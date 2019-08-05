Pretium Resources: A Dig Into The Q2 Results

Pretium Resources (PVG) released its Q2 results last week, and on the surface, the results certainly aren't anything to get too excited about. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) have increased for four quarters in a row, and are tracking significantly above FY-2019 guidance given in February of $775/oz - $875/oz. While it is certainly possible that the company can drop their AISC down to the guidance mid-point of $825/oz to finish the year, this will require tremendous execution on their part, and would still translate to an 8% jump over FY-2018 all-in sustaining costs of $764/oz. The good news for investors is that both tonnage and grades are expected to increase in the back half of the year, and this will translate to a reduction in costs. However, there is minimal leeway or room for error with all-in sustaining cash costs above $900/oz for the first half of 2019. Analyst estimates for the company are quite ambitious with $1.03 in earnings per share expected for FY-2020, and the stock certainly has upside if their projections are correct. However, Q3 and Q4 performance will give significant clues as to whether this is attainable. Solid execution, a smooth ramp-up to 3,800 tonnes per day and a drastic drop in AISC certainly puts $1.00 in EPS for FY-2020 on the table. Sloppy execution, a choppy ramp-up and a material miss on AISC are likely going to see these earnings estimates revised down significantly. For now, I see the stock as a hold if long from much lower but would be taking a wait and see approach on the stock at current levels.

Pretium has had a very couple of years since beginning production at its Brucejack Mine, but a rising gold price (GLD) has fortunately placed a significant tailwind under the stock. The company has managed to pay down over $65 million in debt in the first half of 2019 thanks to this gold price boost, and now has $415 million remaining on its $480 million debt facility. The additional good news on the debt front was the company's ability to move its construction debt to syndicated bank debt, which has decreased their interest rate from over 7.0% to 5.8%, which will result in a reasonable reduction in interest expense going forward. The company is targeting $140 million in debt reduction in FY-2019, which certainly looks doable with $65~ million already past down in the first half of the year. If the company can execute on this plan, it would leave them with roughly $340 million in debt, and a similar cash balance of $35 - $45 million. Pretium's current enterprise value is $2.52 billion, after adding in the $415 million in debt and subtracting out $35 million in cash.

So let's dig into the Q2 results:

The company produced just over 90,000 ounces of gold, and averaged a mill throughput rate of 3,490 tonnes per day for the first half of the year, tracking above what they were expecting in their initial FY-2019 guidance. If the company can ramp up to 3,800 tonnes per day in Q4, it's certainly possible that the company could exceed its 3,500 tonnes per day guidance as it's already milling at that guidance in the softer half of the year. Gold grades came in well below the company's FY-2019 guidance of 10.4 grams per tonne gold, but the company is confident that they are still on track for guidance. The reason for the low grades in the first half of the year is that the company is mining any stopes above 5.0 grams per tonne gold as they become available for production as they move through the lower grade portion of the VOK deposit. The company did guide for a weaker first half of the year and a stronger back half, so most of this was to be expected. Thus far, the company's 3,800 tonnes per day guidance is on schedule, with the bulk loading system fully operating as of quarter-end, replacing the concentrate bagging system.

If we examine all-in sustaining costs below, the trend higher is certainly not ideal, and a significant drop-off is what investors should be looking for. The company is guiding for this, so at least shareholders are not hoping on a prayer here for a change in trend. Fortunately, the bump in the gold price has off-set the increase in all-in sustaining costs, and this explains the share price strength during what otherwise has been more or less average operational performance. The company's average selling price for gold in the first half was $1,319/oz, after factoring in TCRC's (treatment charges & refining charges). It is also important to note that $15 million of sustaining costs this year are non-recurring, and are due to access road and camp upgrades. For this reason, it's certainly possible that all-in sustaining costs could drop off closer to FY-2018 levels of sub $800/oz for FY-2020.

(Source: Company Data, Author's Chart)Revenue for Q2 2019 was $113.2 million, down 23% year-over-year, and marked the first quarter of negative year-over-year revenue growth in the past four quarters. This drop-off is mostly attributed to significantly lower grades resulting in lower production vs. Q2 2018. If we compare the two quarters, last quarter saw 90,700 ounces of production and a head grade of 8.4 grams per tonne gold, while Q2 2018 saw 111,300 ounces of gold production at 14.9 grams per tonne gold. Given the more than 40% lower grades in Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018, it is not surprising that revenue would drop off by 20% or more. The good news is that I do not expect this trend of negative year-over-year revenue growth to continue if the company can execute.

