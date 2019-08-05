Rush To Safety Increases: Dilemma For Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is finding its policy-making position just that much more difficult.

German yields, Swiss yields, and US yields dropped significantly toward the end of last week as investors moved to protect their wealth.

Global uncertainty has increased as President Trump has threatened more tariffs and this has resulted in a rise in the movement of risk-averse monies to safe-haven markets.

Around the world, the movement of risk-averse money to safe havens has accelerated.

“Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time.”

Paul Davies and Patricia Kowsmann write in the Wall Street Journal:

“The move meant that at one point on Friday effectively all of Germany’s debt — considered the safest in Europe — would require investors to lose money on any bond bought and held to maturity. It reflects deep pessimism about the ability of the economy to generate growth over the coming decades and the expectations of more extreme monetary policy to come.”

The reason given for this move:

“Markets were jolted when President Trump on Thursday threatened to put tariffs on essentially all Chinese imports, ratcheting up tensions in the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.”

The yield on the 10-year German bund closed at a negative 50 basis points yesterday.

But, this was not the only “safe haven” security that was affected. The yield on the 10-year government security in Switzerland closed at a negative 84 basis points.

Furthermore, the yield on 10-year US government notes fell to 1.87 percent yesterday, the lowest the yield has been since just before the 2016 presidential election.

Another indicator of this movement of funds that I have pointed to in the past, is the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPs) which dropped to a positive 19 basis points yesterday. At the close of 2018, this yield was over 1.00 percent.

This is just the most recent event.

As I have written about many times, risk-averse monies from around the world have been flowing into Germany… and the United States… and Japan… and Switzerland… all considered to be safe havens… for some time now.

The economic uncertainty that now exists within world markets is very pervasive and is expected to remain so for some time.

There is a growing body of analysts that are suggesting that the efforts by US President Donald Trump to raise tariffs is his method of attempting to get Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System to reduce its policy rate of interest more quickly and in bigger jumps.

We now see headlines reading, “Trump Tariffs Increase Pressure on Fed to Cut Rates.”

“After the Federal Reserve trimmed interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, Donald Trump lashed out at its chairman, saying Jay Powell had ‘let us down’ by failing to cut even more.” “A day later, Mr. Trump issued a new tariff threat against China that could force Mr. Powell and other central bank officials to do precisely what the US president wants: much more aggressive monetary easing.”

And, international money began to move into markets considered to be safe havens.

But, the US stock market declined… as it had been doing all week.

On Friday, July 26, in the US, the S&P 500 stock index and the NASDAQ hit new historical highs. It seems as if investors were confident that the Federal Reserve was going to cut its policy rate of interest on Wednesday and continue to support stock prices as it has done for the past ten years or so.

But, investors began to pull back on Monday and the stock market began to decline. It seems as if there was some concern that the Fed might not seem to be aggressive enough in lowering its rate and there was also the concern that the president was looking for a bigger drop.

And, when the change was announced on Wednesday, the market continued south and then President Trump attacked Chairman Powell because he “let us down.”

Then, on Thursday, came the president’s move on tariffs.

The stock market kept dropping. The S&P 500 index was down almost 100 points for the week.

This stock market decline was occurring while, all around the globe, money was moving into safe havens.

This, to me, is not a good spot to be in, especially for the Federal Reserve. In my mind, the Federal Reserve has no “good place” to go. There is really very little that it can do at this time.

Global uncertainty appears to have taken over “center stage” and global uncertainty seems to be great enough that it will not move out of the center spot, easily. Large amounts of money have moved into world safe havens and no one knows at this time what will make it move and where it might go if it does move.

Not only does the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, have to face this dilemma, but all central banks are now a part of the dilemma.

For example, Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank are on the verge of lowering its policy rate of interest again and possibly moving to buying securities once again. But, where does it go and how much impact can it possibly have on restoring economic growth when all this money has moved into Germany. And, these funds are not ones that will generate real investment spending. Furthermore, given Germany’s fiscal conservatism, it seems as if this money flowing into Germany is just making other members of the European Union more upset with the German’s budgetary tightness.

This doesn’t even take into account the impact of tariffs on world trade. Unlike Mr. Trump, I do not believe that trade is a zero sum game where one country benefits from increased trade while its trading partner loses. To me, in most cases, trade between nations is a positive sum game. So to place tariffs in the way to trade can only hurt, and this hurt extends to both countries involved. The imposition of tariffs tends to be detrimental to world output and consumption.

In addition, if threatening tariffs is a part of the effort to get the Fed to lower its policy rate of interest further and faster, I believe that this creates a level of uncertainty in the marketplace that will not be beneficial to those impacted.

We are seeing the consequences of this with the rush to safety. The world does not like uncertainty. Withdrawing monies from around the world to move them into safe havens is just creating an environment that will make it harder and harder for any central bank, let alone the Federal Reserve, to act in a productive manner. But, that seems to be where we are heading.

