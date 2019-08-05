Universal's 'Fast' Spin-Off 'Hobbs & Shaw' Slowed Down By Rivals But Still Big Success

The film being slowed is actually a positive sign that shows a box office resurgence, as moviegoers are finally being presented with numerous strong options.

For Universal, the movie will represent a top-five global debut and put it ahead of the openings of other established film franchises, paving the way for follow-ups.

Even though expectations were higher, many need to remember this is spin-off and not a sequel, which usually results in a smaller opening.

While a solid number, which will be boosted by an even stronger international total, some analysts questioned if it should have been higher.

Another week, another big budget franchise at the box office and another set of learnings for investors in this changing space - and this time, it’s good news.

Universal’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hobbs & Shaw hit theaters this weekend, and the spin-off of the popular Fast & Furious franchise debuted to big numbers, though not as big as expected. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing and shows solid success for both studio shareholders and industry investors.

First, as always, some background.

The Fast & The Furious franchise has been a cash cow for Universal, but that wasn’t always the case. The film series, which will unleash its ninth installment next year, held strong for a number of years but then ran a stop/start cycle until 2009, when it was rebooted with all of the original cast returning.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and the late (great) Paul Walker were the heart and soul of the franchise, which eventually grew to include additional big names, including Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. However, the film series shifted into a new gear in 2011, when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson entered the picture.

Taking nothing away from the core cast, but the addition of Johnson was a watershed moment and upped the film’s popularity to a whole new level. Universal noticed and realized his on-screen chemistry with Jason Statham - who was introduced as a villain at one point - was undeniable and soon after greenlit this spin-off.

While it was a smart business decision, it did cause some discord among the original cast, as it delayed the next film in the mothership series. However, to the studio, that was a small price to pay to get this super-pairing into cinemas. Johnson and Statham are a dream team for audiences, and with Idris Elba complimenting the trio as the film’s bad guy, it was a powerful film to be reckoned with this summer.

So, why does a $60+ million opening weekend in the US seem like a disappointment to some? And more so, why should it not bother investors? Here’s the thing to keep in mind - we aren’t comparing apples to apples here. Remember, while Hobbs & Shaw takes place in the Fast & Furious timeline, it is not a sequel but a spin-off of the main brand, and that will usually lead to lower debuts at the box office. That’s an important distinction.

With new Fast & Furious installments hit new record highs with each bow, the expectations here were over reasonable expectations. While I expected H&S to do closer to $75 million than the $60+ million it will end up with, that’s still a massive win. Combined with its international tally (which has always driven the FF franchise), this will equate to a top-five global debut for a Universal film, something that should not be lost on investors. In fact, three of those top five are FF-centric films (for those interested, the other two are Jurassic World and the first Fifty Shades of Grey).

Moreover, that $60+ million here, plus the $100+ million the film is doing overseas, puts the film ahead of the debuts of proven franchises such as the latest Mission Impossible entry - which shows the pure power of the brand, even in its initial offering. And keep in mind, this will not be the last Hobbs & Shaw film, and likely the pair will keep powering the overall franchise for years after the Fast & Furious brands wraps (as it’s expected to in 2021 following the tenth entry).

But back to that $60 million, it not only is still good for Universal, but the reason why it took a hit shows the strength of the box office in general. We always knew Disney’s (DIS) The Lion King was going to do well, but what people didn’t count on was Sony’s (SNE) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The ninth film from director Quentin Tarantino has been doing big business and is continuing to do well in week two, which, paired with Lion King’s over-indexing performance in its second week of release, is creating a trio of top-performing flicks. Better yet, a trio of top-performing flicks from different studios.

Pre-Lion King, the majority of the box office earnings this year have come from Disney and really only Disney. Yes, a few studios have broken through with hits, but for the most part it was the Mouse’s playground this summer. Yet, now having new entries from multiple entrants is a refreshing proof point for those worried about the long-term stability of the box office in this streaming-heavy world.

Investors should take the win here and not overthink things - the movie was expected to do well, it did do well and we shouldn’t get too hung up on the exact numbers. Universal needed a new franchise and it got one, while the box office needed a boost and it also got one... as did investors overall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.