Let's take a look at the company's bottom line and what their earnings trend looks like:

Looking at the above chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], we have a strong uptrend in place. Pretium has gone from net losses during development in 2015 through 2016 to positive EPS since FY-2017, and we are expecting to see new highs in both FY-2019 and FY-2020. FY-2020 estimates are currently pegged at $1.03 per share for EPS, which would represent over 70% growth in EPS year-over-year. This is an exceptional growth rate, and few companies in the sector have been able to grow annual earnings per share over 1000% in a four-year period ($0.09 to $1.03).

The most recent example that comes to mind if Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), whose earnings per share grew from $0.08 in FY-2015 to $1.35 in FY-2018. While it is certainly nice to be in the company of Kirkland Lake Gold for potential earnings growth rates, it's important to note that this feat will not be as easy to accomplish for Pretium. Pretium not only has higher all-in sustaining costs but also more variance in the grade of their deposit as it's more complex than Kirkland's Macassa and Fosterville mines. As of right now, estimates for Pretium at $1.03 in EPS for FY-2020 certainly point to the company having much more upside, but the key is delivering on these estimates. I would give the company a coin-flip shot at hitting these estimates unless aided significantly by a gold price averaging above $1,500/oz next year. As mentioned earlier, the key will be the company's transition to 3,800 tonnes per day throughput rate and driving costs lower. The company is confident in achieving these metrics, but much work still needs to be done to prove this. Besides, Kirkland Lake had a rising revenue growth trend during this period, while Pretium's is decelerating slightly for the time being.

Moving to revenue growth rates, we can see we're seeing some deceleration, especially with last quarter's negative year-over-year growth. It is, however, important to note that Q2 '18 was the highest grade quarter for the company since commercial production began. Therefore, Pretium was up against some unusually high comparisons in Q2 2019. Investors are going to want to see this revenue growth rate flip back to positive immediately. If we cannot see this flip back to positive, I believe the earnings estimates for $1.03 are very ambitious. Investors should be looking for a minimum of $108.6 million in revenues for Q3 2019, and ideally above $118 million to move back to double-digit year-over-year growth and snap this current downtrend.

Pretium certainly is not executing as the mine suggested initially projected below $700 all-in sustaining costs, but they look to be on the path to optimization. Investors are going to want to see a smooth transition to the 3,800 tonnes per day throughput rate forecasted for year-end, and a significant drop off in all-in sustaining costs in Q3 and Q4. If all-in sustaining costs come in above $860/oz again in Q3, it's going to be hard to imagine the company staying within their guidance.

So how does the technical picture look?

Taking a look at the weekly chart, Pretium put in new 52-week highs earlier this year but is now running up towards pretty stiff resistance around the $11.95 level. While it's possible the stock might be able to push through this resistance, I would be surprised if the stock is able to do this on its first try. Without any more help from the gold price in the short-term, I expect that the Q3 results will decide if the stock can punch through this area. At a current P/E ratio of 35, the stock is reasonably valued, but only if it can deliver on its growth plans going forward and bring costs down.

Looking at a weekly chart Pretium, we can see that the stock continues to trade in a box and is now running up towards the $11.95 resistance mentioned earlier which has been a tough place for the stock in the past. A significant beat on Q3 could quickly push the stock through this level, or a surge in the price of gold above $1,500/oz on a weekly close. Outside of these two catalysts, I would expect the stock have a tricky time getting through $11.95 on its first try. If I was long, I would be booking profits on 1/3 of my position near current levels, and then trying to ride the stock for a more significant move assuming Q3 results are favorable.

Pretium Resources remains fairly valued at current prices, but this assumes the company can execute on its growth plan. Any significant hiccups in the back half of the year are likely going to see the stock correct as it runs up towards a substantial resistance level that has not been kind to Pretium in the past. Having said that, I would view 12-15% pullbacks in the stock that hold above $8.90 support to be buying opportunities if one wants to start a position. If the company can beat on estimates and bring costs significantly down, the stock is undervalued at current levels. However, that is a reasonably sized "if," with a complex mine like Brucejack is.

