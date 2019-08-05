Charles Schwab: 3 Key Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings

The company is reducing its cost of funds and is raising the duration of its assets.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) announced second quarter U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.66. The earnings figure exceeds consensus expectations of $0.65 per share. SCHW's second quarter revenues of $2.68 billion were in line with consensus expectations.

The initial investor reaction to the earnings release was muted. However the stock has since fallen over the last two weeks in response to a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve. Recall that financial services companies such as SCHW and E-Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) are negatively impacted by a decline in the Fed Funds rate.

This is the fourth company in our financial services coverage that exceeded consensus earnings expectations. Note that Synchrony Financial (SYF), Discover Financial Services (DFS), and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) all exceeded consensus earnings expectations. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) only met consensus earnings expectations.

As we have pointed out in our prior articles - there are more insights to find in the earnings release than just the headline figures. Our job is to make it easier for our readers to note what those insights are. Here is our take on the SCHW second quarter earnings.

Net interest margin compression

SCHW's net interest margin for the second quarter stood at 2.40%. This is 6 bps below the net interest margin for the first quarter. Management attributes the decline to four factors: lower interest rates across the yield curve, tax-related seasonality, the cash sorting strategy, and the acceleration of premium amortization.

We believe that the tax-related seasonality, the premium amortization, and the cash shorting impact will be confined to the second quarter (or the third quarter at most for the cash sorting). However the lower interest rates may persist over the medium-term if Jerome Powell's comments to the market are to be believed.

Thankfully the SCHW management team is taking some steps to mitigate the decline in net interest margins. They are doing so through a combination of lower deposit costs and longer duration assets.

The first step that SCHW can take is to reduce the deposit rates to match competitors (rather than be at a premium). Here is Chief Financial Officer Peter Brooks Crawford during the second quarter earnings call:

With deposit rates above some of our e-broker peers, we have the capacity to offset some of the decline in yield via lower deposit rates, as you've seen us actually already start to do this quarter.

Furthermore if the Fed continues to reduce the policy rate the management team expects that deposit betas could be higher than those experienced during the tightening cycle. Here is Chief Financial Officer Peter Brooks Crawford during the second quarter earnings call:

The deposit betas could be a bit higher on the way down than they have been on the way up given where our rates are today, what we've seen from competitors and what we've seen and heard from our clients

On the asset side of the balance sheet the management team is extending the duration by increasing the investments in fixed-rate assets (vis-a-vis floating-rate assets). Here is Chief Financial Officer Peter Brooks Crawford during the second quarter earnings call:

With the decline in rates, we have seen our asset duration decrease towards the lower end of our 2 50 to 2 75 target, which has enabled us to put a substantial majority of new investments into fixed-rate assets and increase the fixed-to-floating percent in our investment portfolio from the typical sort of 60-40 to more like 70-30 today.

Expense management

In the wake of a reversal in the interest rate cycle (punctuated by the first decrease in policy rate in ten years) the management team has had to consider a rationalization in expenses (in response to the much expected compression in net interest margins). Here is Chief Financial Officer Peter Brooks Crawford during the second quarter earnings call:

We're pulling back on some discretionary activities. And we're also scouring our operations to find any other savings opportunities. What we're not doing is reducing expenses on the back of our clients. Now all of these actions should further reduce our planned expense growth on the bottom end of the 6% to 7% range we communicated back in April to more like 5% to 6% as of now, and continuing to move us within that mid-single-digit expense growth we've communicated previously as being the long-term expectation.

In contrast to other companies in our coverage, SCHW seems to be the most aggressive in terms of explicitly communicating a pull-back in expenses. For example, here is ETFC Chief Executive Officer Karl A. Roessner during the ETFC's second quarter earnings call:

There are a lot of levers that we have here with respect to expense discipline and what we can pull back on. So when we look at projects that we invest in, what's going to drive revenue, how should we be prioritizing the things we're doing within the firm, what are we doing with respect to headcount adds, can we do more with less, so there are a lot of decision points that go on with that line...

We appreciate management's pro-activeness and their willingness to cut costs this early into the cycle. We will continue to monitor their ability to deliver on those promises and compare their efforts to the other companies in our coverage (who all face the same interest rate risk).

