Global X Social Media ETF: Mid-Year 2019 Performance Review

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) tracks a basket of companies operating across media and entertainment, online services, and communication services with a connection to the theme of social media. As expected, investors in SOCL are getting Facebook, Inc. (FB), Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), and Snap Inc. (SNAP) among others, which largely define the group. Still, among the 40 equity holdings in the fund also includes larger tech firms like Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)(GOOG), and a number of foreign internet stocks. Essentially, this fund is a subset of the technology sector that is more concentrated than the broader Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). This article takes a look at the recent performance and valuation metrics of the underlying stocks with a forward outlook on where the ETF is headed next.

SOCL stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Performance

SOCL is up 21% year to date in 2019 with an overall strong performance by some of the biggest names and largest holdings in the group. For context, remember that 2018 ended with the market at depressed levels from a historically high period of volatility with much of the gains this year still recovering from losses last year. SOCL fell 16.4% in 2018 with the peak coinciding to record valuation levels for growth stocks in general. Market valuation multiples across tech are overall down in the past year with small-caps underperforming large cap as a general theme. The dynamic has been to favor earnings quality and more mature firms as concerns have been raised regarding cyclical growth globally. A more dovish Fed in the U.S. has supported risk assets this year but the U.S-China trade dispute continues to draw headlines as a major risk factor.

SOCL performance metrics. Source: data by YCharts/table author

Snap, with a 5.13% weighting in the fund, is the biggest winner - up a massive 203% and 246% off its 52-week low. This out-performance has been a material contributor to the fund's return and the stock continues to have a great deal of bullish sentiment. For SNAP, the story has been a turnaround in its operational profile with somewhat of a renaissance in user growth that can be in part related to the introduction of its "gender swap" and "baby face" filters during Q2. The operating loss has narrowed but the company still faces challenges to reach profitability. The next couple of quarters will be important to see if the platform momentum can be sustained or users simply checked out the new features in a temporary fashion. Valuation becomes a concern as the stock trades at 16X sales and according to consensus estimates is not expected to earn a profit through at least 2021. SNAP will need a follow-through and more significant bump in average revenue per user for the next leg higher in the stock price in our opinion.

The fund's largest holding, Twitter has also seen a recovery in user growth, reporting monthly daily average users up 14% year over year while revenues increased nearly 20% in Q2. Twitter has favorably accelerated profitability and trades at only 17x forward earnings which is a discount to the group. One of the factors that is holding back sentiment in Twitter and its larger rival Facebook is the threat of regulation among headline-making controversies involving leaks in confidential information and political advertising. Facebook's EPS fell nearly 50% year over year in Q2 with significantly higher spending on security and privacy controls in an effort to stay ahead of governmental pressures internationally. This theme remains one of the key risks to the group. Other notable big winners from the top 25 holdings include Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), each up 62% and 76% in 2019, respectively.

At the other end, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) with a 3.05% weighting in the fund has been the worst performer - down 32% year to date. This goes back to its shock Q1 earnings release back in April when it missed expectations and significantly rolled back guidance for the year ahead. The sentiment has pressured other Chinese-related internet stocks, including Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), YY Inc. (YY) down 34% over the past year, and Sina Corp. (SINA) (China's Twitter-like platform) down 30% in 2019, with concerns related to ad spending on the networks. We see some of the weakness here related to broader trends in the Chinese economy that has been decelerating in an emerging sign of cyclical weakness that goes beyond any trade dispute implications. In some sense, the market is having difficulty to separate trade headlines from underlying economic trends. The entire region has presented weak economic indicators this year and you can read some of our previous articles published on the Seeking Alpha platform covering South Korea and Singapore macro outlooks here and here.

Valuation

The other consideration is the underlying valuation levels within SOCL. From the data below, at least 8 of the top 25 holdings are reporting negative earnings this year. The picture is worse when you look at the full list of holdings, including the smallest firms with many still unprofitable.

SOCL valuation metrics. Source: data by YCharts/ table author

The focus in SOCL of course is growth and expanding new markets; however, it's also concerning that revenue is largely decelerating as a general theme. Facebook's revenue growth of 27.6% y/y in Q2 was down from 42% for the period last year as an example. We see this trend as limiting some of the bullishness in the ETF that may slow further upside as the multiples implied growth premiums normalize at lower levels. For the companies that are profitable, the P/E multiples seem otherwise reasonable which is a positive. The fund manager, Global X calculates a weighted average P/E for the SOCL at 26.3x although note that this is achieved by excluding the unprofitable companies.

SOCL key stats. source: Global X

Forward-Looking Commentary

What's surprising here is that despite the fund composition, including some of the "hottest" names in tech and big winners this year like TWTR and SNAP, the data shows SOCL has a mixed record against the broader tech sector in QQQ. SOCL has lagged the annual return by calendar year in 4 of the 8 years since inception and significantly on a cumulative basis. Over a 1-year period, SOCL is up just 1.5% compared to 6.5% for QQQ. In the past 5 years, SCOL is up 71% compared to 107.4% for QQQ on a total return basis.

SOCL vs. QQQ performance metrics. Source: data by YCharts/ table author

Our take on this is that there isn't enough of a compelling reason to hold SOCL as a thematic exchange traded fund compared to the broader tech sector. The lack of diversification and yield component makes it a more volatile investment vehicle with lower risk-adjusted returns. If we take the past 10 years as representing the emergence and high growth period for social media, it is possible this theme takes a step back in the next decade. Investors may be better off looking at the individual underlying stocks with the necessary due diligence over this fund that includes many lower quality names. We take a more bearish view on SOCL with concerns over the regulatory environment for social media companies in general, as still in the early stages that will continue to represent challenges for the group. The result is a scenario SOCL continues to underperform the broader tech market going forward.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.