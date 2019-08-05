Seven Generations: As A Shareholder, I Want The Stock Price To Stay Low

If current market conditions hold over the coming years, FCF/share will drastically improve while leverage will decrease.

Besides the strong operating results, the company announced its intention to take advantage of its low stock price.

Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) reported strong Q2 results. Also, management highlighted its intention to take advantage of the low stock price by expanding its share repurchase program.

After having a close look at the Q2 results, I'll discuss the powerful impact of the stock buyback program in the current conditions.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results

During Q2, production grew by 8% year-over-year and reached 201,800 boe/d with a stronger 10% condensate production increase.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

These results are slightly ahead of expectations. And management confirmed the 2019 production guidance range of 200,000 boe/d to 205,000 boe/d.

Compared to last year, commodity prices were less favorable. The decline in NGLs was particularly strong.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The product mix of NGLs consists of about 40% ethane, 40% propane, and 20% butane. Approximately 55% of the NGLs are sold in the U.S. market and 45% sold in the Alberta market.

The lower propane and butane prices are the result of growth in U.S. liquids-rich natural gas production. As shown in the graph below, propane and butane Q2 prices (as a percentage of MSW) have also been decreasing year-over-year in Canada.

Source: BMO Capital Markets

Oil and gas prices were also less favorable compared to the previous year.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Thus, revenue per boe decreased by about 15% year-over-year.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Yet, thanks to its low costs, the company still generated a strong positive total netback.

Source: Author, based on company reports

My per-unit sustaining cost of C$14.88/boe is conservative as it corresponds to the C$1.1 billion sustaining capital management provided. As the company is shifting from a growth to a flat production profile, the decline rate will diminish. Thus, sustaining capex will also decrease. Management indicated that 2020 sustaining capex would amount to about $1 billion. The corresponding per-unit sustaining costs will then shrink to $13.53/boe. But I prefer to consider the sustaining costs of C$14.88/boe to keep a margin of safety.

Adjusted funds flow reached C$355 million. And with a capital program of C$311 million, free cash flow amounted to C$44 million.

Net debt decreased by about C$51 million compared to the previous quarter. And even with the lower adjusted funds flow due to lower commodity prices, net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio stayed reasonable at 1.53x.

Besides the debt reduction, the company continued to buy back shares.

The power of share buybacks in this context

Management bought as many shares as allowed and announced an expansion of the NCIB (normal course issuer bid):

"7G has purchased the maximum number of shares initially permitted under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) by retiring a total of 18.1 million class A common shares (common shares) as of July 31, 2019, or 5 percent of its common shares outstanding as at October 30, 2018. The company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for an expansion of the NCIB to a total of 30.4 million common shares, or 10 percent of its public float as at October 30, 2018, by November 4, 2019." - Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The company meets the conditions for the share buybacks to provide great value to shareholders:

I estimate the stock price at C$7.46 undervalues the intrinsic value of the company.

The debt ratios are low and there's no need to reduce the net debt.

The company generates strong free cash flow at current strip prices.

With the current stock price of C$7.46, the company must spend (30.4 million - 18.1 million) * C$7.46 = C$89.5 million to purchase the maximum number of shares permitted by the expanded NCIB.

Considering the forecasted 2019 free cash flow in the range of C$100 million to C$150 million at current strip prices, it can complete the buyback program with a small increase in net debt.

And with a sustaining capital program of C$1 billion in 2020, the free cash flow potential increases to C$400 million, assuming similar commodity prices as in 2019.

During the earnings call, management discussed the 2020 capital allocation decisions would be balanced between share buybacks, net debt reduction, and production growth.

If the current conditions stay constant, the share buyback proposition is compelling.

The simulation below assumes the following developments over the next several years:

Production stays flat at 202,500 boe/d.

Commodity prices stay the same as during 2019.

Stock price stays constant at C$7.46.

The company is allowed to buy back 10% of its total outstanding shares every year (which is slightly higher than the 10% of its public float currently allowed).

Source: Author

Of course, there are a lot of moving parts, and this exact scenario is unlikely to take place. But the point is to highlight the attractive proposition of buying back as many shares as possible in the current conditions.

With such a scenario, the net debt to adjusted funds flow would be slightly above 1x by 2023 while FCF/share will reach C$1.69.

As a shareholder, and considering management's willingness to buy back shares instead of paying a dividend, I prefer the stock price not to increase - or even decrease - over the coming years.

The table below presents the same scenario with only one different assumption: the stock stays constant at C$15 as from next year.

Source: Author

The consequences of this higher stock price are huge. The free cash flow yield would drop from 22.7% to 11.29% by 2023. And the company would need to spend an extra C$1 billion by 2023 to achieve the same share count reduction.

Attractive free cash flow yield with low leverage

Assuming adjusted funds flow of C$1.4 billion in 2020 and a sustaining capital program of C$1 billion, free cash flow will reach C$400 million.

With a stock price of C$7.46, the market values the company at a 2020 free cash flow yield of about 14.5%.

There are better free cash flow yield opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas industry, though. For instance, I recently wrote about MEG Energy's (OTCPK:MEGEF) 38% free cash flow yield. But Seven Generations' capital structure is much safer. The condensate producer doesn't need to allocate capital towards debt reduction.

Conclusion

Shifting from a growth to a stable production profile and with its low-cost structure, Seven Generations will generate strong free cash flow. In contrast with many Canadian producers, the company has the luxury to buy back shares thanks to its low leverage. And management showed its awareness of the share buyback potential in the current environment.

If conditions remain constant over the coming years, buying back shares is an attractive proposition. The company has the possibility to reduce the leverage closer to 1x while increasing FCF/share to C$1.69 by 2023.

Thus, as a shareholder, I welcome a low stock price over the coming years. Such a scenario will provide management with an extra option for attractive capital allocation decisions.

