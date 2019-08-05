Sooner Or Later, The Progress At Intevac Will Push The Shares Higher

With some of the progress shifting into 2020, investors are not yet thrilled but we think the odds for them to become more enthusiastic are increasing.

The outlook for their ENERGi and disk spluttering businesses is solid.

Their VERTEX and MATRICS platform evaluation wins also increase the odds for gaining substantial future revenues.

The company's outlook is given a big boost by a new significant contract win for their photonics business.

Prospects keep on improving for Intevac (IVAC) but investors are not biting:

The company has several major technologies:

Photonics (night vision)

VERTEX (protective, decorative and anti-reflective coatings)

MATRIX

ENERGi (Solar coating)

HDD spluttering (200 Leans)

Photonics

From their Q2 IR presentation:

Revenue from their photonics business still mainly comes from research contracts but also from some commercial production. The IVAS program is the most significant of these research contracts and was awarded in December last year:

Revenues have been increasing and in Q2 the contract scope has been expanded from $28.6M to $31.5M (Q2CC):

Over the next 18 months, the 2,300 camera modules we are delivering will leverage the successful accomplishments of our state-of-the-art low light level CMOS cameras developed over the past year along with next generation ISIE-19 sensor technology development as well.

However, you see that the contract specifies 2,300 camera module units, but should this become a commercial contract, the demand could be an order of magnitude larger with 200K camera units possible (Q2CC):

The success of IVAS program over the next five years is the primary component of our potential to double the level of revenue in our Photonics business compared to the last five years and beyond 2023 continue to drive the largest revenue opportunity component comprising of $1.4 billion revenue opportunity pipeline.

While most of the upside is in the IVAS program, when that gets commercial, there are other programs (Q2CC):

The drivers that supports the doubling of our Photonics revenue over the next five years, compared to the last five, consist of the IVAS program as well as established programs for Apache, LIVAR and Joint Strike Fighter. Added to this base are multiple international and emerging digital night vision programs, including the DELTA-I coalition warfare goggle, the Navy’s enhanced visual acuity system, and the Striker II helmet mounted display system.

But just a couple of weeks ago, the company was awarded another big contract ($40M):

it has received a $40 million contract award for the multi-year production of digital night vision cameras in support of the U.S. Government. “This award represents the largest single booking to date for Intevac Photonics, and increases our Photonics backlog to the historic level of just over $83 million,” commented Timothy Justyn, executive vice president and general manager of Intevac Photonics. “This award closely follows awards for both the U.S. Army’s IVAS ground soldier program, and the Apache Helicopter’s Pilot Night Vision Sensor (PNVS) foreign military sales announced last December, demonstrating Intevac’s commitment to delivering the latest digital night vision technology to our Warfighters.”

Apparently, the program is quite sensitive and management can't provide much detail (apart from the fact that it is a production program for cameras based on our current ISIE11 technology, which they have been providing since 2013), but it's their biggest contract to date.

So this year they guide for 30% revenue growth in their photonics division.

Thin Film

Their mainstay product is disk spluttering (depositing the thin magnetic layer to hard disks), where the company is the market leader. There is surprising life in HDDs, not all are being displaced by flash memory.

In fact, the company expects the industry to exhaust its capacity by the end of 2020, which would boost demand for their 200 Lean machines, even if this year's expectations have been dialed down a notch (Q2CC):

As far as what we're seeing for our HDD business in 2019, our outlook is somewhat reduced from what we expected a quarter ago... The reason for this modest reduction in hard drive upgrades in field service in the second half is because we believe that tool availability will be very limited due to high capacity utilization. We also believe that these projected high utilization rates are what drove customer pull-ins of upgrades accelerating them from the second half into the second quarter.

So this is a positive, capacity is tight and it's difficult to service machines which are in full operation. On the other hand, two of their machines in backlog moved to next year (Q2CC):

We ended 2019 with six 200 Leans in backlog, shipped one each in Q1 and Q2, expect to ship to more tools later this year and two will remain in backlog for 2020.

Grosso modo, management expects demand to maintain its revenues over the next five years (in relation to the past five years), at the minimum.

