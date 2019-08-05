Not Powell, Not Trump: The Main Reason Stocks Are Struggling

I am not expecting a US recession any time soon (though ECRI is on recession watch), yet because of the above points, I remain underweight equities.

Yet forward arnings estimates have begun to decline for the rest of 2019 and for 2020.

Ultimately, it's all about profits...

And the market appears to be running out of excuses that "low" interest rates "justify" keeping stock prices at their recent peak levels.

If the trend is your friend, the current trends are not good for the broad market (WFIVX), the S&P 500 (SPY) or less-followed indices such as the Russell 2000 (IWM).

The precise words or phrases with which a Fed chairman answers questions may matter to traders for a few hours, but Chairman Powell's press conference last week, which I watched, revealed little if any new information or insights. The Fed will continue getting it wrong, just as it got things wrong last December when it raised rates into a stock market mini-crash and a budding global recession, and just as it got it wrong all 2019 by refusing to reverse that rate hike while over-strengthening the dollar by shrinking its balance sheet. Only, it is finally getting things less wrong, as the chairman repeatedly said, by doing a mini-rate cut and ending the balance sheet shrinkage two months ahead of schedule. If Powell is not the Great Communicator of the Fed, the good news is that the Fed sees no recession imminent, and in that context, it is open to more rate cuts if it feels they would be helpful.

The abrupt announcement from the president that a 10% tariff on imports from China has negative implications for the economy. This signals that talks have not been going swimmingly; the tariffs has winners and losers. The biggest loser is China, however, and my focus is on US markets, where the additional tariffs are small beer in a $21.3 B economy. Time will tell here, but what I gather from management commentaries from many large and small companies is that alternative supply chains and production ex-China have been established, and also that profit margins can absorb most of the tariff costs that China does not absorb. (See below re today's high profit margins.)

Worries about China trade matters provide a window into the bigger picture that I think is now moving the SPY: profits have been weakening, and stocks have been saved repeatedly, first by QE 3 and then by the Reagan 2.0 playbook of deregulation and a large tax cut.

What I think has happened in the past week or two is that big brokerages and institutions have just now begun giving up hopes for the big EPS growth they were forecasting, and the implications for the SPY and broader indices are important.

In the next sections, I will initially review profit trends in the US economy over the past several years, mostly using data from FRED, an important Fed-run resource. I will link to several graphs. You can manipulate them via the "Download" and "Edit graph" tabs. The latter allows creation of yoy and other comparisons.

The next sections demonstrate how tax cuts - especially those given to corporations - have helped save the day recently. Other points relate to differences in profits versus "cash flow."

Corporate profits before tax, before inventory and depreciation adjustments

Before the Great Recession, this metric peaked at $1.90 T in Q3 2006.

Without adjusting for inflation, it took until Q4 2011 to nudge past that mark, then peaked in Q3 2014 at $2.3 B.

Then, this data point has been in a generally steady decline, dropping in the latest measurement, Q1 2019, back to $2.0 T. So it's only 5-6% higher than at the peak in 2006. Adjusted for inflation, that's a significant drop-off.

It's important to note that this is pre-tax data, so the corporate tax cut does not directly affect it.

Next, the same series as above, but after-tax

This data series also peaked in Q3 2006, then plunged in the recession, then hit a new recovery high in Q4 2009. Other than recovering sooner than the pre-tax number, the trend then became very similar, but the tax cut meant that profits jumped in Q1 2018 rather than dropped. So the series looks "OK."

The key point here is that the lower corporate tax rates go, the less they can drop going forward, and the more they can increase. I have been cautious in thinking about what P/E multiple to give tax-favored earnings.

Finally, the "GAAP" version of earnings does include inventory valuation adjustments, or IVA, and capital consumption/depreciation, or CCAdj. This is discussed next.

