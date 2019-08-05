Evolution Order For Airbus A220

Prior to the Paris Airshow in June, AeroAnalysis analysed the fleet of one of the biggest airline groups in Europe: Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF). One of the things we observed was that the airline group consisting of various airlines is heavily fragmented and that is also visible in the fleet of the airline group. Additionally, Air France-KLM had various brands complicating brand recognition as well as maintaining a strong uniform brand for the group. So, instead of a uniform airline group with rooted synergies, we have an airline group that doesn’t get to its full potential due to the high degree of fragmentation on several levels.

One of the levels where this shows is the aircraft fleet. The entire group operates over 15 aircraft types. This made pinning down a replacement plan for the regional and single aisle fleet for the group quite difficult. Especially, at the side of Air France there were various possibilities.

Possibilities

For Air France and its regional airline (HOP!), we outlined 2 possibilities:

A combination of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A220/A320neo aircraft and possibly the MRJ to support fleet renewal for Air France HOP!. An alternative would be the E-Jets E2 for Air France HOP! and Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

With Air France operating a full Airbus single aisle fleet and Airbus having production facilities in France, the choice for the Airbus A220, despite being produced in Canada, did make a lot of sense in our view. AeroAnalysis expected an order for at least 50 A220 aircraft and 60 Airbus A320neo family aircraft for the Air France combined fleet. The big question was whether Air France would go for a uniform fleet where it accepts that the Airbus A319neo is less efficient than the Airbus A220-300 or it accepts introduction costs and costs associated with support for the Airbus A220 which is more fuel-efficient than the A319neo, opting for an A220/A320neo family fleet.

When KLM announced a somewhat surprising tentative order for 15 Embraer E195-E2s plus 20 purchase rights, it already seemed that instead of Embraer, Airbus would be providing the single aisle replacement with the Airbus A220.

Agreement Airbus

Source: Air France-KLM

More than a month after the Paris Airshow, Air France has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with an additional 30 purchase options and 30 acquisition rights. The first aircraft should be delivered in September 2021. They will join Air France's short- and medium-haul fleet. The selection of the Airbus A220 makes sense, as it is the most fuel efficient small single aisle aircraft available today, fitting the company’s long-term objective of growing with a reduced carbon footprint and fitting with Ben Smith’s objective of simplifying the group’s fleet.

The 60 aircraft are worth $5.5B at list prices. Airlines, however, never pay list price and you get around 50% discount just for showing up at the negotiation tables either in Toulouse (for Airbus) or Seattle (for Boeing (BA)). The value after discounts is closer to $2.4B, but this value could double when the order is fully exercised.

Air France aims the aircraft to serve as the short and medium haul fleet replacement. With a seating of 120-150 passengers, the Airbus A220-300 servers as a strong replacement of the Airbus A318/A319 and could even be used on the thinner routes currently operated by the Airbus A320. In addition, we believe there will be some flexibility to purchase the Airbus A220-100, which could possibly be used to standardize the fleet for HOP!. Currently, HOP! operates a fleet of 71 aircraft with a capacity ranging from 50 to 100 passengers. So, there should be some focus on turning the airline in 70-100 seat airline, in which case the Airbus A220-100 and possibly the MRJ SpaceJet would make sense for the airline.

Either way, the choice for the Airbus A220 was expected, and when fully exercised, the tentative order could also be used to provide a solution for the HOP! fleet.

Loss for Boeing?

For Airbus, the commitment for the Airbus A220 means that the jet maker sees Air France joining a list of customers such as Lufthansa Group (OTCQX:DLAKF), Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Korean Air. We are seeing that the Airbus A220 is gaining traction for these big carriers, but also has scored orders from low cost carriers such as JetBlue (JBLU) and Moxy Airways.

You could ask yourself whether this is a loss for Boeing, and I think that is certainly not the case given that Boeing doesn’t really have a product that competes with the Airbus A220. The Boeing 737 MAX 7 has a typical seating of 153 seats versus 149 for the Airbus A220. So, the MAX 7 is just slightly bigger but less optimized than the purpose-built Airbus A220. Boeing’s future partner, Embraer (ERJ), likely would have provided the Air France replacement fleet, but chances of being part of the mainline fleet of Air France was already small, and with repositioning of the regional daughter that is to be integrated better into Air France, chances haven’t become any bigger for Embraer. Instead, the Brazilian jet maker did book a tentative order for the Embraer 195-E2 from KLM.

Conclusion

The tentative selection of the Airbus A220 hardly comes as a surprise. The Airbus A220 provides for a flexible and cost-efficient replacement of the Airbus A318/A319 and even A320, while the smaller Airbus A220-100 could help Air France standardize its regional fleet. We expect that HOP! will significantly reduce its existing fleet and focus more on the 70-100 seat markets for which the Airbus A220-100 could be used. Currently, we are still expecting that Air France will also announce an order for the Airbus A320neo family to complete its single aisle fleet renewal plan. The Airbus A220 order is an order that will mark the next step in Air France’s single aisle operation as its flexibility and fuel efficiency evolves, which is something the airline does need given the competition it faces from high-speed rail and low-cost carriers. The tentative order that Airbus and Air France announced was Airbus’s to lose and Boeing’s to win.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

*Join The Aerospace Forum Today* If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, DAL, JBLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.