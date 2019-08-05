Palladium: Deficit Likely To Persist Despite Weaker Chinese Automotive Trends

Against this backdrop,we are induced to buy the recent dips experienced by the Aberdeen StandardPhysical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Investment case

After a narrowing deficit in 2018, the palladium market is expected to post a widening and significant deficit this year, to the tune of one million oz, according to Johnson Matthey.

While this projected deficit assumes a strong growth in Chinese automotive demand, we believe that the recent trends in car production in China pose downside risks to the outlook for automotive demand.

Nevertheless, even more conservative growth for Chinese automotive demand would leave the palladium market into a deficit, which would be larger than the 2018 deficit.

This is therefore our view that the palladium market is likely to experience another year of marked tightness, resulting in all-time highs.

Against this, we recommend the recent dips in the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL), which has tumbled around 9% since the start of August.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

This note focuses on the outlook for automotive demand, which is by far the largest contributor to global palladium demand.

More particularly, we will focus on automotive demand from China, which represents one of the largest sources of global automotive demand.

Chinese automotive demand, alongside automotive demand from the US, was the largest contributor to global automotive demand last year, at 24%, according to Johnson Matthey.

This year, China will be the largest contributor to automotive demand, representing 27% of global automotive demand, according to Johnson Matthey’s estimates.

Last year, Chinese automotive demand dropped 4.5% due to )a marked contraction in car production, with gasoline output falling by 7.7%, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers – a first yearly decline since 1990s. The decline in automotive demand for palladium was also the result of pgm thrifting because automakers took advantage of the fact that the emission standard was still China 5 until July this year when the initial phase of China 6 legislation kicks in.

This year, car production has continued to tumble – the CAAM reports a fall of 18.5% YoY in the first six months of 2019. Although we contend that pgm loadings are likely to increase substantially in H2 2019 because a number of provinces adopted at the start of July China 6 legislation under the “Blue Sky Protection Plan”, the positive effect on automotive demand for palladium could be partly offset by the contraction in car production.

In its latest report, Johnson Matthey forecasts a 23% increase in Chinese automotive demand for palladium, assuming flat auto sales this year.

Considering that auto sales dropped 14% YoY in January-June, Johnson Matthey’s forecast could prove too optimistic. We believe that the risks to this forecast are skewed to the downside.

While Johnson Matthey expects a large deficit of 809,000 oz this year based on a 23% growth in Chinese automotive demand, we stress-test Johnson Matthey’s model.

If we assume a more conservative growth of 5% growth in Chinese automotive demand for palladium in 2019, the deficit would be reduced by 373,000 oz to 435,000 oz. Still, this would constitute a larger deficit than the 121,000-oz deficit projected in 2018.

As the narrowing deficit in 2018 (from a deficit of 875,000 oz in 2017) did not prevent palladium spot prices from establishing all-time highs last year, we believe that the current supply/demand balance of the palladium market is still very bullish for palladium prices, even though Chinese automotive demand was to post a much shallower growth in 2019.

Closing thoughts

While we concur that the recent Chinese auto trends have disappointed meaningfully so far this year, we believe that the palladium market will remain in a deficit this year, which will be larger than the deficit in 2018.

As such, we believe that palladium prices are likely to continue to show strength and establish fresh all-time highs.

As a result, we approach PALL from the long side, willing to eagerly buy the recent dips.

