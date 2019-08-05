SVB Financial: Satisfactory Q2, But Still Too Sensitive

However, Asset Sensitivity could weigh on performance for the remainder of 2019 and put full year EPS in danger of missing consensus.

SIVB is one of the bank minorities to have posted both Revenue and EPS beats amidst the low interest rate, flat yield curve environment.

SVB Financial Group presents an interesting opportunity as a well run institution with attractive growth engines and a growing presence in the VC/PE market.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) had one of the better Q2's amongst the banking stocks, being one of the few to post both EPS and Revenue beats. The stock opened at $226.00 on the day of the announcement and closed at $233.79 the following day, producing a post-earnings rally of 3.4%.).

SIVB earned an EPS of $6.08 in Q2 2019, up from $5.44 in Q1 2019 and $4.42 in Q2 2018. The bank beat analyst expectations by $1.05 on EPS and has been one of the few banks to beat on the topline too. Revenue came in at $866m, over 30% higher than Q2 2018 and allowed for a beat of $75.9m on consensus.

It's important to understand the reasons behind the lowered guidance on Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NYSE:NIM). We see reason for caution here as SIVB’s topline could see some hard times over the next 2 quarters.

Net Interest Income growth sustainable?

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 13.6% to $532.3m as NIM also improved to 3.68% from 3.59% yoy. SIVB increased interest income by continuing their impressive rate of growth, as average loans increased by 18.3% to $29.4bn just above management guidance of mid-teens growth.

Loan yields rose 2 bps to 5.65%, sounds good right? Not so great when you consider the nature of the change. The increase in yields was primarily caused by the rise in loan prepayments. The bank also benefited $4.1m from the impact of one additional day in Q2 2019. These are unsustainable causes and cannot be safely expected to keep materializing going forward. In truth, gross loan yields decreased by 9 bps, driven by competition and the continued shift in the mix of the loan portfolio into the lower-yielding private equity/venture capital loans.

Higher average levels of security income and short term investments helped to increase interest income by $16.5m qoq. However, this was mitigated by the increase in their cost of deposits.

Total cost of deposits rose from 0.06% in 2018 to 0.36% in Q2 2019. But, this was mitigated by the aforementioned strength in asset yields. The increase in deposit rates reflects both the previous rate hike and movement from Non-Interest bearing to Interest-bearing Deposits. While total deposits have grown over the last year and quarter, most of the growth has come from interest-bearing deposits which have increased by 82%. Non-interest has decreased by 4.3% yoy causing the share of non-interest to fall to 72% from 83% last year.

Source: SIVB 10-Q; Q2 2019

Asset Sensitivity

As we progress into the second half the year, we expect to see some pressure building on the bank's topline, a view expressed by management who lowered their guidance to 3.60%-3.70% for FY2019. We expect further attrition to yields as the year continues due to the bank’s asset sensitivity. However, the Bank has a few avenues open to them to mitigate this risk.

SIVB seems confident that they should be able to reduce their asset sensitivity going forwards by a) Redeployment of investment securities into less rate-sensitive assets (which provide a lower yield than loans, however, should be less affected by rate cuts); b) Deploying their relatively high cash balance sitting in low-interest accounts into investment securities. We can expect $2-3bn of cash to migrate into investment securities in H2 2019, which should help to bolster Interest Income.

However, it may not be so easy to further reduce sensitivity.

One of the causes of high asset sensitivity has been the proportion of variable to fixed-rate loans. At the end of Q2 2019, 92% or $26.8bn of average gross loans were variable-rate (66% tied to prime-lending rates, 34% tied to Libor) that adjust at prescribed measurement dates.

As the FED cuts rates, SIVB’s return on average earning assets should begin to deteriorate unless management finds a way of reducing this interest rate risk.

But, surely this is too little too late. It seems that SIVB started hedging their interest rate risk later, and less aggressively than they ought to. In Q4 2018's conference call, the CFO stated that they would reduce asset sensitivity by moving to a swap program to extend Duration. However, this would have been more effective if enacted earlier. Keycorp (KEY) is an excellent example of this. In KEY’s Q2 2019 conference call, management discusses how they started locking in rates and hedging against possible rate cuts in Q3 2018.

Source: KEY 10-Q; (Q2-Q4 2018, Q1 2019) ; FRED Economic Data

If we look at KEY's increase in hedging since Q4 2018 (when SIVB began), KEY has hedged an incremental $5.4bn compared to SIVB's $2bn. Let’s see the impact:

Source: SIVB 10-Q; KEY 10-Q

Its no problem at all that SIVB starts from a higher position, such is the nature of their business model. It’s how they’ve responded that’s in comparison. KEYs sensitivity decreased, while SIVB’s increased. KEY’s management even opined in Q2 that their sensitivity for a -100 bp cut was now under 1%. But to be fair to SIVB’s, their sensitivity also recently decreased to c. 12%.

SIVB (like most other banks) was late to the hedging party. Much of their hedging activity would have taken place as the market began to price in the 2 expected rate cuts. The swaps they used to convert their floating-rate assets to fixed-rate assets would have been at lower rates than counterparts like KEY that began hedging against rate cuts into the peak swap rates in November 2018.

Source: FRED Economic Data

But what does this mean for the rest of 2019? SIVB’s CFO has stated that they will be increasing their hedging further towards $3-4bn (so a possible doubling). But we do not think this will have a hugely positive impact on their sensitivities with rates this low. Besides, their more reactionary approach to hedging could hurt SIVB if the global winds change and the FED turns back to rate hikes.

Swap contracts before the cut on Wednesday implied an 80% chance of a 25 basis point cut and c. 20% possibility of an even larger cut. (FXStreet). Prior to the cut, the overnight-index-swap market implied a Federal Funds rate range of 1.75%-to-2%, with a midpoint of 1.86%. (PoundSterling) Given that the market was already forecasting a couple rate cuts this year, we wonder how much benefit SIVB can see from entering into $3-4bn worth of additional swaps.

Surely, relief from deposits?

On the funding side, we naturally should expect the bank's Interest Expense to come down as deposits and borrowing reprice downwards following the 2 expected rate cuts this year. An expected deposit beta of 50-70% should allow the bank to capture a majority of the rate decreases and relieve NIM pressure. However, as an analyst pointed out during the conference call, this 50-70% figure is a bit misleading. Remember, that only c. 28% of total deposits are interest-bearing and provide room for downwards movement. We only really expect money market deposits of $12.7bn to meaningfully reprice downwards compared to the $26.8bn in floating-rate average gross loans.

Interest expense is more likely to stay flat for the remainder of 2019 as the 50-70% deposit beta on interest-earning assets mitigates the effect of clients shifting their deposits from Non-interest to Interest-bearing deposits.

Conclusion

SIVB looks attractive for many reasons. It has a relatively low valuation, a diversified business model, and execution has been great so far.

However, some of the growth seen this quarter seems somewhat suspect in terms of sustainability. Moreover, asset sensitivity could lead the bank to a tough H2 2019.

We’ll be looking out for meaningful reductions in asset sensitivity with concurrent high-teens growth in the portfolio as signs to enter SIVB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.