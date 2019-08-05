Glu Mobile: Don't Dash Away

The EV is down to only $656 million, despite quarterly bookings in excess of $100 million.

Glu Mobile (GLUU) has utterly crashed in the last few months despite the mobile-game developer reporting record bookings and guiding to record numbers in the current quarter. The company failed miserably with new games, but my investment thesis continues to support owning the stock based on existing titles. The selloff into the $4s is completely irrational.

Image Source: Glu Mobile website

Not Perfect

For the first time in a while, Glu Mobile actually produced a disappointing quarter. The company had guided to Q2 bookings of $100.0 million to $102.0 million and ended up at $101.9 million, but investors expected larger numbers due to the new games.

Investors need to keep some perspective that the stock was already down over $4 from a $11.75 peak. The WWE game was already known as a disaster, so the proper perspective was to view reaching bookings guidance as a somewhat successful quarter.

WWE Universe was such a huge flop that the game only generated $1.8 million in bookings from a May 20 release. In addition, the catalog bookings collapsed $10.0 million from last Q2, suggesting that management failed to maintain old titles like Kim Kardashian Hollywood while launching these new games.

Source: Glu Mobile Q2'19 presentation

The end result was further disappointments with Q3 and Q4 bookings guidance.

Q3 bookings - $110.0 to $112.0 million

Q4 bookings - $101.5 to $103.5 million

A big key to the story was that the Q2 bookings was a new record and Glu Mobile guided to Q3 record bookings of $111.0 million. The Q4 number appears a conservative guide at $102.5 million or an amount slightly above where the mobile-game developer just set a record in Q2.

The market sent the stock down nearly 40% because investors typically don't want to dig into the logic. The company undercut Q4 estimates by up to $30.0 million so the market will panic. A more logical investor will consider this statement from the CEO on the earnings call:

We also made several strategic decisions that will reduce our full year of 2019 guidance, but will strengthen our position to generate improved results in 2020.

A big part of my disappointment is the push back of the new Disney title and the apparent lack of understanding on the reason for the WWE game flop. One only needed to play the game for a few minutes to realize that the developers failed to include enough interaction into a sports game.

At a time when Fortnite allows full interaction on a screen against other players, Glu Mobile had to know that a game that allowed no movement around a wrestling ring would flop. Just pushing a button for the level of move enacted by a wrestler offered no real skill or challenge to maintain gameplay.

The initial results of Diner DASH Adventures continues to show that Glu Mobile can update existing growth games successfully. Generating $1.5 million in bookings within 10 days for a secondary game is impressive. The company actually increased 2019 guidance by $6 million for this game. Unfortunately, the other two games cut guidance by a combined $33 million for a net reduction to 2019 bookings estimates of $27 million for the three new games.

These moves contribute to the short-term bookings hit, but another part was the decline in catalog games. CFO Eric Ludwig addresses this issue of pulling bookings losses forward into this year:

Third, we’re seeing a steeper reduction in bookings from our catalog games. Games which have limited live ops and no events or UA spend. We’re seeing players and dollars migrate to the larger games including our own growth games and away from older declining catalog titles. This accelerated decline is essentially pulling in from next year a degradation that was expected to occur.

The end impact is that Glu Mobile pushed out revenues from the Disney title into 2020 while pulling forward bookings losses on catalog games. The moves caused a vacuum to the metrics that analysts use to value the stock. The numbers will flip in 2020.

Steep Discount

Since the start of May, Glu Mobile has gone from trading at a forward P/S multiple similar to Zynga (ZNGA) to half the multiple now at 1.7x estimates for bookings at $520 million. Even struggling Electronic Arts (EA) still trades at triple the multiple of Glu Mobile.

Data by YCharts

The quarter was disappointing all around, but the numbers and guidance sure weren't bad enough to warrant a selloff, much less one to the magnitude of 40%.

With about 160 million shares outstanding, Glu Mobile has a market cap of $771 million with a closing price of $4.82. The company forecast the cash position at $115 million, placing the enterprise value at only $656 million.

A reasonable 2020 target remains in the $500 million bookings level, placing the stock at only 1.3x EV/S.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the 2020 bookings impact of all of these moves is negligible. Investors are rightfully concerned about whether Glu Mobile can successfully develop new games, but the stock valuation doesn't even give the mobile-game developer any credit for existing growth franchises that all continue to thrive.

Use this huge market overreaction to own Glu Mobile while everybody else is dashing away from the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU, ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.