45,000 viewers on Wednesday of last week, but Apex Legends had more than 100,000 viewers in a day as recently as March. This data caused the stock to sell off hard.

For those that are completely unfamiliar, Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, similar to Epic Games’ Fortnite. When Apex Legends first launched, it quickly accumulated 10 million players and sent the stock much higher earlier this year. Much of those gains are gone. For the past three months we have been in a trading range, and we think we can scalp this:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Here we can see that we have a buy zone developing at $90-91, with the stop coming a few points lower to abandon the trade, and with our target profit in the high $90s. A look at the 1-year chart shows the massive downfall of the stock and the market recovering to start 2019, and then the sharp rise in February associated with Apex Legends. We also extended out the trading zones:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Because Electronic Arts managed to successfully integrate a subscription business model into Apex Legends by providing the game for free and making money from it by selling season passes, we think season 2 will be a money maker. We believe the selloff is overdone and think there is a trade here.

The play

Current price: $91.65

Target entry: $89-91

Stop: $86

Target exit: $96.50-101

Estimated time frame: 2-4 weeks

Longer-term value target: $120 (up to a year)

Discussion

While the game’s momentum is the company overall showed a solid performance in FY19 and set ambitious goals for FY20. Unlike its competitors, Electronic Arts has a diverse library of content and a broad base of active players that continue to buy the company’s products.

Right now, the gaming business is going through a major transformation, which will result in a disruption of the overall industry. As publishers shift to digital gaming and EA is a major player, it has been knocked down but not out.

You have to understand that there are nearly half a billion active players in the Electronic Arts ecosystem, so we expect the company should have no problems adapting to the new streaming reality in the next few years and benefiting from this disruption. As we look ahead, for fiscal year 2020, Electronic Arts expects to make nearly $5.4 billion in revenue, most of which will come from digital. In addition, its net income is forecasted to be about $2.6 billion, which includes a one-time tax benefit of around $1.5 billion due to the company’s decision to transfer various intellectual property rights to its international headquarters in Switzerland.

Source: Investor Presentation

While Apex Legends momentum fades away, Electronic Arts as a whole is in a much better position than it was last year. Even on a quarterly basis, growth in live services accelerated, up by 24% compared with the same quarter last year. In comparison, year-on-year growth from Q1 2017 to Q1 2019 was at 7%.

Source: Investor Presentation

While full game downloads were down by 14% from Q1 2017 to Q1 2019, we see that this has rebounded to 10% growth for the more recent period in question.

From a valuation perspective, we believe there is moderate value here at 20 times earnings.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing valuation calculations, MS Excel

We see moderate value, as EA has historically trade far above sector averages and is now more in line.

2020 edition games

Call it a gamer's hunch, but we see the 2020-branded Madden, FIFA, and NHL games as selling well. There are no data to support this notion other than it may attract those who are looking for a new sports game that do not usually buy year after year. The "freshness" of the 2020 brand could push sales. Make no mistake, Madden and FIFA are some of the best-selling games out there. In fact, Madden 19 was the 4th-best selling game overall. With some strong enhancements to game play, we anticipate strong sales of this already solid franchise.

Conclusion

We see a bounce off of $90-92 and think that you can scalp some gains here. Longer term, we think the name will return to about $120 when the valuation falls more in line with historical norms. Investors should keep a close eye on whether the company can deliver on its fiscal targets, but more importantly, should keep an eye on the new social games, e-sports, and sales of the 2020-branded edition games.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.