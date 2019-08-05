Johnson & Johnson's Resilience Makes It A Top Recession Pick

The stock is trading around fair value, and will most likely beat the market during the next recession.

Investors will have to weigh the pros and cons of ongoing litigation, yet the stock remains a high-quality name.

Many recession-proof dividend stocks have done very well this year.

Introduction

When we think of recession-proof stocks, we think of two things: recession-resilient sectors (utilities, consumer staples, healthcare) and stocks that have been paying their dividend for a very long time.

A good shortcut would be to look at a list of dividend aristocrats within these sectors. It is no surprise that in that list we would see an all-time dividend investor favorite Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

During the last recession JNJ’s share price declined by 30% against the market’s 56%.

The stock is only one of two stocks (Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) being the other) that has an AAA rating.

It is one of the stocks investors naturally think of when they contemplate recession-proof stocks. Other stocks that come to mind include Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca Cola (KO), Hormel Foods (HRL), Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Pepsi (PEP), Walmart (WMT) and 3M (MMM).

And while most of these safe stocks have done very well year to date, JNJ’s price has remained flat.

Litigation risk concerning opioids and talc proceedings have clearly inhibited the stock from trading any higher.

Despite the very real litigation risk, I believe JNJ remains your best bet for exposure to the healthcare sector.

Johnson & Johnson has a dividend yield of 2.92% & trades at $130.22. Based on my M.A.D Assessment JNJ has a Dividend Strength score of 89 and a Stock Strength score of 72.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe dividend investors should hold JNJ, and even consider initiating a position if they lack exposure to healthcare.

This article will first analyze JNJ’s potential as an income-producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

What constitutes a strong dividend stock? Of course it is first and foremost a stock that can afford to continue paying its dividend no matter what. The dividend needs to be safe. But a strong dividend stock is also one that offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Because if the dividend isn’t significantly contributing to total returns, put plainly, it isn’t smart dividend investing. There are some exceptions to this, as we will see later.

Dividend Safety

61% of Johnson & Johnson's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 30% of dividend stocks.

JNJ pays 45% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 25% of dividend stocks.

Johnson & Johnson has a free cash flow payout ratio of 56%, a better ratio than 40% of dividend stocks.

According to these three metrics, it would seem that JNJ is more than able to pay its dividend.

28/06/2015 03/07/2016 02/07/2017 01/07/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $2.8500 $3.0500 $3.2400 $3.4200 $3.6500 Net Income $5.69 $5.31 $5.97 $0.51 $6.03 Payout Ratio 51% 58% 55% 671% 61% Cash From Operations $6.07 $6.42 $7.55 $8.10 $8.17 Payout Ratio 47% 48% 43% 43% 45% Free Cash Flow $4.62 $4.93 $6.13 $6.42 $6.57 Payout Ratio 62% 62% 53% 54% 56%

For the past five 12-month periods, JNJ has increased FCF at a 9% CAGR, outpacing the dividend, which grew at a 6% CAGR. In other words, the dividend has become better covered despite the successive increases.

Furthermore, JNJ can pay its interest 29 times, which is better than 90% of stocks. This level of coverage is world-class. Interest payments are such a small component of JNJ’s income statement that they will never be a hindrance to earnings and to paying the dividend.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that JNJ’s dividend is super safe. After 57 years of dividend increases, the company still generates enough free cash flow to pay for nearly twice its current dividend.

There is no doubt in my mind that JNJ will be able to continue paying and increasing its dividend in the future, given management’s long term commitment.

Dividend Potential

JNJ’s dividend is super safe, and there is virtually nothing that could jeopardize it. I think we can all agree on that. But what potential does this dividend stock have?

Johnson & Johnson's dividend yield of 2.92% is better than 64% of dividend stocks. This last year, the dividend grew 7%, which is pretty much in line with the stock’s five-year CAGR of 6%. For stocks yielding just under 3%, I’m generally looking for around a 8% to 12% growth potential. You can read more on how I figure out target growth rates for different yields in the article, “Dividend investing strategy for investors like you and me”.

Over the previous three trailing 12-month periods, Johnson & Johnson has seen its revenues grow at a 5% CAGR and net income by a 3% CAGR. The greatest threat to earnings in upcoming years is the litigation risk linked to opioids and talc legal proceedings.

To read more on each of the issues, two recent Seeking Alpha articles are worth your time:

Given the steady growth of the dividend, which slightly outpaces revenue growth and the risk of big litigation payouts, it seems management is unlikely to increase the dividend at more than a 7% rate in upcoming years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives JNJ a dividend strength score of 89 / 100. The dividend is super safe, and the combination of yield and growth comes in only slightly below my expectations. I would turn my nose on many stocks because of this. Not JNJ. The reasons behind my enthusiasm for JNJ will become clear in the next section.

