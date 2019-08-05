USOI: A High-Dividend Play On The Long Crude Trade

As long as OPEC cuts continue, USOI is likely to rally which means that dividend investors are likely to be rewarded through the trade.

USOI is basically just USO with a covered call strategy tacked on top - this means that roll yield is an issue to keep an eye on.

Over the last week, we’ve seen the Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) arrest their fall with a small rally of 1.7%. On a year-to-date basis, investors are still seeing a price yield of 7.87% and the dividend yield of 12.24% is surely attractive to a number of investors. In this article, I will make the case that while I do not favor USOI as the best expression of a long crude trade, we are entering an environment in which holding shares of USOI is likely to earn above-average returns. Specifically, I think now may be a good time to hold shares in the ETN.

The Instrument

To understand USOI, we have to first examine its methodology. USOI is an ETN which seeks to give exposure to a covered call strategy on the United States Oil ETF (USO). Specifically, the strategy synthetically gives the return as though you were holding the USO ETF and selling calls on your position about 6% out of the money and rolling this exposure going forward. The idea behind this strategy is that it will sell off some of your upside in exchange for a healthy dividend (12% at the moment).

I’ve covered USOI before, and in the past, I’ve largely had two main complains with the ETN. The first complaint is the covered call component. In and of itself, this isn’t necessarily a bad strategy in that strong dividend yields certainly can be achieved through covering your position by selling out of the money calls on an ongoing basis. However, when you take a covered call strategy and combine it with the USO roll methodology, you basically find yourself selling the upside in something which has a general downwards trend due to the rolling mechanics of USO.

USO follows a methodology in which it rolls exposure from one month to the next roughly two weeks before expiry in the front two months of WTI futures. This process results in something called “roll yield” which is the gain or loss associated with holding a position across the futures curve. The basic idea behind roll yield is that as time goes on, the prices in a futures curve tend to move in value towards the front of the futures curve. This process results in a gain or loss for long positions depending on market structure.

When the market is in contango (front contracts under back contracts), roll yield on a long position will be negative because the position established at higher prices will decrease in value as time progresses towards expiry. When the market is in backwardation (front contract above back contracts), roll yield on a long position is positive because the long position established at lower prices will trade up in value towards the front month as time progresses.

The WTI markets are currently in contango as seen in the forward curve on CME’s website. However, since we are not in or after the roll window for USO futures, the holdings of USO are currently all in the front month (September) futures which means that for the next two weeks or so, roll yield is not an issue or a concern.

However, over lengthy periods of time, roll yield is a large concern for the USO ETF (and therefore USOI since USOI is just USO with a covered call strategy on top). As seen in the following chart, USO has strongly underperformed WTI in most years simply due to the fact that crude oil has been in contango in the front two months for most months over the last decade (78% of the time to be exact).

Historically, this is why I’ve not been the biggest fan of USOI – the negative roll results in general underperformance or losses on the underlying USO which it tracks and the covered call strategy sells off the upside of large price movements which means that gains are generally skewed to the downside in exchange for a dividend. However, I believe the current fundamentals of the petroleum markets have shifted to strongly indicate that now is a great time to buy crude oil, and if you are in the market for a high-dividend expression of the crude trade, USOI is currently a great ETN to hold.

Crude Fundamentals

In North American crude, the price of WTI largely is an expression of supply and demand. While there are brief excursions from the supply and demand balance, most large-term price movements can be tied to significant shifts to the fundamental balance. There are two primary ways of looking at this balance: the year-to-date cumulative builds/draws and the 5-year range of inventories. The following chart shows the year-to-date cumulative inventory figure.

As you can see in the above chart, the current year-to-date balance is bullish. In fact, with the recent reported figure from the EIA, we are currently in the second largest year-to-date draw ever reported in the history of North American data. To put this into perspective, the previous two years (which saw comparable draws) were followed by strong increases in the price of crude over the remainder of the year as seen in the following chart.

In previous similar periods (weak balances in 2017 and 2018 at the mid-year point), the price of WTI rallied through the next 6 months strongly with the forward curve switching into backwardation in the front month (turning roll yield positive for USOI).

Seen from the 5-year range perspective, fundamentals are certainly bullish in that inventories continue to fall in relation to historic norms with the strong possibility of crude inventories to be below the average by the end of the month.

The reason why this is bullish for crude oil is that as crude inventories approach and fall beneath the 5-year average, the price of a barrel of crude oil rallies. In other words, tighter supplies result in higher prices.

A helpful way of examining this information as per how it relates to the price of crude is to take the two-month trend in crude inventories versus the two-month trend in the 5-year average and take the change in the differential between these two figures as a function of price. The following chart shows this metric. When the bars are green, it means inventories are falling versus the two-month trend in the 5-year average (and therefore prices should be rising) and when the bars are red, the opposite holds true.

As you can see, we have just turned green (inventories falling against the trend in the 5-year average) which is bullish the price of crude oil as this has historically been associated with strong rallies in the price of crude oil. For example, see how this metric of declining stocks versus the 5-year average led to price rallies earlier this year as well as price rallies throughout all of 2017.

The reason for the current draws largely rests on the shoulders of OPEC. OPEC has extended its price cuts through early 2020 which means that this trend is likely to continue.

Since imports from OPEC nations have been subdued, overall imports into the United States have suffered with the PADD 3 import figure consistently below the 5-year range this year.

Imports are one of the largest sources of supply and there simply is no avoiding the fact that OPEC has decided to keep imports subdued for the next 7 months. As long as this trend continues, supply and demand balances in North America will remain tight and the price of crude will in all likelihood rally.

For this reason, a long exposure to crude oil is likely to pay out in the coming months. In this context of rising prices, roll yield is likely to switch into being a positive as the market moves into backwardation. When the roll is positive, share of USOI are generally going to increase which means that if you are looking for a high-dividend exposure to gains in crude, USOI makes for a good investment over the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.