Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness

Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported its earnings while I was on vacation last week. I was very excited to see how the company performed in its second quarter because railroad companies are starting to struggle as shipments are increasingly being pressured by slower economic growth. The key to escape this weakness is by further improving operating efficiencies. NSC did improve efficiencies but was unable to beat earnings as the volume declines were just too severe. Going forward, there is both good and bad news. The bad news is that weakness is likely going to continue. The good news is that I expect the company to massively accelerate earnings during the next economic upswing. In this article, I will tell you how to play this company.

Source: Norfolk Southern

A True Macro Stock

Let's start by mentioning two important things. First of all, the key assumption going into the current earnings season was that railroad companies are expected to report weak volumes and sales. The second assumption is that railroad companies will find further ways to enhance efficiency to escape a declining sales trend simply based on the fact that railroad companies can offset weakening economic growth by cutting costs (in a smart way).

The graph below is one of the reasons why I have been calling for a growth slowing cycle since 2018. Back in 2018, it seemed silly as growth indicators like shipments, new orders and capital expenditures were at multi-year highs. However, the cycle has quickly turned to growth slowing in the first months of this year and shipments are headed for their lows as July data shows another ugly decline to -1.1 points.

With that said, one does not need an Ivy League MBA to see that this will cause trouble for railroad companies that are too large to ignore large macro trends like the one we are currently seeing.

Norfolk Southern is one of the companies that reported weak sales growth. Sales in the second quarter totaled $2.93 billion which is in line with expectations and roughly 1% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The first quarter of this year reported 5% sales growth which is 4 points below the 9% growth rate of Q4/2018. In other words, the growth slowing trend is for real and volumes are the main reason of slower sales.

Total volumes were 4% lower in the second quarter. Merchandise volumes were 3% lower. Intermodal was down 4% while coal was down 6%.

Thanks to better pricing, the company was able to report higher sales in its merchandise segment which accounts for most of the company's sales.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, the company was able to report record results when it comes to operating income, net income, EPS and operating efficiency. This might seem a bit odd since I just told you about the declining economic trend. However, every record-breaking number I just gave you is dependent on the operating ratio.

The company's operating ratio declined from 64.6% in the prior-year quarter to currently 63.6% which pushed operating sales up 5% to $1.1 billion. Operating expenses declined by slightly more than $10 million to $1.86 billion as lower fuel expenses and lower purchased services and rents were able to more than offset higher costs from employee related costs and depreciation.

As a result, adjusted EPS rose by 8% to $2.70 which is $0.07 below expectations.

Source: Estimize

As long as the growth slowing trend in the US and abroad continues, I am very certain that double-digit EPS growth is over and even expect EPS growth to slow further.

That's where the bad news ends for now.

Norfolk Southern is working on a TOP21 plan to enhance future efficiency. This is exactly what I wanted to hear and why I am going to buy this stock as soon as I see signs of a growth bottom in the US. Here's why:

The TOP21 plan aims to enhance efficiency (lower the operating ratio) by creasing one transportation network, balanced flows, frequent service and reduced terminal dependence. The operating plans are being rolled out during the second quarter and are concentrated on train plan changes. The full implementation took place on July 1st. The company is aiming to reduce train miles by 15% and train starts by at least 10%. 87% of traffic will be impacted.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

In April of this year, I wrote that Norfolk Southern is a buy on dips (more than 10%). At this point, the stock is down more than 10% from its all-time high after declining more than 4% last week. The stock is trading at April levels and looks very weak which is understandable given the slowing economic trend. I am not sure how low this stock will go, but I am staying on the sidelines. I am ignoring companies like Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern and CSX (CSX) for the time being as a declining macro trend will hurt these stocks.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, I am very excited to buy Norfolk Southern as soon as economic growth starts to bottom. At that point, we get to buy a company that will more than likely return to strong volume growth while massively enhancing efficiency. This combination will push the stock to new highs. For now, I am staying on the sidelines, but this stock should be on every mid-term traders' watchlist. I expect great things in the future but hope to avoid further mid-term trouble caused by a weakening economy.

Stay tuned!

