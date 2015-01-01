The aerospace and defense industries have long been lucrative fields for investors. The combination of an increasingly global business climate and high government spending on new technologies has given mainstream appeal to major industry players such as The Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). However, many investors may not be familiar with a smaller player that has compiled an outstanding track record. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has generated average annual returns of more than 26% going back more than two decades. A $10,000 investment then would be worth almost $3 million today. While the current bull market has ratcheted up valuations to uncomfortable levels, the company's strong profitability, combined with strong growth, offers a foundation for continued performance.

HEICO Corporation designs and manufactures a variety of parts and systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The company builds for both commercial and defense aircraft, as well as space exploration, and defense programs including missiles. The company generates approximately $1.9 billion in annual revenues between its two business segments, Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group.

The company has drastically outperformed the broad markets for much of the past decade (and before that as well). In order to unpack HEICO Corporation and identify the drivers of its success, we will look at a number of areas.

The first, and most obvious, is HEICO's performance metrics. We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying HEICO's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

We see that HEICO has exceeded all three of these benchmarks. The company's operating margins continue to expand, and as a result, HEICO converts a strong $0.16 of every dollar into free cash flow. This is higher than both Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The company's CROCI also indicates that the business is well-managed. A company that can effectively deploy its resources to generate cash can compound its success over time.

With the company performing at a strong level, HEICO hasn't had to rely too heavily on its balance sheet. It carries $64 million in cash against $556 million in total debt. HEICO's leverage ratio of 1.19X EBITDA is well below the 2.5X "warning sign" threshold that we use to identify companies with heavy debt loads. The company clearly has room on its balance sheet for any potential capital requirements (M&A, for example).

HEICO hasn't needed to rely on its balance sheet because its organic cash flow streams have been very robust. Free cash flow has grown measurably over time, and the company spends very little on dividends and doesn't buy back stock.

The dividend that HEICO does pay totals $0.14 per share and yields just 0.10%. HEICO is currently an obvious capital gains-oriented investment, but the company has increased its payout in each of the past 12 years. Given the company's absurdly low payout ratio (the dividend is just 5% of FCF), HEICO has plenty of growth runway to become a Dividend Champion some day. In the meantime, the company has grown the payout at a CAGR of 17.4% over the past decade. The immense capital gains of the stock have continually suppressed the dividend yield.

While the company has performed at a high level, growth is required to generate consistent outsized returns for investors. This is certainly an area where HEICO has excelled. Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 11.81% and EPS at a CAGR of 17.67%.

That growth has accelerated in recent years, as HEICO has become quite active in M&A. Management has made 11 acquisitions since 2015, and the company's growing cash streams provide plenty of ammo to continue this trend. Considering how much operating margins have expanded since 2015 in the face of various M&A, it signals strong execution and has us bullish on the company's continued growth through M&A.

In addition to bolt-on growth, commercial air travel is expected to grow over the coming years. A recent forecast by the FAA projects increased air traffic, driven by an increasingly global economy through 2038.

Commercial aviation makes up approximately half of HEICO's total business. As we can see, the company manufactures a variety of components used throughout airplanes. This long-term demand for increased aviation will provide opportunity for HEICO as planes are built and maintained over the years.

Investors should note that this sector can be volatile at times, which can impact the company. Aviation is sensitive to the health of the global economic environment. A global recession would stunt travel and negatively impact HEICO. Slowed commercial air traffic growth was actually cited in a recent downgrade of the stock. If investors can stomach potential volatility in this sector, the long-term trajectory of growth should pay off.

The most immediate downside to an investment in HEICO Corporation is the valuation that the stock trades at. Like many stocks, the price of HEI has rocketed higher since the beginning of the year. At the current price of $136 per share, it trades just below its all-time high.

Based on estimated full-year earnings per share of $2.26, HEI trades at an earnings multiple of 55.23X. The stock has traded at a median P/E ratio of 23.62X over the past decade, making the current valuation a gross overstep.

If we look at free cash flow yield (valuation from a cash flow standpoint rather than earnings), we see that the current yield of 2.02% is at a 10-year low as well.

The company's recent surge in M&A has boosted growth and would help justify paying into the 25X range for the stock. However, we cannot justify a 50X+ earnings multiple when the business is vulnerable to global economic swings. At 25X earnings, the stock would trade for approximately $62 per share. It will obviously take a dramatic change in the markets to approach these levels, but patience will usually win out over valuations like this. Nonetheless, investors should keep tabs on HEICO Corporation. The business has established a track record of excellence that could greatly benefit investors at the right valuation.

