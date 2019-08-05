Amazon: A Future 'Storm-Resistant' Growth Stock

Should AMZN prove to be the "storm-resistant growth" stock that I think it can be, $1,900/share is a good price to pay for it.

But I believe scale and automation will make Prime and other subscription services the most meaningful sources of profits, alongside AWS.

I believe Amazon (AMZN) is a high-growth stock that is poised to become less risky and less volatile over the next few years. To be fair, this hasn't been the case lately. A quick look back at the bear market of 4Q18 reveals that AMZN lost nearly 40% of its market value from peak to trough in just over three months at the first sign of macroeconomic trouble (e.g. trade wars and rising interest rates).

There's nothing "storm-resistant" about this kind of performance, especially for a mega-cap stock worth nearly $1 trillion.

But I am starting to convince myself that, surprisingly for a company of this size, Amazon is a somewhat misunderstood business by many (if not most) investors. In a hypothetical survey, I imagine that the Seattle-based behemoth would be characterized as "the largest e-commerce company in the world." The better-informed investor might be quick to point out that Amazon is a scaled cloud services provider first, given how much Amazon Web Services contributes to the company's bottom line (about two-thirds of segment profits in 2Q19).

But I would go further. The following graph breaks down Amazon's revenue mix in the most recent quarter (the chart paints a somewhat distorted picture due to the fact that online sales are less relevant in the second quarter and tend to spike in the holiday and Prime Day seasons). Next, notice the narrow yellow sliver in the pie chart, representing subscriptions sales.

It is easy to ignore this piece of Amazon's business, given how small it is relative to total company revenues. But it is worth noting that subscription services were one of the fastest-growing of Amazon's businesses in the most recent period, tied with AWS at a rate of 37% YOY. Each year, I project that subscriptions will account for roughly one extra percentage point of total company sales - from 6% in 2Q18 to 7% in 2Q19 to possibly 10% by 2022.

Think profits, not revenues

Still, 6% to 10% of total revenues does not sound like a big deal. But to understand the importance of Amazon's subscription business, one must think in terms of profits.

According to Amazon's most recent earnings report, the company's subscription services sub-segment includes "annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as audiobook, digital video, e-book, digital music, and other non-AWS subscription services." Back in 2017, a couple of research shops, including Morgan Stanley (MS), estimated that about 90% of these revenues came from Prime memberships.

The estimate seems fairly reasonable even today, considering the following back-of-the-envelope calculation: Amazon currently has 100 million Prime members, most of them paying somewhere between $120 and $150 per year (depending on whether the subscription is annual or month-by-month). At the mid-point of this range, Prime subscription revenues add up to about $14 billion per year, which represents about 83% of Amazon's total subscription service revenues over the past 12 months.

In exchange for the large sum in annual fees, Amazon offers its Prime members a number of benefits. The most well-known (and probably most relevant) are (1) free next-day shipping, an expensive perk introduced about three months ago, and (2) access to streaming content, including Amazon Video.

The company does not disclose information on subscription service margins, and trying to estimate the figure can be a frustrating exercise due to the many moving pieces and financial data that are not readily available. But I believe that, with gain of scale, Prime should become an increasingly profitable business.

Amazon is already known for its obsession over fulfillment processes, with the increased use of warehouse automation and unmanned delivery systems likely to shift fulfillment costs further away from variable and towards fixed. Doing so is the key to increasing Prime subscription margins over time, in my opinion.

Why subscription revenues matter?

If not already evident, the main benefits of running a subscription-based business are that (1) scale can lead to improved margins, as discussed above, and (2) revenues are largely recurring, therefore more predictable. These two factors combined should result in growing and more stable earnings, along with sustained stock valuations due to lower perceived risks.

This model sounds very familiar, and has been used by a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer that I consider to be a benchmark of excellence in the sector: Costco (COST). The company runs a membership business whose revenues represent only 2% to 3% of revenues but generate what I estimate to be more than half of total company profits. Because of the recurring revenue approach, Costco is able to sustain razor-thin merchandise margins, staying competitive in the market while consistently delivering strong bottom-line results.

I see Amazon walking down a similar path, but at a scale that neither Costco nor any other similar company has been or will be able to replicate.

Last few words

While Amazon continues to grow as the dominant global force in e-commerce, I believe the appeal of its stock will become increasingly dependent on its services business: not only AWS, but Prime and other subscription products as well. Should this turn out to be true, I think AMZN's price is likely to keep climbing over time as the company's earnings continue to grow at a solid pace and valuations manage to stay elevated (as COST's have).

For the reasons above, I have become more welcoming to the idea of owning shares at current levels, even at a next-year P/E of 56x that may seem uncomfortable to many investors. Should AMZN prove to be the "storm-resistant growth" stock that I think it can be, I believe $1,900/share is a good price to pay for it today.

