June 2019 Personal Income And Spending

by: New Deal Democrat
Summary

The wage-earner/consumer remains in decent shape, and a lack of inflation continues to be able to hide a multitude of sins.

An increase in personal saving over the course of an economic expansion is something that hasn't happened in almost 50 years!

I'm not sure what exact dynamic is in play, so I won't comment further.

The wage-earner/consumer remains in decent shape, and a lack of inflation (continued low gas prices!) continues to be able to hide a multitude of sins. That's the message from Friday morning's June report for personal income and spending.

Nominally, income rose +0.4%, while spending rose +0.3%. Since inflation as measured by the PCE price index only increased 0.1%, that means both real income and real spending rose +0.3 and +0.2%, respectively:

Here's the same data YoY:

As I've written about many times over the past ten years, earlier in the cycle retail sales tend to grow more than the broader measure of personal spending; later in the cycle retail sales decelerate first. Here's what that looks like updated through June:

This continues to look like a later-cycle consumer who is in pretty decent shape for the moment. And probably will be until either inflation picks up, or international trade weakness bleeds into a broad producer-led slowdown.

One final note. Something interesting is happening with the savings rate (i.e., the percentage of their income that people don't spend) - it has been gradually rising, by a total of 2%, over the past several years. Why is that interesting? Because, here is the long-term picture:

An increase in personal saving over the course of an economic expansion is something that hasn't happened in almost 50 years! I'm not sure what exact dynamic is in play, so I won't comment further. But it is very interesting, and I'm mulling it over.