Corporate profits with IVA and CCAdj

When the BEA reports on corporate profits, it relegates the above metrics to addenda. Its focus is on properly-accounted data, which means it includes IVA and CCAdj. See lines 1 and 3 of the latest report, Table 9, which for profits only goes to Q1 2019 even though GDP is for Q2. Here, the trend is better, per FRED. The peak here was in Q3 2018. However, at $1.87 T, this was only a few percent higher than the Q3 2014 peak of $1.79 T. This increase is less than cumulative inflation and is therefore apparently a decline in real terms. And of course, it is inflated by the tax cut.

The bad news, pending revisions, is that Q1 profits declined back to the 2014 high. Again, that's without adjusting for inflation and with the benefit of tax cuts.

So, what's so great about ownership of American business that justifies not only record nominal prices but also very high valuations by numerous criteria?

I'm not so sure, which is why since January 2018, I have been mostly cautious about allocation to equities.

The following sections support caution on stocks, and move toward recent downward momentum in EPS for the stocks in the SPY. First, however, a comment on a part of the 2017 tax legislation that is unfavorable for investors, and which the financial media ignores.

Profit repatriation is a non-GAAP drain on cash flow

Multinationals with tax years ending in December that had been avoiding paying taxes on unrepatriated foreign income were forced to book a one-time "non-cash" charge on those earnings in that quarter. Because the tax was for prior profits, with payment allowed annually for many years, this charge was widely ignored by "Mr. Market." What we ended with was a drain on cash flow that is not charged against current earnings. For example, here is Microsoft (MSFT) commenting in its latest conference call:

And finally, as a reminder on Q1 cash flow, we will be making a $4.7 billion tax payment related to the TCJA transition tax and the Q4 transfer of intangible property [of $2.6 B].

So I gather that $2.1 B will be paid in FY 2020 to the Feds that will not be booked against profits. This is widespread across large multinationals, and collectively lowers the quality of earnings.

The next sections relate to a weekly spreadsheet that S&P puts out, covering earnings of the '500,' so I'll review how to access it. Click on the S&P web page, then click on "Additional info" tab, and from the dropdown menu that appears, click on "Index Earnings." A spreadsheet should appear that contains the data I will refer to next.

The problem of high profit margins, partly related to the tax cut

Profit margins are being saved by tax cuts and some price increases from rising labor costs as well as higher short term rates. But the problem is that when margins are cyclically high, businesses have to absorb rising input costs and/or can cut selling prices in order to maintain or grow market share. Thus, Warren Buffett pointed out long ago that profit margins are highly mean-reverting.

The S&P 500 operating, after-tax profit margin series begins on these spreadsheets in 2006, when they averaged 9.3%. Margins began declining in 2007, before the recession began, dropping to 8.1% in Q3 and 5.7% in Q4. After plunging in 2009, they rebounded to 8.7% in 2010.

By 2014, a peak year for pre-tax operating profits (as shown above), margins had risen further, to an impressive 9.73%. But, and perhaps improbably, better was to come:

2017: 10.1%

2018: 11.3% (the first tax cut year).

These are high, and then very high, profit margin years. This has continued into 2019:

Q1: 11.2%

Q2: 11.3% (based on 71% of companies reporting).

Assuming that GAAP earnings track directionally and closely with operating margins, I think that there are at least 2 percentage points of fat in today's earnings in the S&P 500, which means that I ascribe a low P/E to about 20% of today's EPS on the SPY.

Now let's see how this issue might be playing out in forward earnings estimates, along with general trends in the global and US economies, as discussed in the next section.

Forward earnings estimates finally dropping off

The S&P spreadsheet has two data points I track weekly. One measures changes in consensus quarterly and annual estimates at different times for S&P 500 operating earnings. (This is the section directly below the "operating margins" section of the spreadsheet.)

This trend is weak and getting weaker recently. Please see the spreadsheet; here are just two observations.

