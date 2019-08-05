Market Volatility Bulletin: Front End Of The VX Futures Curve Is Taking Realized Vol Shift Seriously

The front end of the VX futures curve has been surprisingly responsive as spot VIX surpasses 20.

A rough week for stocks is followed up by jolting news developments in Asia.

Market Intro

Riots in Hong Kong, renewed trade tensions, the Yuan sliding through the 7 handle for the first time since 2008... welcome to the new week! US indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) took a bruising last week, and futures indicate that more pain is in store for the upcoming day.

Spot VIX is printing near 21 at the time being, the highest level going back to early May.

Thoughts on Volatility

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The jobs figure did seem to play a momentarily positive role in the market on Friday, before trade concerns and perhaps continued disappointment in Jay Powell's press conference last Wednesday led to more market weakness.

Realized volatility is unquestionably notching higher, and intraday movements are part of that process. While this continues, Friday can serve as a reminder that we may see some intraday reversals ahead of us.

Click here for a summary of "where the jobs are" as reported from July's NFP.

Ongoing civil unrest in Hong Kong took its psychological toll on Asian markets, even as the Yuan:Dollar pair crested above the 7 mark, in Asia's Monday trade session.

China appears to be taking center stage for now as it concerns asset market activity, either directly via footage of mass protests or speeches emanating from political leadership, trade progress, or now, a spill in the value of the currency.

Markets routinely decide what news matters and what doesn't. For the time being, stocks, rates, FX, commodities all appear to be taking these developments seriously, which gives the volatility markets some real room to wander.

I find the question confusing: "the money" is leaving risk assets such as global equities (ACWI) and heading toward perceived safe havens (IEF, TLT, AGG).

Traders have their set of tools for how to manage financial risk. As the spectrum moves from trading to investing, diversification with periodic rebalancing can be just about the most important available risk management tool.

To be clear: stocks and US Treasuries do not have to move in different directions from a price standpoint. Neither is the move one-to-one. But safe haven assets can play an important role in how an individual manages to make their nest egg last.

Term Structure

Spot VIX tamped down at the end of the day Friday after an impressive run-up, closing below the 18 handle as the SPX made an end-of-week mini rally off the day's lows.

As mentioned though, the weekend action has put wind in the sails of implied volatility. The SPX did not manage to hold near the key 3000 level last week, and the trouncing in international markets as the new week begins (ACWX) has rocketed the index higher.

For late June and most of July, spot VIX held between 12 and 15, and so this is an abrupt departure.

I wrote last week that there was a decent gulf between the spot VIX and the VX futures - particularly at the beginning of that week.

This posed a challenge for long-vol players (VXX, UVXY): even if spot VIX did manage to bolt higher, would the near-dated months follow suit, or would they opt for a wait-and-see approach.

What we're seeing above is that the VX futures curve is in fact disposed to move higher Naturally, it hasn't adjusted quite so much as the spot index has, but that's very typical.

We're looking at some modest backwardation at the present, meaning that the spot index is printing above the front-month futures contract and providing some roll decay to vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV) for the time being.

The futures curve is reasonably flat for now; the gap between the December contract and the August contract is less than 1.5 vol points.

Vol longs always have their work cut out for them, but at the very least they've been rewarded for the steep contango they encountered over the last couple weeks with a strong move higher in the M1 and M2 contracts.

SectorSPDR: 5-day Sector Performance

I'll have a sector rotation visual tomorrow, but for now I want to make another appeal to diversification for those looking to dial down their volatility exposure.

The interest-rate sensitive and more defensive real estate (XLRE) and utilities (XLU) sectors maintained a positive five-day performance last week; the defensive consumer staples (XLP) and health care (XLV) sectors legged down, but not so dramatically as some of the eye-catching cyclicals like industrials (XLI) or tech (XLK).

Note the small portion of the S&P pie taken up by these defensives. Beefing up exposure to names in smaller sectors can be an effective way to diversify one's equity holdings. This is especially the case when Treasuries and stocks head in differing directions, as they are now.

Wrap Up

Yes we do live in interesting times! Thank you for chiming in, ST. I agree that Chair Powell and the team at the Fed could have stood their ground and denied a rate cut to the markets and certain political figures of some importance and skipped the rate cut altogether. I'm with you that a cut was not strictly necessary, as supported by the 3.7% unemployment rate and the reasonably healthy jobs report.

That's wild about negative rates on mortgages. I'll have to look that up, and your point about taking out a mortgage to speculate in high yielding assets may appeal to a fair few Danes.