Capital management

In light of a shrinking balance sheet and a reduction in discretionary expenses - the company may generate incremental capital that can be returned to the shareholders. Here are some comments made by the management team during the second quarter earnings call that support our expectations of a ramp-up in capital distribution:

Here is Chief Financial Officer Peter Brooks Crawford during the second quarter earnings call in response to a question about payouts:

In an environment where the balance sheet is growing quickly, we need to use that excess capital to support that growth in the balance sheet. In an environment where balance sheet is growing more slowly, we'd have -- that would free up excess capital to do more buyback. So it really is -- it's hard to give you an exact number on that one, unfortunately.

However if the macroeconomic environment shifts and the company would need to raise capital to support growth; the management team seems well prepared to handle that scenario as well. Here is Chief Financial Officer Peter Brooks Crawford during the second quarter earnings call in response to a question about capital flexibility:

We do have -- that being said, we do have a fair amount of cushion. So even if we manage our Tier 1 leverage ratio to that 7% level, if we do get a period where we get balance sheet growth -- unexpected balance sheet growth, we do have flexibility to be able to absorb that balance sheet growth. We can run that Tier 1 leverage ratio from 7% down to 6.75%. We can raise some preferred equity. Our preferred-to-total capital has been on the -- frankly, below our 15% to 20% range. So that gives us some incremental capacity as well. So we have some levers at our disposal there to be able to absorb some of that unexpected balance sheet growth.

Valuation

We now estimate a fair value for SCHW based on the second quarter earnings, management's comments, and our own views. In particular, we will be using a justified price to book valuation methodology. It is an approach we feel comfortable using for financial services companies. We used a similar valuation methodology in this article pertaining to ETFC and in this article on RJF.

Note that this approach was detailed in-depth in the Equities section of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level II materials. The summarized version of this can be found in The CFA Glossary Blogspot. It is essentially an implication of the Dividend Discount Model as seen in the derivation below:

We prefer this valuation method as financial services companies are primarily constrained by capital. More capital retained by the entity will almost always result in more earnings. Thus, we prefer to use a book value-based valuation model rather than an earnings-based valuation model.

We use the trailing twelve months average return on equity of 18.2% as the base case return on equity. We assumed a 2% risk-free rate based on the ten-year US treasury rate; a 6% implied equity risk premium based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran; and a market beta of 1.00 which we feel is appropriate for financial services companies. Cost of equity is the sum of the risk-free rate and the product of the implied equity risk premium and market beta.

Our estimated upside of 5% for SCHW falls below our buy recommendation threshold of 15%. Consequently we recommend that investors remain neutral on SCHW.

Base case return on equity 18.20% Trailing twelve months return on equity Cost of equity 8% Author assumption Sustainable growth rate 2% Author assumption Justified Price to Book 2.70 2Q19 Shareholders' Equity (USD millions) 21,300 2Q19 press release 2Q19 Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 1,337 2Q19 press release 2Q19 book value per share 15.93 Target price 43.01 Upside 5% Current price 40.84

The table below contains the companies in our coverage and our respective price targets for each based on the same justified price to book valuation methodology.

Company SYF DFS COF ETFC RJF SCHW Return on equity 22% 26% 11% 13% 20% 18% Cost of equity 10% 10% 10% 8% 8% 8% Sustainable growth rate 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% Justified price to book 2.67 3.00 1.13 1.88 3.01 2.70

Compared to the other companies in our coverage, we believe that SCHW deserves a modest premium as it generates a high return on equity at a relatively low cost of capital. The premium for its book value is comparable to that of SYF which generates a higher return on equity but operates at a higher risk.

Conclusion

SCHW marginally beat earnings in the second quarter and the details of its performance affirm our favorable view of the company. SCHW is prepared for a decline in interest rates both from a balance sheet perspective and an operating expense perspective. It is also prepared to manage capital in response to either growth or shrinkage of the balance sheet.

However the shares are priced at a premium relative to the company's performance. Our estimated upside based on our valuation methodology is only 5%. We recommend that investors stay on the sidelines. We are neutral SCHW.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.