The Real Story Of Tanger Factory Outlets Inc.

Tanger's recent operating metrics have declined from Excellent to Very Good, but nonetheless it continues to get financially stronger.

The Tanger Factory Outlet Business Model is Poorly Understood - It is usually thought to be only about price.

I am presenting here annotated extracts of the Q2 call of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT). The call took place on 7/31/19. The results were better than expected and Tanger raised guidance for the rest of the year.

Tanger has a 38 year history of performance. They have raised their dividend for 26 years in a row, including during the Great Recession of 2008. They are investment grade rated with a very strong balance sheet.

After listening to their conference call and looking over their slide presentation, I think that there are several aspects of their business that are not known, not understood and thus not properly appreciated. What follows are quotations from prepared remarks and responses to questions, with added commentary.

The full slide presentation is available here. A full transcript of the remarks and questions is available on Seeking Alpha here.

From the prepared remarks of Steve Tanger, CEO.

Comment: The overall occupancy of SKT's malls has been declining in recent years. But what that means is that it declined from extremely high to very high. But in Q2 it ticked up from 95.4% (Q1) to 95.9%. So the trend has reversed, FWIW. Generally there has been softness in retail, in part due to the growth of Amazon. There have been several bankruptcies which are usually attributed to the rise of Amazon. Tanger sees some other forces at work in the bankruptcies that affect their outlets.

Most of the bankruptcies in the last three to four years can be attributed to leverage buyout of specialty retailers by private equity firms that did not invest in merchandising or their stores, not because of a flaw in the outlet distribution channel. We continued to maintain our watch list and have a cautious view on a select number of tenants. (In a later remark, Steve Tanger said: We're in a business where new tenants come in to fill space and tenants that are overleveraged, poorly merchandised and don't reinvest in their stores tend to leave. It's just the retail real estate business we've been in for a long time.)

Comment: Tanger's registered motto is: Best Brands, Best Price and Best Experience. They have deep relationships with their tenants and with their customers. They are committed to seeing that their tenants succeed and that their customers have a great experience.

We also generated positive results with regard to our marketing strategy, highlighting the sustained appeal of our centers. Our marketing efforts are proving to be effective as we continue to test different ways to reach consumers and craft promotional programs with our tenants Additionally, sales productivity increased by $12 per square foot to $395 per square foot for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2019, and on an NOI weighted basis they are a healthy $421 per square foot, a $12 per square foot or a 3% rise from the prior year. Same-center tenant sales performance for the overall portfolio increased 150 basis points for the 12 months ended June 30, compared to the prior year period.

Comment: Their business is not just building outlets and renting them out, but a constant and ongoing effort to attract customers and make them happy that they came, and looking forward to coming again.

With a strategic and aggressive combination of media, direct mail, digital and experiential programming, we successfully continue to optimize the mix of how we reach our consumers. Digital is key is a certainly a key element of that and we are able to use data to provide increasingly relevant and timely messages to drive shopping visits. Providing fun and engaging events for our shoppers continues to be very successful. In particular, we have drawn customers to our centers with more than 200 experiential events during the first six months of the year during key holidays and beyond including block parties, festivals, food trucks and many more. Finally, we also continue to generate great success with our loyalty program. Membership and Tanger Club is 12% higher than it was at the end of the second quarter last year. Tanger Club members spend an average of 63% more annually than non-club members.

Comment: Here is how Steve Tanger described the unique business model of outlets.

The outlet business is differentiated from other retail formats for three key reasons. 1] It provides consumers with consistent value for the most sought after brands. 2] It is one of the most profitable distribution channels for our tenants. 3] And finally, unlike other physical retail formats, the outlet industry is not overbuilt.

Comment: As a well-managed company, they regularly ensure that the board does not get entrenched and bored, by ensuring regular change.

I'm proud to announce the ongoing Board of Directors Refreshment Process that is well underway with another recent addition to the board along with our longstanding practice of rotating the board chair position. Enhancements are described in more detail and a separate press release earlier this week. We believe we have a well diversified board in terms of gender, ethnicity and career experience and we remain committed to refreshment and diversity.

Comment: Speaking here is Executive Vice President and CFO Jim Williams. Their operating results may have declined from excellent to very good, but their conservative management has seen to it that their financial position still improved. That is the gist of Williams' message.

Jim Williams

Maintaining a strong balance sheet remains a strategic priority for us. As of June 30, approximately 94% of the square footage in our consolidated portfolio was not encumbered by mortgages. As of quarter end, only $90 million was outstanding on our unsecured lines of credit, leaving 97% unused capacity or approximately $581 million. Year-to-date, we have reduced our outstanding consolidated debt by $126.6 million. The strength of our balance sheet provides us with stability. And the significant free cash flow after payment of our dividend will allow us to take advantage of selective external opportunities that may arise. In the first-half of 2019, we repurchased approximately 558,000 common shares for approximately $10 million. As we progress through 2019, we will remain thoughtful in our capital allocation decisions. We continue to generate significant free cash flow and do not anticipate a meaningful increase in cap expense to complete our planned leasing. Therefore, we feel comfortable in our ability to maintain a strong balance sheet with low leverage. Throughout our long and successful history, we have taken a thoughtful approach, maintained a conservative balance sheet, and delivered solid cash flows. This strategy has allowed us to support a well-covered dividend and provided us with a combination of stability and financial flexibility. Today, our balance sheet is in better shape than ever with loan leverage, plenty of liquidity, limited floating rate debt exposure, no near-term maturities, a large unencumbered asset pool and dual investment grade ratings. As we move forward, we plan to continue to pursue a similarly thoughtful balanced approach to the evolving retail landscape.

Comment: In a later response to a question, Steve Tanger showed the way they evaluate their tenants and what they sell and how they sell it to ensure good results for the tenants and a good experience for the shoppers. This is a different world from online sales.

Steve Tanger

We wanted to test it to be sure that they would be compatible and our consumers would find them exciting. They are two different shopping experiences, although they might be next to each other. T.J. Marshalls HomeGoods has perfected the thrill of the hunt. They have lots of different brands. We have stores owned by the companies whose brand is displayed. We may have 10,000 square feet in the environment of the brand with full colors assortment and a full-size range. T.J. may have the brand and limited sizes and limited colors, but many more brands. They are just two different shopping experiences that coexist beautifully. The names of our major tenants are totally different today than they were 10 years ago. Fact of the matter is we're still 96% occupied. We are - the conversations with our tenants are very constructive. Our tenants tell us that the outlet distribution channel is amongst their most profitable divisions with their lowest cost of occupancy and they plan to continue to invest in the outlets. Candidly, with 96% occupancy, having tenant turnover provides us with space to attract new higher volume, exciting tenants.

Comment: For an investor, Tanger presents an unusual opportunity to buy a company that is out of favor in the markets, is well-managed and performing well, plus you get paid to wait for the market's long-term evaluation to catch up to the reality. SKT current yields over 8%.

