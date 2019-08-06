Autodesk: Best Of Breed CAD Software Stock Is A Buy

Autodesk (ADSK) is a best of breed software company with a “strong buy” rating in our Best of Breed Universe. The company sells software which is critical in the creation of blueprint papers and engineering plans. In this article, I explain why shares are a buy.

(2019 Investor Day)

Best of Breed In Huge Market

ADSK primarily sells its Autocad software which basically is a 2D and 3D “computer-aided drafting” software application used in architecture, construction, and manufacturing, especially in the preparation of blueprints and other engineering plans.

ADSK estimates its total addressable market (‘TAM’) to be $48 billion and for this to grow to $59 billion by 2023. This includes $27 billion from the architecture, engineering, construction (‘AEC’) industry and $31 billion from manufacturing industries.

(2019 Investor Day)

ADSK products are used extensively for simulation, manufacturing, and design:

(2019 Investor Day)

ADSK also benefits from the digital trend in a less commonly discussed manner: architecture design and construction. Countries are instituting Building Information Modeling (‘BIM’) mandates which essentially involves digitizing construction projects in order to, among other things, reduce costs and improve execution:

(2019 Investor Day)

BIM penetration remains scarce, indicating that demand for 3D modeling software should explode for the far future:

(2019 Investor Day)

With so many existing infrastructure not yet mapped out with CAD software and many more buildings and roads to be built in the future, the market for digital 3D modeling software is enormous. ADSK is the best of breed name in this field and is poised to benefit from this powerful and long-lasting tailwind for decades to come.

Growth: Transition To Subscription Model

ADSK is a company which, similar to Microsoft (MSFT), at one point wasn’t a software as a service (‘SAAS’) company. It has since worked hard to transition towards the SAAS model, and now sees subscription revenues making up 75% of total revenues:

(2019 Investor Day)

This led to near-term pain in the form of deteriorating profitability, as earnings per share went from $1.00 in 2013 to a $2.58 loss in 2018. However, the company is now reaching an inflection point and profitability should be on the horizon.

(2019 Investor Day)

While ADSK has always had high gross margins, it has seen margins rise even higher after its transition to close to 90%. The most important benefit of the SAAS model, however, is more smoothness in annual revenues as investors won’t have to worry so much about trying to guess “peak” and “trough” years. Such smoothness usually warrants a premium valuation multiple due to the revenue closely resembling “rent.”

Balance Sheet

Unlike many other high flying tech names, ADSK does have some debt due to acquisitions and share repurchases. Including long-term lease obligations, ADSK has $2.2 billion in long-term debt versus $970 million in cash and marketable securities. That said, I am not worried about balance sheet risk as ADSK has guided for short-term debt to decline by $500 million this year and it is already free-cash-flow positive.

In comparison with other high-flying tech names, ADSK appears to be run by a shareholder-first management team: it actually buys back stock. ADSK did repurchase 2.2 million shares of its stock in 2018 and continued its buyback program with $100 million in buybacks in the first quarter. These buybacks make sense due to ADSK’s reasonable valuation - I’d much rather excess cash to be put towards buybacks than piling up in a checking account.

Projected Returns

ADSK has given full-year outlook of $3.525 billion in subscription sales, or 28% growth YOY. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.20 at the midpoint and the company expects to generate $1.35 billion in free cash flow. I should emphasize the significance of such guidance as this implies deep and growing profitability. We can see below that ADSK has extracted tremendous “operating leverage” as growth in revenues hasn’t seen an associated growth in operating expenses:

(2019 10-K)

This has led to operating income growing dramatically and 2019 looks like the beginning of GAAP profitability.

Further, ADSK has set long-term targets of $5.6 billion in annual recurring revenue and $2.4 billion in free cash flow for fiscal year 2023 (basically by the end of 2022, or just over 3 years from now). This represents a revenue CAGR of just under 17%. While this does represent a slowdown in revenue growth from this year’s 28% guided figure, management’s commentary on margins was particularly surprising. It has guided for non-GAAP operating margins of 40% and more importantly, GAAP operating margins of 33%. In my original valuation models I had used 30% operating margins as its long-term benchmark - if the company really can achieve 33% operating margins by FY23 then that would imply that my figure is way, way off and a more appropriate number would be perhaps around 40% or even higher. 33% operating margins on $5.6 billion in revenues would be $1.85 billion in operating income, or $8.32 in EPS per share if we assume shares outstanding remain constant (seems reasonable given its buyback) and interest expenses come down (also reasonable considering the current free cash flow generation). If we assume that ADSK could grow revenues 10% annually after FY23 in the near term, that would represent projected EPS growth of 27% assuming gross margins of 90% and operating leverage. I could see ADSK deserving an earnings multiple anywhere between 27 and 54 based on that growth rate. Right in between would be an earnings multiple of 40, which would equate to a price to sales multiple of 13.2 and share price of $332. This would arguably still be a conservative valuation, given that the high operating leverage would promise at least high teens earnings growth for many years later. A $332 share price by the end of 2022 would mean annual returns of around 27% from current share prices.

Can It Hit Its Numbers?

Without current GAAP profits, much of the buy thesis relies on management's guidance. Might 17% revenue growth through 2023 be too aggressive?

I am not a fortune teller, but there is one important lever which may help ADSK reach its targets. As we can see below, ADSK has about 14 million of existing users from which to convert to subscription services:

(2019 Investor Day)

These are users which are already familiar with ADSK software but have not become paying subscribers. I am confident that ADSK will be able to prove value in its updated software versions to convince this user base to make the switch.

Risks

Competitors may eventually eat away at its margins. A quick Google search of “autocad alternatives” yields many competitors. It, however, is very unlikely for a customer to switch from Autocad to another software alternative because due to the complexity of the functionality, there is high switching costs from moving files between platforms as well as reteaching the workforce to use the new software. Remember, Autocad isn't as easy as Microsoft Word.

ADSK is not run by “owner-operators.” Insiders own a surprisingly low amount of stock, with their aggregate total representing less than 1% of shares outstanding (from 2019 10-K): This may make the management team more short-term oriented and focused on near-term profits instead of long-term growth, but thus far it has not really given any reason for skepticism.

ADSK might not be able to achieve its long-term guidance - after all it’s 3 years out. Even so, I think its guidance will prove conservative as I just don’t see how revenue growth would decelerate so fast given its large and growing TAM. While it’s possible that it has overestimated its TAM, I, however, think that the rapidly growing industry implies that CAD software will be in demand for decades to come.

There is a possibility that ADSK is “milking” the business. What I mean is, the company really does seem to be prioritizing cash flow positivity over maximally investing for future growth. As investors we do not really have any way of knowing if management is really optimally reinvesting back into the business until after the fact. It is possible that management is rushing into growing free cash flow when it should instead be trying to reinvest more into R&D and hire more workforce to perhaps improve its existing products even more and tap new markets. Only time will tell if ADSK is risking its market leader position by so aggressively pushing towards free cash flow growth.

Conclusion

ADSK appears to be benefiting from strong tailwinds which look to only get stronger as the world moves towards digitizing everything related to blueprints and engineering designs. In spite of the strong recent share price performance, shares still appear materially undervalued. I rate shares a buy.

