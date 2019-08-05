Ruger: Why I Was Early, Rather Than Wrong

We discuss whether something fundamentally changed or rather the investment thesis was still early.

The company's stock was sold off nearly 20%, further dragging down their competitor, American Outdoor Brands.

Last week, Ruger (RGR) reported their Q2 2019 earnings. The company reported quarterly sales of $96.3 million and net income of $6.23 million. Both of these numbers were significantly below the streets' and my own expectations.

Since the earnings release, the company's stock declined close to 20% and had taken down with it, the stock of its competitor, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC).

I wrote about the earnings results in the article, "Ruger Q2 2019 Earnings Results: We Were All Wrong."

One comment from a reader for that article that really got me thinking was the following, "I would say you were early, rather than wrong..."

Generally, I would not write another post earnings article, but in light of the rather massive disconnect between the expectations and results, the massive stock drop and the unfortunate acts of domestic terrorism this weekend, let's take a deep dive into the investment thesis and the recent events.

In short, I think on Thursday and Friday investors were gifted a massive opportunity to buy the stock.

So let's examine these points.

Early Rather Than Late

Ruger has a stable mix of products, but they do have two breakouts that will have an effect on earnings sooner or later. The Wrangler is one of them. I've been trying to chase one down since they were announced, and every gun store I talk to tells me the same thing... we got a couple in and they were gone by the end of the day. It really sounds like Ruger underestimated the demand on these little pistols, but once they start catching up I think they will make a pretty hefty impact to revenue, although I doubt they are high-margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha Commentor @Spencer60 in article "Ruger Q2 2019 Earnings Results: We Were All Wrong."

Since publishing the earnings article I had the opportunity to think about the earnings and the distribution channels.

Without a doubt, Spencer60 is correct. Ruger does have a stable and a diverse product line and has a number of hit items, including the aforementioned Ruger Wrangler, loved by the media and desperately sought out by firearms dealers and customers.

So why didn't it make a huge impact on earnings?

There are two reasons for this, I believe.

First, the distributors were simply not loading up on them. This is due to a number of factors and may include seeing one of the largest distributors, United Sporting Companies declare bankruptcy this summer.

The second is that while the gun is profitable for Ruger, the gun has a very low price tag of a $249 MSRP and a street price of around $200.

The dealer price on these guns is around $149 so the likely selling price to distributors is $120 or so. This means that Ruger has to sell A LOT of Ruger Wranglers to make a bigger impact on the earnings.

Will they? Yes, I believe so.

Furthermore, I think the Ruger Wrangler is a great product to bring new customers into the brand. Once they pick up a Wrangler and most definitely fall in love with it, they would likely consider the "big brother" revolvers or other rifles in the lineup.

So is it simply being early? In this case, I think so, yes. The product was launched ahead of the NRA show and was still ramping up during the quarter.

Spencer also comments on the other new meaningful product introduction and its update, the Ruger PC Carbine, released a number of years ago, updated earlier this summer and as shown in the picture atop of this article.

Also, the PC Carbine is just starting to take off. There was an initial spurt of initial interest, but that kind of died down. No one is that excited about 9mm pistol caliber carbines anymore. With the gun so obviously designed to be easily made in other calibers I think a lot of folks were waiting for a 45 or 10mm version to drop next. Instead they offered a pretty good handguard and a new caliber (40) that no one cares about anymore. They missed the boat there, but I've been hearing more and more discussion on forums and podcasts about the PC Carbine, and it's all been very positive, even from folks who didn't think they would like it.

Source: Seeking Alpha Commentor @Spencer60 in article "Ruger Q2 2019 Earnings Results: We Were All Wrong."

Here, I will have to respectfully disagree with the commentor.

It is true, that the demand for the original PC Carbine in 9mm has slowed since its introduction, the demand for the updated model with the free float rail is quite high, once again, with limited availability which is getting better.

The Ruger PC Carbine With Free Float Hanguard is a very accurate and multi-functional firearm once again adorned by the media.

Furthermore, demand for pistol caliber carbines, or rifles chambered in a traditional pistol caliber such as 9mm Luger, 40 S&W, 10MM or 45 ACP, is growing quite a bit.

Companies such as Sig Sauer, CZ and Palmetto State Armory are selling hundreds of thousands of such firearms in 9mm, the largest variants in "PDW" or personal defense weapon configurations. The Sig Sauer MPX and CZ Scorpion are some of the most popular models.

The big driver for pistol caliber carbines is the ongoing costs, aka, ammo.

Rifles such as AR15 and AK variants will use traditional rifle ammo. The cheapest would be around $6 per box of 20, or about $.30 per round.

Pistol caliber carbines such as the Ruger PC Carbine shoot traditional handgun ammo, where a box of 9mm can be bought at a local Walmart (WMT) for around $8.50 per box of 50, or $.17 per round. This is generally good news for gun owners and neutral to bad for ammo manufacturers such as Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and Olin (OLN).

