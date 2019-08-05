REMX Holdings Struggling To Turn A Profit

REMX may see significant upside, but it is more likely to continue its slow decline.

China may be bluffing as their previous attempt at export restrictions ended in the loss of economic and diplomatic power.

Many analysts have been touting rare earth and strategic metal producers as a possible "long trade war" candidate. Indeed, equities that could rise in the event of a prolonged trade war would deliver significant alpha to investors. One major contender some have proposed is the VanEck Rare Earth ETF (REMX). The fund invests in 21 companies that are focused primarily in China, Australia, and Canada. Its holdings mine primarily lithium, vanadium, tungsten, and cobalt, all of which could potentially be blocked if the trade war continues.

While a restriction in rare earth exports is possible and could make for very strong performance in this ETF, the companies within it suffer from extremely poor fundamentals and will likely continue to decline if export restrictions do not occur. Many have high, and growing, long-term debt and have been unable to turn a profit for years. Others have stayed alive only through large share dilution.

The ETF can best be thought of as a long call option on strategic metal prices. The fund will likely decline indefinitely unless a positive fundamental change to the industry, like an export ban, occurs. Long-term investors who want to gain from that asymmetric payoff would be better off by picking individual names who have been able to turn a profit and are not in a state of terminal decline.

Further, while PRC officials have been threatening to make restrictions, I think investors should be wary of an empty threat. An export ban would certainly cause the U.S economic pain but it would also cause China to lose its near monopoly on the industry as foreign producers would finally be able to turn a profit.

Overall, REMX may be a strong contender, but it is best investors know exactly what they're getting themselves into before they make the dive.

A Blast From The Past

China has tried to place export restrictions on rare earth metals in the past. In 2010, the country lowered export quotas on Tungsten and Molybdenum (used in electronics) which caused prices of those metals to soar. The move began following a naval collision between a Japanese coast guard vessel and Chinese ship. After Japan refused to release the Chinese ship's captain, the PRC retaliated by blocking all rare metal exports and subsequently lowering export quotas globally.

Here is a chart of inflation-adjusted international Tungsten prices per metric ton:

Source: Metalry

As you can see, there was initially a dramatic rise in prices but that rally did not last long as global competition grew and the WTO eventually ruled against China. The WTO cited that the country agreed to not place export duties or quotas when it joined the organization in 2001.

This is important because a rare earths restriction would not only hurt the United States, it would destabilize the metals market and would likely cause the country to lose the few friends it has among developed nations.

Further, rare earth reserves are not a monopoly to China. Because the country has low wages and lose environmental controls, it has a near-monopoly on production, but is estimated to only have half of known global reserves. Here is a chart of those reserves:

Source: U.S Geological Survey

The free market is wonderful because it can severely damage those who believe their monopoly is stable. Following the 2010 and 2011 quotas, production from the United States and other countries rose dramatically. Certainly not enough to take away the near-monopoly, but enough to show that is what will eventually happen. See below:

Source: Hobart King- Geology.com

Importantly, after prices fell back to their depressed state, U.S production declined but global production, particularly from Russia and Australia, has remained.

The U.S Department of Energy even created a long and in-depth report on what measures could be taken to combat a possible future export ban. These include the need for more global strategic reserves, potential technology modifications, and the employment of alternative metals.

Overall, an export restriction would likely create a short-term win for China at a severe long-term cost. The net result would probably be similar to the 1973 OAPEC oil embargo but even less effective. The embargo initially caused a crisis, but over the long run caused OPEC to lose its market and diplomatic power. A result that Middle Eastern nations are still suffering from today.

In my opinion, China has few sustainable ways to retaliate against the United States. While they may go ahead with export restrictions, they would knowingly be harming themselves over the long run.

Company Fundamentals Are Alarming

Besides the relatively high probability that Chinese authorities are bluffing, the companies within REMX are struggling with profitability. The ETF came to be in 2010 and since then has fallen in nearly a straight line from $80 to $13 today with little fundamental signs of improvement. The ETF has had six negative years and two positive years in 2016 and 2017 during the global "reflation" trade. The fund is also essentially flat this year while most equities are up 20% or more.

Here is a chart of its performance since inception:

Source: Thinkorswim

Since rare earth metal's prices have fallen far below the cost of production, the firms not based in emerging market economies have been unable to turn a stable profit.

Here is a chart of selected profitability metrics for each of the companies held in the chart.

Source: Unclestock

The story here is simple. The companies have extremely low market capitalization, very high stock price volatility, and very thin or negative profit margins.

Shareholder yield (dividends + buybacks) is low (or negative) for most and roughly a quarter of the businesses saw net losses last year. Despite generally low profits, debt remains high for about half of the businesses. As seen in their current ratios, they do not have immediate liquidity risks, but it looks as if many will if commodity prices remain low.

This is why I see the value of these companies similar to a stock option. They are worth little unless a large event that pushes prices much higher occurs. Unless China turns their threat into reality, I don't see these stocks going anywhere but down.

REMX Best Left To Short Term Traders

Overall, I do not expect China to place export restrictions on rare earths. It would most likely hurt them more than anyone else over the long run and cause the country to lose whatever power it has left in the WTO. That said, if they do it is likely REMX would rally not by percentage points but by multiples. After China made its first threat in May, the ETF rose 15% and the fund saw more inflows than ever in its history. Obviously, investors are ready at the gates to pour their money into the fund.

In my opinion, the ETF can make for great upside but at the risk of even greater downside if the position is not actively managed. It is suitable for traders who are willing to exit the position quickly, not for those who plan to buy and hold. It is akin to trading options or volatility products where there are large upside breakouts followed by nearly monotonous downward slides.

It is worth noting that even though the companies are financially weak, I would be unlikely to bet against the fund. World governments have a major stake in keeping the few strategic metal producers they have alive and I would not be surprised if they began to subsidize the industry.

Put simply, the potential magnitude of an upside breakout is significant but the probability is low.