Q3 expectations

Q3 2019 operating earnings estimates reached $44.84 on 9/28/18.

as of the end of June, this had dropped to $42.47.

as of 7/31/19, Q3 expectations have dropped a lot more, to $41.67.

2020 expectations

This is not presented until 2019, so two data points from this year show a similar trend for operating earnings expectations for next year:

as of 3/29/19, expectations were $186.36

as of 7/31/19, expectations are down over 2% to $182.09.

History suggests this is too high, perhaps much too high.

GAAP estimates are dropping in tandem with operating estimates

Until very recently, consensus for GAAP EPS for 2019 were in the $150+ range for the S&P 500. This week, they have dropped to $147. 41. Out-year estimates have begun to drop; 2020 is shown at $167.23. I think a $20 EPS increase yoy is too optimistic.

Here is the problem: profit margins are at or near historical highs, but the pace of growth has declined as always occurs when the Fed embarks on a prolonged tightening cycle. Global growth is slow, as well. Yet, the US labor market has tightened, and no more business tax cuts are coming. I therefore expect profit margins to take a hit. Thus, further EPS reductions may be in the offing. These can easily offset and outweigh the psychological and real benefits of lower interest rates.

Then there is the risk of an economic recession, not merely a profits recession.

Other problems loom, especially ex-US

Bloomberg's top-ranked economic forecaster for both the US and EU has a Twitter feed that shows several data points suggesting that a global recession is here. These include (with my comments):

about $6 T USD worth of negative-yielding debt exists in the eurozone. (This suggests slow nominal growth, perhaps a Japan-style zero or nearly zero nominal GDP growth. How immune can the US be to this trend?)

copper hit a 2-year low in price Friday; the chart suggests significant additional downside would not be surprising. (Consistent with global recession or severe slowdown, with a focus on China.)

South Korea and Japan are feuding so badly that the former is considering a maritime drill near disputed islands. (Yikes!)

Canada's entire yield curve is below its policy rate, even its 30-year bond. (The Bank of Canada needs to cut rates immediately; this is a recessionary signal.)

Not all the news is bad, especially in the US, but here's my summary take on all the above.

Concluding points - there's a reason bonds have outperformed stocks lately

I'm still hopeful that the Goldilocks scenario holds in the US, meaning no recession any time soon, but markets track reality. Here is the comparison of returns from a plain vanilla T-bond fund (TLT) versus the SPY over the past 12 months:

Data by YCharts

TLT has provided about a 12% greater total return than the SPY. This is not inconsistent with returns since 1981, from a 2016 article I wrote, which reproduced the following chart from Gary Shilling:

Granted, this cherry-picks the highest rate year of 1981, but you can see the spread widening over time. Thus, the question is raised about whether the outperformance of stocks over bonds from the time of the Trump election into January 2018 was a counter-trend move.

In summary, US stocks may fundamentally be in for more stormy weather. Q2 GDP growth is 4% yoy and could be declining; that at least is the message of the bond market. Even at 4%, the SPY is around 20X GAAP EPS, which means a PEG of 5X. This is hardly cheap. Further, elevated profit margins suggest that business will tend to absorb inflationary pressures due to labor shortages, tariffs, etc. Also, objective weakening in economic conditions with high starting profit margins will tend to justify price cuts rather than layoffs, at least until an outright recession is spotted. And, what may come to be judged another global recession in which the US avoids recession incentives exporters to the US to cut prices to maintain market share in the US as well as to generate needed cash flow.

All in all, with the China, NAFTA/USMCA and Brexit pots boiling, I think the SPY has a lot of challenges in its typical stress test period of August into October. I remain underweighted in equities. I think the Fed is likely to keep on retreating from the "hawkish rate cut" stance its actions last week have been described as, and if it gets more dovish, bonds will tend to benefit at least as much as the SPY, with less risk of a significant drawdown in the months ahead.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday morning. S&P 500 futures 2935, copper $2.57/pound, gold (GLD) $1453.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT,GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.