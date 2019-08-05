U.S. Oil Production Starts To Pick Up But Growth Estimates Are Being Revised Lower

On a confidence basis, we would prefer to stick with our ~380 mbbl forecast right now.

Welcome to the US oil production edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The real-time gauge for US oil production appears to be picking up according to our leading indicator. On a relative basis, at the end of last week the leading indicator was saying US oil production was around ~12.3 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Taking this into account, along with public shale company guidance for H2 2019, our base model is showing US oil production to end the year at ~12.7 mb/d, or about ~600k b/d higher than where EIA 914 pegged US oil production in May.

As you can see from the EIA 914 report, US oil production was flat for the first five months of the year. Fracspread count also decreased during that period, suggesting that average is likely needed just for production to stay flat.

Our estimate shows that without a corresponding spike in well productivity, US shale production ceiling growth will be around ~12.7 mb/d. But for conservative purposes, we have modeled in 13.1 to 13.3 mb/d in our US crude storage forecast.

For August, for example, we are assuming 12.6 mb/d + 200k b/d of plant condensate into our calculation. This means that EIA weekly oil storage reports should consistently beat our weekly crude storage estimates as the delta between our figure and "real" production diverges greatly.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that if US oil production growth disappoints, so too will US crude exports. As a result, lower production growth won't translate 1 to 1 in a crude storage drawdown. Rather, our delta estimate suggests about a 20 million to 30 million bbl delta to the downside.

As you can see from the chart above, in the scenario in which US crude production finishes the year around ~12.7 mb/d, we have US crude storage finishing at ~350 to ~360 mbbls. In our base case, we have ~380 mbbls.

In the first base case scenario and assuming no CTA buying, a ~380 mbbl US crude storage translates into $75/bbl WTI. A ~350 mbbl US crude storage translates to somewhere between $80 to $90 WTI.

On a confidence basis, we would prefer to stick with our ~380 mbbl forecast right now. The shale slowdown story that everyone seems to be jumping on has maybe been a bit too colorful in nature. We've read reports that say people have been using EIA weekly production figures without even accounting for the recent storm in the Gulf. There's far more bad information out there than good.

As a result, we are sticking with our production matrix for now, which takes into account unexplainable adjustments. The EIA 914 report was a clear example where EIA's adjustment figure has gone haywire.

Source: EIA, PointLogic, HFI Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.