Newtek: Why We Exited In Early July

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) has been an outstanding performer for High Dividend Opportunities Service. We had first identified NEWT as a potential strong performer in October 2016. Back then, it was a rather poorly followed Business Development Corp., i.e. BDC, with a big yield. Since then, the stock did exceptionally well and delivered great returns until our sell point in the beginning of July.

We briefly go over our thoughts on this and what investors considering buying this should take into account.

The Business

NEWT operates in two distinct business segments, and as we shall see below, this makes it unlike any other BDC.

The first business segment is concerned with the origination of "small business administration", also known as SBA, loans. NEWT and its subsidiaries originate SBA loans. Each loan typically has a guaranteed portion and an unguaranteed portion. NEWT sells the guaranteed portion of the loan and pocketing a fixed percentage based on the size of the loan. It then packages large batches of the unguaranteed portions of the loans as notes backed by the loans and sells the notes. NEWT has been expanding this business rapidly and has been generating strong profits.

The second business segment is the provision of a wide variety of services to small and middle sized businesses. These services comprise of payroll, web hosting, commercial and health insurance, technology and business payment processing. This segment is functioning more like a consumer staples segment and produces profits day in and day out for NEWT. This segment's profits are also completely independent of interest rates or interest rate spreads.

Claim to Fame

One area that NEWT has excelled has been in its dividend growth.

NEWT initially guided for $1.90 to be paid in 2019, but then upped the ante recently, bumping it to $1.95. From the base level of $1.50, this has certainly been a spectacular growth period for the company. One can also see this in NEWT's loan referral growth.

NEWT has certainly matched the dividend growth by growing the loan origination platform.

Why we cooled off nonetheless

While we don't debate the dividend growth, we want to focus on NEWT's premium to its Net Asset Value, or NAV. Currently this stands at 38.21%, making it the second highest in BDC land.

At the time of issuing the decision to sell (at $23.10), NEWT actually had moved up to a 50% plus premium. That is a very large premium for a company as tiny as NEWT that just recently converted to a BDC and started paying a regular dividend.

Another reason for the same was that while NEWT has been bumping up its dividend, its NAV has not kept pace.

Earnings also while good and consistent have not moved much since 2015. In fact adjusted net investment income is below 2015 levels. Below we show some quotes drawn from recent and older NEWT reports highlighting this:

Adjusted net investment income ("ANII")1 of $36.4 million, or $1.94 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018; an increase of 9.6% on a per share basis, compared to ANII of $30.8 million, or $1.77 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2015 was $22.2 million, or $2.06 per share.

NEWT has also almost doubled its originations business since 2015:

Funded $242.5 million of SBA 7 loans in 2015; an increase of 19.9% over 2014. Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC ("NSBF") funded $469.2 million of SBA 7(A) loans during the year ended December 31, 2018; an increase of 21.6% compared to $385.9 million of SBA 7 loans funded for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Even its total investment portfolio has grown:

Total investment portfolio was $266.9 million at December 31, 2015. Total investment portfolio increased by 18.5% to $541.1 million at December 31, 2018, from $456.7 million at December 31, 2017.

Our point here is that while tons of metrics have grown and grown rather tremendously, underlying earnings have not. The dividend has ramped up and caught up with the underlying trend of earnings. Putting these factors together, we believe that while the company is still delivering steady earnings, we were not ready to hold it at a 50% premium to NAV.

Conclusion

NEWT is probably a good BDC to hold over the next couple of years, and we don't anticipate much downside total here in light of the big dividend. At the same time, we wonder whether one of the smaller BDCs in the BDC universe deserves such a large premium to NAV. Yes, the company has multiple business lines outside the traditional BDC model, but at the same time, those business lines have not generated any increase in adjusted net income over the last three years. We would look to buy this should it trade at about 15% premium to NAV or lower. Those suffering recency bias should know that the 50% premium to NAV is one of the highest the company has ever experienced and, on the downside, has traded at a 28% discount to NAV.

While we are not predicting a repeat of that, investors seeing this as a "cannot lose" proposition might be disappointed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



