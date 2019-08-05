Challenges Ahead Might Slow Amazon, Not Derail Its Ascension

Shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc.(AMZN) have been richly rewarded, with the stock price skyrocketing over the past few years. The growth profile was justified by the company's stranglehold of the North American online retail market and the nascent cloud computing business. Fast forward to today and Costs, Competition and (regulatory) Compliance are starting to have a small, but material, impact on Amazon's financial performance.

For the past quarter, Amazon released its earnings report that showed YoY revenue growth rate declines across the board: North America retail (Q2 2019 - 20% vs. Q2 2018 - 44%), International retail (12% vs. 27%) and AWS (37% vs. 49%). While growth profiles such as these are the envy of Amazon's competitors, it is required for the company to justify its P/E ratio of 77.

As a vigilant investor, it is important to understand the underlying reasons for the reported numbers and evaluate if they should be of concern to investors. Let us analyze each business segment individually and its pressure points to come to a conclusion on the path forward before throwing caution to the wind.

North America Retail

Amazon has strived to innovate and disrupt the customer retail experience. The most recent initiative is to provide 1-day shipping for all purchases. This is a costly affair, as it requires Amazon to build warehouses closer to market centers and pay more for package delivery services. For this reason, North America operating income for the quarter came in 15% lower YoY. Amazon has also indicated that the higher costs associated with this initiative will continue into future quarters.

However, it is important to highlight a few crucial points about this initiative. 1-day shipping is a completely voluntary enterprise by Amazon. While I doubt Bezos would want to slow down the rollout, the company has levers to pull if it ever came to that. Secondly, Amazon signed up a record number of Prime subscriptions during this year's Prime Day, which analysts are attributing to the 1-day shipping incentive.

Another point to remember is that once all the infrastructure and delivery pipelines have been set up, costs should start coming down and profits should climb again. This cycle is a repeat of when Amazon implemented the 2-day shipping promise. During the previous cycle, costs similarly went up as Amazon hired more workers and built out networks of fulfillment centers across the country. Then, after multiple quarters of outlays, Amazon started generating record profit. I am confident the company will be able to repeat the cycle successfully this time as well.

The fourth, but equally important, point is that this initiative keeps Amazon a mile ahead of its nearest competitors and delivers on its promise of continuous improvements to the shopping experience. As the company continues to pull away from its nearest competitor, increased scrutiny is expected and investors should be cautious. Recently, the Department of Justice opened a probe into the company's business practices. While it remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation would be, Amazon would need to be careful in its business practices.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS clearly has first-mover advantage in the cloud computing arena. However, the competition has definitely heated up, with Microsoft Azure (MSFT) chalking up impressive growth numbers. While Azure clocked in a higher growth rate, AWS pulled in more in dollar terms.

Undoubtedly, AWS no longer has absolute hegemony in the market. Microsoft is a formidable rival with deep pockets and experience to challenge AWS for market share. The "cloud race" has only begun, since public cloud adoption is still in the early stages. However, it is important to note that this would be a marathon and not a sprint. The competitive landscape would evolve with more entrants challenging for a slice of the pie. There would also be consolidation and mergers before we reach the maturity stage of the industry lifecycle. I am confident with the prowess that AWS has navigated the market thus far, it would be able to meet any challenges that lie ahead.

Considering AWS's performance this quarter, I am not too worried, as the numbers tend to be lumpy and AWS accounted for almost half of all cloud spending in 2018. The slowing performance can also be attributed to the law of large numbers, which affects companies that have been growing for a while.

International Retail: Stuck In The Mud

Amazon's losses in the International segment widened in the previous quarter as the company plows more money into expansion plans. India is Amazon's biggest overseas market after it bowed out from China earlier this year. Therefore, the success of the company's global ambitions is very much dependent on India.

However, unlike its route to the top in the US, the Indian online market is already populated with established firms such as Flipkart and Snapdeal. To make things more challenging for Amazon, these startups have secured deep-pocketed backers with Walmart (WMT) investing in Flipkart and eBay (EBAY) into Paytm.

Also, the Indian government has been slow to lift restrictions for multinationals corporations to conduct business in India. On the contrary, the government has introduced more rules that would make it even trickier for Amazon to get ahead of the competition. However, the company has been handling itself well with Indian regulators and has not run afoul of the lawman.

The Indian online market is still growing, with more market share to be distributed among the players. Amazon is definitely in it for the long haul with commitments of billions of dollars to expand its reach within the market. It is also considering inorganic expansion plans. As long as Amazon perseveres and holds onto its market share, the company should come out on top when the market hits saturation. Till then, outlays are going to be high and profits none.

Final Verdict

As I have mentioned earlier, Amazon is definitely getting buffeted on multiple fronts through increased costs, competition and compliance. The company became successful due to its ability to innovate and disrupt markets. However, the challenges that lie ahead are different, as it requires a more traditional corporate capability of managing costs and engaging regulators. Amazon has done well to manage these risks, but it is important for investors to be cautious.

I believe this is reflected in the stock price, as it is unable to crack the $2000 price ceiling. If Amazon is able to successfully bring costs back down after implementing 1-day shipping, continue to dominate in the cloud arena, maintain or grow market share in India and hold off regulators, I believe the stock should have the momentum to continue climbing. Until we get a more positive picture of the businesses, I would recommend a Hold on AMZN.

