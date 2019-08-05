Why The Market Temper Tantrum Has Me Buying More Carter's

Image Source

Earnings season can be quite confounding sometimes. Companies that are largely doing well but happen to rephrase future earnings by a couple of pennies see their stocks tumble towards the basement, while companies that are still unprofitable see their stocks go through the roof because they did not lose as much money as analysts thought they would. It can leave the most educated and experienced among us shaking our heads.

This has been my reaction with the recent conference call from Carter's (CRI). Net sales climbed 5.5% (in April, management had guided for 4-6%), EPS was up 21% after they had guided for flat, and they reaffirmed prior sales and earnings guidance.

Frankly, such a strong report was enough for me to think that the market would react favorably. However, the 6% drop from the high water mark when they initially reported had me thinking I should add to my position. This was even before the tariff-inspired tumble on Thursday.

Background

1865 was a milestone year for many different reasons, whether it be the ending of the Civil War, the deaths of Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth, the birth of Cornell University, the first train robbery, or the dawn of countrywide (UK) speed limits. Much further down the list of happenings that year, British immigrant William Carter started a company in Needham, MA, to manufacture adult and children's clothing.

Much has changed. There have been twenty-nine presidents since then, train robberies are exponentially harder to pull off, and we would all scoff at 4 mph speed limits. However, new parents are still using Carter's clothing for their newborns.

Most parents know the ordeal. At some point, a couple of months prior to the baby being born there will be a baby shower, where a mixture of women from the new mother's life will come and "shower" her with an amalgam of gifts from diapers and toys to clothes and infant formula. But since babies grow so fast, each new item of clothing received will only get worn a couple of times before the baby is simply too big for it.

As a result, while practically every new natal arrival has the same tradition happening around them, practically every parent by the end has bushels and garbage bags full of baby clothes to either donate or gift to another new parent. However, these same parents drowning in baby clothes wouldn't dare wrap the old clothes as a gift to bring to another baby shower.

Firstly, according to Statista, the U.S. is responsible for ~$8.4 billion of a ~$44.7 billion and growing baby clothing market.

Carter's - largely through its namesake brand and #2 OshKosh B'gosh - is far and away the market share leader in the category, with company estimates showing a 5x lead on the second-largest firm in the space.

In the interest of full disclosure, I added Carter's to my retirement portfolio back in 2016 because I viewed it as a market leader with an almost-unpenetrable moat in an industry that is essentially recession-proof.

Although the total return has been a little under the current dividend yield, my reasoning for buying the company - a steadily increasing dividend compounding over decades - is still very much intact.

However, there are three main bear cases regarding an investment in Carter's. Do they have life, or are they dead on arrival?

Bear #1 - Tariffs

Much ink has been spilled on the validity and viability of increasing tariffs vis a vis a free market economy. More won't be spilled here. Tranches 1 through 3 to date have impacted roughly 49% of Chinese imports, but according to the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, Tranche 4 when enacted will cover practically every import from China. As a result, Carter's and many other companies would get hit right in the kisser. Carter's has estimated that the impact to the company would be roughly $100 million - more than wiping out their net income for the first half of the year.

At issue in this regard is that they do not own any manufacturing facilities. Everything is sourced from a mixture of Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, and Vietnam. But there are a couple of things the company has undertaken to alleviate this impact. First, they have front-loaded ordering materials from China so that they won't have to order as much after the tariffs kick in. More importantly, though, they have navigated some of their supply chain away from China. Currently, only 20% of their goods come from there (versus 26% previously).

Bear #2 - A Tough Retail Environment

It is a vastly different retail environment than it was just a few years ago. Retailers as disparate as J.C. Penney (JCP), Nordstrom's (JWN), Pier 1 (PIR), Office Depot (ODP), Foot Locker (FL), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), have all been punched in the mouth. This goes without mentioning Sports Authority, Sears, Claire's, Payless, Radioshack, David's Bridal, Brookstone, Nine West, etc. There is even an ETF that takes advantage of the changing retail landscape - the ProShares Decline of the Retail Store (EMTY).

Carter's segment of the retail environment has been hit especially hard - with Bon-Ton, Gymboree, Toys-R-Us and Babies-R-Us largely disappearing within the last couple of years. Children's Place (PLCE) has announced plans to close 300 of its stores by 2020. Even Carter's has closed underperforming stores as it looks to rightsize its retail footprint.

This speaks to at least three realities - 1) the elephant in the room residing in Seattle, Amazon (AMZN), 2) customers' increased willingness to interact directly with brands themselves, rather than settling for the mark-up of retail intermediaries, and 3) the rise of private label offerings.