The VERTEX is their innovative solution for depositing protective, decorative and anti-reflective coatings on glass substrates like front and back panels of mobile phones.

Management developed a dual-track strategy for this new device, both targeting the top tier cellphone makers as well as the largest cover glass manufacturers. This is starting to pay off (Q2CC):

The VERTEX evaluation system we discussed on the last quarter’s call has since been installed into a leading display glass manufacturer’s facility in China. We announced the final agreement in May, shipped the system in June and the tool is currently in process qualification for decorative back cover glass applications.

After a year, the system will be either bought or returned. Management is in negotiations with another leading cover glass manufacturing for another evaluation system. Expectations for this year have been dialed down a little due to the first evaluation agreement stretching into next year.

Then there is the MATRIX, a platform for advanced semiconductor packaging. Recently, the company closed a deal with a leading OSAT (outsourced assembly and test) provider, but this too is an evaluation model that will ship in Q4.

Management thinks this can lead to additional traction with other leading OSATs and believes it has a window of opportunity (Q2CC):

We believe the entry point for the tool can be the industry’s transition from wafer level to panel level packaging which I’ve noted in the past that it has been pushing to the right but remains the next major transition in advanced packaging roadmaps.

The company's ENERGi platform received a little bit of a boost by a customer pulling forward the delivery for the five tools in backlog and (Q2CC):

we are starting to discuss additional tools for 2020 in support of multi-gigawatt capacity expansions in China that would utilize ion in doping the film. For 2019, our ENERGi revenue outlook has solidified and for 2020 we believe we have the potential to grow ENERGi revenues year-over-year based on the current [expectation].

This could add up as their client is talking about a multi-GW expansion, with 1GW needing about 10 ENERGi systems.

Which of these technologies has the largest potential? Well, management sees the VERTEX as the most important driving force in potentially doubling their thin film revenues in the coming five years:

Q2 Figures

Before we get to these, it's always nice to have a little historical perspective:

Not quite at the heights of 2017 but earnings are getting there. The Q2 figures were really quite good with EPS beating by $0.04 to -$0.05 and a$1.78M revenue beat:

Revenue at $22.3M which was 6% above the high-end of guidance

Gross margin ($8.4% or 37.5%

Operating expenses of $9.3M

How was this split out (Q2CC)?

Thin-Film Equipment revenue totaled $13.3 million and included one 200 Lean system along with upgrades, spares and service. Photonics revenue of $9.1 million included $4 million of product revenues and $5.1 million of contract, research and development revenues.

Guidance

Management expects 10%-15% revenue growth for the year and break-even profits and gross margins between 35%-36% and interest income of $600K.

For Q3 the company expects revenue at $24.5M-$25.5M, gross margins to be 32%-33% (lower due to mix as revenues from the lower margin ENERGi systems will be disproportional in Q3).

Management has a longer-term operational model:

It all depends on growth, which is mainly coming from the photonics business and hopefully the VERTEX will join in.

Margins

The above picture is the main reason the share price keeps lingering as the company simply doesn't make much money, if at all.

Cash

The company barely generates cash.

The company did have a fairly substantial buyback program in 2015 which managed to get the number of shares down, but these have crept up since, even if the company still has a small buyback program (9K in Q2).

One should also note that the company has $40.5M in cash and equivalents, which is $1.76 per share

Valuation

Analysts expect EPS to come in at zero this year rising to $0.30 the next.

Conclusion

We keep seeing this as a promising situation with the shares not reflecting the progress the company is making. The company has two big market opportunities, in photonics and with the VERTEX, that could double their revenues the coming five years and give them the scale for operational leverage to kick in and produce cash flow and profitability.

The photonics market is already delivering with multiple contracts and the possibility that they will be able to really ramp up if one of these (most notably the IVAS program) reaches the commercial stage.

Additionally, VERTEX is off to a promising start (and so is the MATRIX and their ENERGi platform business also has solid prospects), but it's too early for conclusions here. Financial performance is improving but investors are not yet biting. At some point they will.