Furthermore, pistol caliber carbines offer a number of advantage from the practical side. One advantage would be that they can use common pistol magazines, such as the PC Carbine that can use Ruger SR9/Security 9 magazines or any 9mm Glock magazine. As such, anyone with a Glock 17/19/19X/26/45/34 can use their existing magazines in the Ruger.

The second advantage is more practical. For home defense, a pistol caliber carbine would be more appropriate as it would offer less risk of over-penetration in defensive uses.

Lastly, pistol caliber carbines offer ammunition commonality.

What makes the Ruger PC Carbine a competitive product is that it is a natural fit for any Glock owner.

This firearm also offers future natural buyers as it has the ability, through production of new magazine blocks, to accept magazines from other popular handgun platforms such as American Outdoor Brands' Smith & Wesson M&P pistols, the Sig Sauer P226 or P320 pistols, or other popular and iconic firearms such as the Beretta 92FS/M9 and Browning High Power magazines.

With every new magazine block, the company opens itself up to more potential customers who already own competing products.

So in that sense, I do believe, we were once again "Early" rather than "Wrong." We have yet to see the company's new product line, the PC Carbine, bring in all of the new customers that it will.

To address the point that the company released a model in 40 S&W rather than a model in 10mm or 45 ACP, it simply comes down to market size and required investment.

While the 40 S&W caliber is not a favorite among gun owners, it is still a very sizable market, much bigger than 10mm or probably larger than 45 ACP. Once again, the reason being ammo costs.

The other reason why the company likely produced the PC Carbine in 40 S&W is the required investment.

The 40 S&W model likely only required a simple barrel swap. The models still use the Glock magazines, and for those familiar, the 9mm and 40 S&W models are generally the same with slight differences to the feed lips. Dimensionally they are the same magazine. Thus, to create the new model, I suspect that it was a very simple modification.

To re-chamber the firearm in 10mm or 45 ACP would require more work and investment as both of those calibers are physically different and generally require different magazines. As such, the company would need to create a new magazine block for the PC Carbine

Bottom line, the model variant they release was simply a very low hanging fruit without much risk.

Looking ahead, beyond the new sales that can be generated from new calibers and new compatible magazines, the company is able to offer the PC Carbine in various configurations such as non-NFA, SBR, and in various barrel lengths. Simply put, there are a myriad of ways to continue monetizing the PC Carbine and the pistol caliber rifle market.

The Price Drop

As we discussed, Ruger's stock price dropped meaningfully after their earnings release.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 5 trading days, the company's stock price declined nearly 17% and had brought down with it its competitor and peer, American Outdoor Brands nearly 8%.

The fear is simple I suppose. "If Ruger reported a near 25% decline in revenues, odds are, so will American Outdoor Brands."

As we discussed in the earnings article and as we have continued to see in the NICS data, the overall firearms market is seemingly stabilized. The revenue decline for Ruger, in my opinion, was due to Ruger's own actions, namely not choosing to joining in the discounting offered by its peers.

Furthermore, demand for Ruger's new products goes to Ruger's bottom line through their distributors. The distributors were not willing to load up on the company's products for whatever reasons.

In any case, the new product demand WILL translate to the bottom line as dealers demand and order new products from their distributors whom will in turn from Ruger.

Speaking with an Arizona firearms dealer further reaffirms this. He has seen strong demand for the Ruger Wrangler from his customers, YET, he has not yet been able to get one Ruger Wrangler revolver for his shop from his distributors.

I believe the stock price reaction is merely a disconnect by the majority non-gun owner shareholders who believe that this massive drop in revenue is not a "one time" event and rather a reversal of the stabilization we have seen in the Trump Slump or the demand for the company's products.

I believe the magnitude of the stock price drop is both unwarranted and short sighted.

Future Catalysts

Unfortunately, over the weekend Americans and the world learned of two mass shootings, at least one of which was an act of domestic terrorism.

Without a doubt, in the midst of the election cycle and the 24/7 news cycle, the calls for gun control will become much louder.

While it is still too early and I have not gotten any responses yet from my firearms dealer network, I suspect these two events WILL buck the trend which we have seen in the past five years or so, the muted responses to mass shootings.

I believe this topic will become one of the central issues in the election debate as one of the shootings was targeted at the Hispanic population, strongly tied to the illegal immigration debate.

Bottom Line

Do I still think I was wrong?

Obviously my estimates were wrong for unforeseen factors however I do agree with the commentor that my reasons are still sound and true. They are merely early.

I do believe the delta between my expectations and the actual results will come towards the end of the year as distributors are forced to order the in demand products.

I also believe that the fear and panic buying expected next year will be pulled up to this year, in large part due to the tragedies from this weekend. I believe these two events will be politicized by both sides and will be a part of the central election debate.

The firearms community is already discussing these issues and most certainly, gun owners and non-gun owners will be heading to the stores.

Simply put, I believe the near 20% price drop in the stock may have been that short term opportunity.

In the next few days I expect the FBI to release the July background check data and it should give some color to whether firearms sales did decline or had in fact stabilized and the current price drop and revenue declines were merely a confluence in timing of certain events.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.