There are a number of things that Carter's has undertaken to deal with the issue. First, it has started to open locations in former Gymboree locations in hopes of capturing some of that potential revenue. If things break the right way, Carter's expects there to be a $100 million revenue opportunity - provided customers go to the new Carter's stores where the Gymboree stores used to be, and not hunt down the Gymboree brand at The Children's Place.

Second, it started a private label credit card in June. Not only does this potentially mean less going out the door in credit card fees, but the perks given will hopefully engender more loyalty and a deeper relationship with their customers - advance notice of sales, double points in their loyalty program, and free shipping on all orders using the card.

Third, Carter's has entered into exclusive clothing lines with three ubiquitous retailers - Amazon (Simple Joys), Wal-mart (NYSE:WMT) (Child of Mine) and Target (NYSE:TGT) (Just One You). Early returns have been decent, with the company reporting in its conference call that their sales for Amazon's Prime Day was 3x what it was last year.

Fourth and most importantly though, the company has worked to make its online offering more attractive. First, there was free shipping on all online orders. Next, upon ordering, the buyer will get a text message stating that their order is now at their closest Carter's store (in the hopes that they'll buy something else while inside picking it up). Later this year, they'll roll out the capability for Carter's stores to be fulfillment centers.

Bear #3 - Declining Birth Rate

When the United States was largely an agrarian economy, families having more children was far more common. However, the number of family farms are assuredly decreasing. Moreover, with exorbitant college costs now on the backs of new graduates and dropouts for years on end, many have decided to delay starting a family. Increasing numbers have also decided to forgo the "having a family" route in total.

It would seem on the surface by media reports that the declining birth rate in the U.S. is a recent phenomenon. However, according to the Census Bureau, household size has largely decreased since the 70s. And according to the Centers for Disease Control, the fertility rate of American women has not met the population's replacement level since 1971.

It is against this backdrop that Carter's 31 consecutive years of sales growth is all the more impressive. This streak has largely been on the backs of the American public, as Carter's has been predominantly a United States story for much of its timeline.

However, efforts have been underway to change this:

Four more co-branded (Carter's/OshKosh B'gosh) stores will open in Mexico in the latter half of 2019, to try to increase Mexico's contribution to the top line (Q2 19 was $1.1 million, a 30% increase). Also, E-commerce capabilities will be extended there for the first time later this year.

The first-ever Carter's brand stores opened in India in June, with Russia and Argentina joining in July.

Also on the docket is a change of business model in China. Previously, the company chose a local company to handle its retail footprint while handling the commerce themselves. After discovering they were essentially cannibalizing each other, Carter's has elected instead to bring it under one roof (with an assist from Fung Omni). Also, Carter's will debut in Costco in China later this year.

Carter's expects China to eventually turn into a $100 million yearly opportunity. But according to McKinsey and Company, China will pass the United States as the world's top fashion market in 2019.

Income Potential

I do think there are enough growth drivers in the coming years for Carter's to be an attractive total return play. However, I bought into the company for its ability and willingness to return cash to shareholders. For the new investor, this is done primarily in two ways - reducing the count of shares outstanding (meaning the shares each shareholder has are then worth infinitesimally more).

Since 2013, Carter's has wiped out roughly 22% of its outstanding share count, with $92 million being spent to retire shares so far in 2019.

The more exciting piece of the nearly $2 billion returned to shareholders since 2007 is the cash sent to me to compound into more shares. After being stuck on $0.03 per quarter for a while in the 90s, Carter's has turned into a dividend growth machine since 2013.

However, even though the dividend has never not grown double digits, it is still well-covered by both EPS and free cash flow.

*2013's free cash flow was depressed (by roughly $1.55) due to a new distribution facility and new headquarters.

Valuation

I already thought Carter's was undervalued before its tariff-inspired tumble on Thursday. However, now it is even more so - trailing not only itself historically but also companies in a similar vein.

Summary

Throughout history, Carter's has shown characteristics of a wide moat business in a recession-resistant space. In the interest of full disclosure, it is not a "sock drawer" position for me, but it is close. I will be adding more to my position due to this recent pullback.

I expect it to be range-bound for the next couple of months due to tariff overhang. However, these growth drivers and the fact they will be lapping an uncharacteristically weak Labor Day in their next earnings report means I think there will be great potential for price appreciation in the last two months of 2019.

However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the strategies, companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience, expertise and situation, and is not intended to be personal advice or a recommendation for you to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence. Happy Investing!

