Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left

There are risks going forward, which are mostly along the lines of privacy and data breaches. But Facebook's Q2 recent EPS performance prove that it can always brush them aside.

With a market cap of over $500 billion and 1.6 billion DAU, Facebook is not only the largest, but also the only exposure to social network pure-play in the market.

Social network landscape and FB overview

For investors looking for exposure to the social network sector, we believe that there are not a lot of strong pure-play opportunities available in the market today. To us, Facebook (FB) is certainly one of those very few opportunities. When we look at the competitive landscape with the likes of Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP) across the US and the rest of the world, LINE in Japan and Southeast Asia, Kakao in Korea, Tuenti in Spain, or VK in Russia, Facebook is just too far ahead.

(Source: Smartinsights.com)

For venture investors like us, Facebook represents an ideal version of how an internet technology company should be; It has the ability to acquire global users and monetize at a rapid scale. First, it took advantage of rising underlying technology at the time, which was broadband internet, in order to penetrate into all kinds of global consumer market from the emerging to the developed ones. Ultimately, the significant market-share Facebook has acquired over time has given it a powerful option to monetize in many ways its products and services with high success rate which has allowed it to evolve and grow through high-profile acquisitions such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus. While Facebook is certainly not always the number 1 player in all countries, we have noticed that Facebook has consistently secured a top-3 spot and been able to reach a massive scale in terms of active users.

(Source: Google Finance. All-time Facebook stock price)

Facebook stock has grown almost 5 times its IPO price as of today. In recent times, though, Facebook has faced some issues related to privacy breach due to data misuse which ended up in $5 billion FTC’s legal settlement which made the stock trading downwards to $137 per share towards the end of last year before coming back up to its pre-settlement price per share of high $190s. We agree with some of the fellow SA writers that this is not a major issue for a technology company at Facebook’s scale. Its fundamentals remain rock solid. Learning from the recent Q2 earnings call, we saw that Facebook’s solid advertising revenue would have pushed its EPS to $1.91 if not for the $2 billion legal settlement expense. Ending up with a Q2 EPS of $0.91, Facebook still managed to grow its EPS by 8.2%.

The future: AR/VR Advertising and Cryptocurrency

Another thing we like about Facebook is the fact that it is a founder-led company with a clear direction towards where it wants to be in the future. This has been proven over the years through very strategic acquisitions of companies like Instagram, WhatsApp, or Oculus VR. Currently, advertising revenue makes up almost 98% of all $55 billion Facebook’s revenue, and it only comes from its two major platforms: Facebook and Instagram. In the future, we think that the next wave of advertising revenue will be done in VR and AR platforms where advertisers can market their brands through placements in the virtual world browsed by users. On that front, Facebook has made a major acquisition in Oculus VR for $2.3 billion in 2014.

Having successfully generated much of its revenue from advertising, we believe that Facebook’s plan to launch its Cryptocurrency called Libra is a strategic way to both monetize through the other side of its social network ecosystem, which is the users, while at the same time diversifying its revenue stream further. Despite all the less-than-positive perception on Facebook’s other projects such as Free basics, which is a stripped-down version of Facebook service for users with low internet penetration and advanced smartphones, we can not deny its strategic value to upcoming Facebook’s projects like Libra. One thing some people always pay less attention to is the fact that 40% of its DAU (Daily Active Users) are Asia-Pacific users. None of any other single geographic region contributes as many users as that of Asia Pacific. US and Canada, for instance, only contributed 187 million users or less than 12% out of the total 1,6 billion Facebook’s DAU.

In major Asia Pacific regions like India, Indonesia, or nearby highly populated developing markets where sellers mainly use Facebook Page and Instagram as their online retail storefronts and WhatsApp to support their customers, we think that an alternative payment infrastructure built-in within Facebook platform could create a huge value due to low credit card penetration.

(Source: McKinsey)

Driven by both AR/VR Advertising and Cryptocurrency angle in the future and solid 18% YoY growth of overall ARPU with the Asia Pacific growing about 16% YoY, we feel very positive that Facebook is more than well-positioned to tap into these additional global $2.2 billion VR/AR advertising and a significant chunk of the global $1.9 trillion - $2.9 trillion global payment market. To us, again, it would not be possible to achieve these without having a solid pre-existing monetizable social network ecosystem, which Facebook has.

Navigating the risks: security, privacy, data breach

We also think that as a technology company dealing with massive amounts of data of various kinds as it grows further, the $5 billion FTC’s legal settlement will most likely not be the last one Facebook need to face. For instance, as Facebook tries to get into cryptocurrency market, there will be more issues on three additional fronts: 1) on how Facebook as a traditionally non-financial institution would ensure the security of the financial data of its users to comply with the Fed’s regulation, 2) on how Facebook would utilize such data and 3) issues around the concept of using cryptocurrencies as a legal tender.

That being said, as we have mentioned previously, we believe that a company at Facebook scale will be able to manage to anticipate and sort out these upcoming issues.

Valuation

We believe that the escalating trade war that has recently affected the global stock prices negatively has opened up an interesting entry-point opportunity for investors into Facebook stock, which currently trades at a 3.7% discount off its post-Q2 earnings call of $196 per share.

(Source: Google Finance. Facebook’s last-5 days stock price)

As we have shown, Facebook’s fundamentals remain solid despite the depressed stock price due to recent privacy issues that ended up costing Facebook as much as $5 billion and trade war.

(Source: Stockrow)

Even with $0.91 EPS which will bounce back once Facebook settles all of $5 billion FTC’s legal fine, Facebook’s P/E of 32 is at a reasonable level, which is still lower than its pre-Q2 earnings call of 30 to 33.

Conclusion

We think that not too many technology investors today can deny the fact that Facebook is the only social network company which has the future capability to monetize across its ecosystem at scale globally. With the future cryptocurrency payment system integrated into its core platform, the exchange of monetary values will happen not only among its advertisers, developers, and the Facebook platform but also among its users. As venture investors, we can see an interesting direction where Zuckerberg, as the founder/CEO of the company, is taking Facebook towards.

We also think that the upcoming plays in AR/VR advertising and cryptocurrency seem to have been as well-thought-out and strategic as Facebook’s WhatsApp and Instagram acquisitions. The strategy would further strengthen the value of Facebook’s social network angle, and unfortunately for many of its competitors, take Facebook a few orders of magnitude away from them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.