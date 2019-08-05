Natural Gas: Upside Potential Could Increase Next Week As Heat Expands Into The South-Central U.S., But Will Still Remain Limited

Weather outlook in the 5-16 day time frame to feature a hot West, Southwest, and South-Central U.S. (SPP/ERCOT) vs. a mild North-Central and East U.S.

Heat to shift eastward to include the South-Central U.S. (SPP/ERCOT) next week; core of heat will be located mainly over the Southwest U.S.

Investment Thesis

With hotter weather expected to move into the south-central U.S. starting next week, natural gas prices could push higher. However, upside potential will be limited, as the heat is not expected to expand into the Midwest or Northeast demand centers to trigger a serious rally.

Natural gas wild roller-coaster week is highlighted by a 22-cent spread over the past couple of trading sessions

After settling higher on Wednesday 9.6 cents to $2.233, September's natural gas forward prices surged higher, before falling post the EIA inventory report on Thursday. Early on Thursday's trading session, front-month September contract futures climbed as high as $2.320, before finishing the day down 3.1 cents ($0.031) to $2.202. Further down the natural gas strip, the October contract settled lower Thursday 3.8 cents ($0.038) to $2.212, while the November contract settled lower 3.7 cents ($0.037) to $2.293.

On Friday, the forward prices finished sharply lower, with the front-month September natural gas futures contract settling down 2.70%, or 8.1 cents ($0.081), to $2.121, the October contract lower 8.2 cents ($0.082) to $2.130, and the November contract 8 cents ($0.080) lower to $2.213. This more than wiped out all of Wednesday's gains. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 3.16% to $18.82. On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF finished down 1.41% to $18.56.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower Friday 4.32% and 2.73% at $12.64 and $12.01, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 3.61% and 2.54% at $181.94 and $33.55, respectively.

EIA's inventory report bearish with injection topping analyst estimates; implies continued loosening of the market

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 65 BCF for the week ending July 26, which fell on the higher end of the trading range of 49 BCF to 67 BCF, and higher than consensus estimates of 57 BCF. The build of 65 BCF for the week ending July 26 is compared to the 31 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 37 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,634 BCF vs. 2,300 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,757 BCF. That's 334 BCF (14.5%) higher than last year but 123 BCF (-4.5%) less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of July 22-26.

(Source: EIA.)

(Source: EIA.)

According to Raymond James & Associates, the 65 BCF build implied that the market was 2.6 BC/d looser year/year for the same week on a weather-adjusted basis. Over the past four weeks, the market has averaged 2.5 BCF/d looser.

Weather pattern to feature a hot West, Southwest, and South-Central U.S. vs. mild North-Central and East U.S. for the most part over the next couple of weeks

On the weather front, the large-scale picture features a wavy or amplified jet stream pattern highlighted by a Rex Block signature over the Gulf of Alaska/North Pacific region with anomalous warmth over southern Alaska/Gulf of Alaska and a Greenland Block signature with anomalous warmth over Greenland. Downstream from the Rex Block signature and sandwiched in between the two blocking signatures will be cooler air that will seep south-southeastward from the North Pole into Canada. Associated with this cooler air will be a series of upper-level disturbances that will track across North, Central and East Canada. Ultimately, it will result in mean upper trough axis extending from central Canada into East U.S., with the vort. max centered over central/eastern Canada (just south of the Hudson Bay).

Closer to home across the Lower 48, the next 5 days will feature a hot Western U.S. vs. a mild Central and East U.S. highlighted by upper-level ridging over the interior West U.S./heat dome over the Southwest U.S. and upper-level troughing over East U.S.

Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 0-5 day (August 2-7) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

The weather pattern in the medium range will not deviate much from the current pattern. In the 5-11 day time period, the jet stream pattern flattens some, becoming semi-zonal. Heat will begin to shift/expand eastward with a focus on the South-Central U.S. (SPP/ERCOT). Widespread 90s and 100s can be expected in these regions starting the middle of next week. Overall, the pattern during this time period will feature a hot West, Southwest, and South-Central U.S. vs. mild North-Central and East U.S. The core of the heat will be found across the Southwest U.S., extending into the South-Central U.S. Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (August 8-13) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

The 11-16 day time period looks to remain similar to the 5-11 day pattern, with the core of the heat over the Southwest U.S. vs. mild temperatures over the Northeast U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 11-15 day (August 13-18) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Final Trading Thoughts

Things are expected to heat up across the South-Central U.S. (SPP/ERCOT) in the 5-11 day time frame and continue into the 11-16 day time frame. The core of the heat will be located over the Southwest U.S. into the South-Central U.S. as the heat dome meanders between these two regions. The heat expanding into the South-Central U.S. next week could allow for prices to increase some, but will be limited due to the fact that the heat at this time is not expected to encompass the Midwest and Northeast demand centers. So, while upside potential could increase some next week, it should remain limited, with the overall sentiment still bearish across the natural gas space. Inventory build each of the next four weeks is still expected to be more than the 5-year average (bearish).

My price range will be $2.05-2.30 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $20.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.