Stock Strength

We only buy stocks that have a strong dividend profile. JNJ comes very close to being a perfect dividend paying stock, if only the yield were a half-percent higher, or if dividend growth potential were a 1% or 2% higher.

In the stock market, unfortunately, you get what you get, which isn’t always what you want.

In the late stages of the bull market, healthcare stocks, along with utilities and consumer staples, usually do well. Healthcare hasn’t lived up to expectations because of headline risk surrounding the next election. JNJ hasn’t lived up to expectations because of added litigation risk.

Yet in a market where everyone is overly optimistic, a market where investors have justified that Beyond Meat (BYND) is worth more than ConAgra Brands (CAG), one might be so contrarian as to suggest that some pessimism might actually be a good omen.

When a recession hits - and be sure that it is a matter of when, not if -stocks with lofty valuations will come down a lot. The more stable sectors will do better, as will stocks that are relatively undervalued and have superior fundamentals. In the meantime, however, momentum will likely continue to drive stocks with strong relative performance.

I will analyze these factors to assess JNJ’s potential for capital appreciation and capital preservation in the event of a recession.

Value

The S&P 500 is trading at 22x earnings, but many “safe” stocks are trading a lot higher. PG is trading at 28x earnings. KO is trading at 32x earnings. KMB is trading at 26x earnings. Yet JNJ trades just below the market average.

JNJ has a P/E of 21.60x

P/S of 4.31x

P/CFO of 15.93x

Dividend yield of 2.92%

Buyback yield of 1.09

Shareholder yield of 4.01%.

These values would suggest that JNJ is more undervalued than 59% of stocks, which suggests that while JNJ doesn’t look very undervalued, it certainly isn’t overvalued.

Looking at forward earnings, the S&P trades at 18x earnings, whereas JNJ trades at 15x earnings, implying that the stock could look even cheaper soon, even without the price moving. Furthermore, the 4% shareholder yield is decent, with buybacks nicely complementing the dividend.

Value Score: 59 / 100

Momentum

JNJ hasn’t picked up any momentum in the past few months. Despite doing a lot better than the market between August and November 2018, it has since underperformed the S&P 500.

Johnson & Johnson trades at $130.22 and is down -7.78% these last three months, -2.15% these last six months & -1.74% these last 12 months.

JNJ has better momentum than 37% of stocks, which isn’t terrible. From a capital appreciation perspective, JNJ seems stuck bumbling along within a narrow range. Unless clear catalysts arise — like positive rulings or fast settlements on ongoing litigation — JNJ is unlikely to significantly outperform the market.

However, when a recession hits all this could change. If JNJ maintains the resilience it has had in the past, it could once again safeguard your portfolio from severe losses.

Momentum score: 37 / 100

Financial Strength

JNJ's debt/equity ratio of 1.6 is better than 49% of stocks. Johnson & Johnson's liabilities have increased by 2% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 23.3% of JNJ's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Johnson & Johnson has better financial strength than 81% of stocks do.

This won’t surprise many. JNJ has a rock-solid balance sheet, a low level of gearing and liability coverage, that puts it in the top quartile of all U.S. stocks. When panic arises, it is the stocks with the best balance sheets that will do the best. JNJ doesn’t disappoint in this category.

Financial Strength Score: 81/100

Earnings Quality

Johnson & Johnson’s total-accruals-to-assets ratio of -7.0% puts it ahead of 44% of stocks. 191.0% of JNJ's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 72% of stocks. Each dollar of JNJ's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 49% of stocks. Based on these findings, JNJ has higher earnings quality than 63% of stocks.

JNJ has a slightly above-average earnings quality profile. Its TATA ratio and asset turnover ratio are very similar to the median U.S. stock, yet it is the speed at which JNJ depreciates its assets that is impressive.

Earnings Quality Score: 63 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

The stock boasts a reasonable valuation and above-average fundamentals, and it is currently underloved.

Because of the lack of momentum behind the stock, I doubt the stock will be the best performer throughout the late stages of the bull market, but for that very same reason I believe it will do well in a recession.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 89 and stock strength of 72, Johnson & Johnson can be a good choice for dividend investors. There is a lot of uncertainty around JNJ because of litigation claims, but in a recession I believe these will be quickly forgotten when they realize that JNJ remains profitable while other companies sales are going down the drain.

If you own JNJ shares, hold them. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with them. While it isn’t the best stock to hold throughout early and mid-stages of the business cycle, it is definitely a stock you want as the business cycle matures.

