Campbell Soup Might Be Recession-Proof, But I Still Don't Want It

Therefore, although I expect the stock to do quite well, I'm staying away from it.

The stock needs to jump through multiple hoops before once again becoming an option for dividend investors.

Yet, after 12 quarters of frozen dividend, it doesn't meet the standards for dividend investors.

Introduction

We recently published an article called “What A Recession Proof Stock Looks Like”. One commenter suggested that “the answer is of course: the quality stocks you bought in the last recession. End of lesson”.

Unfortunately, it’s not as black and white as that. If all we had to do was blindly buy the same stocks as the last time round, we’d all end up super rich.

Last time round was 12 years ago now, and just like you’ve probably changed quite a bit in 12 years, so have many of the companies which did well in the 2007 to 2009 recession.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is such a stock. While the S&P 500 was down 56% between October 2007 and March 2009, CPB was down only 29%.

This year, the stock has had sensational performance, yet we don’t believe any dividend investor should want the stock in their portfolio because of the frozen dividend.

Campbell Soup has a dividend yield of 3.31% and trades around $42.34. Based on my M.A.D. Assessment, CPB has a Dividend Strength score of 35 and a Stock Strength score of 88.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should stay away from CPB, despite its likelihood to do well in a recession.

I will first analyze the stock’s potential as an income producing investment before analyzing its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

As you might know, we are shifting sector weights in our portfolios to make them more defensive for the remaining stages of the current business cycle. We’ve increased weights of utilities, healthcare and staples in our portfolios, while decreasing weights of consumer discretionary, industrials and real estate.

A shift in our tactical allocation doesn’t compromise our long-term goal: to maximize our dividend income potential.

This means that our stringent requirements for dividend strength are very much the same they have always been. We want stocks with safe dividends which offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

136% of Campbell Soup's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a lower payout ratio than only 11% of U.S. dividend stocks.

CPB pays 30% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, lower than 44% of dividend stocks.

Campbell Soup has a free cash flow payout ratio of 71%, a better ratio than 30% of dividend stocks.

Campbell Soup's earnings payout is disappointing, and something investors will not be satisfied with. However, when we look at cash flows, we notice that CPB can in fact afford to pay the dividend. It must be noted that CPB has been unable to significantly increase cash flows during the past 5 years.

03/05/2015 01/05/2016 30/04/2017 29/04/2018 28/04/2019 Dividends $1.2400 $1.2400 $1.3600 $1.4000 $1.4000 Net Income $2.42 $2.29 $1.60 $1.59 $1.03 Payout Ratio 52% 55% 85% 89% 136% Cash From Operations $3.54 $4.48 $4.21 $4.33 $4.73 Payout Ratio 35% 28% 33% 33% 30% Free Cash Flow $1.93 $2.95 $2.82 $2.67 $1.98 Payout Ratio 64% 42% 49% 53% 71%

CPB can pay its interest 2.4 times, which is better than 28% of stocks. This level of coverage is worrying. A look at CPB’s income statement clearly makes it apparent that the company's current level of revenue doesn’t leave any room for error. Twice in the past 5 quarters, because of non-operating expenses, the company’s earnings weren’t sufficient to pay interest. Over a year, making enough to pay just over twice your interest puts the dividend at risk.

This explains the dividend cut. Management need to get revenues at a higher level, or squeeze out more savings on costs to get operating income back to levels which allow the company to once again increase its dividend.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that CPB’s dividend can be afforded by the company, but only just. The company will need to significantly increase its operating income in upcoming years to safeguard its dividend.

Dividend Potential

What kind of potential does a dividend which has been frozen have?

Not much. In most cases, a dividend freeze communicates something wrong with the company. As we saw above, the company’s fundamentals seem stretched.

Campbell Soup's dividend yield of 3.31% is better than 69% of dividend stocks. Yet, the dividend has now been frozen for 12 quarters and counting. Over the past 5 years, the stock has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 2%.

I really struggle with companies which have to freeze their dividend, since in doing so they prove that they are not the type of business I’m looking for.

I want well-run businesses which pay a significant dividend that the company can afford to increase on a yearly basis.

Over the previous 3 years, Campbell Soup has seen its revenues grow at a 7% CAGR while net income decreased at a -24% CAGR. The acquisition of Snyder Lance in 2018 boosted revenues, but the company’s non-operating expenses linked to divestitures are still putting pressure on earnings.

Nonetheless, the global snacks & biscuit department which includes both Pepperidge Farm and Snyder Lance has been continuing to grow at an attractive rate, and now makes up more than half of the company’s business. The meals and beverages segment is still struggling, with revenue looking mostly flat for the year.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, CPB’s dividend could make a comeback and once again become a solid interesting dividend stock.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CPB a dividend strength score of 35/100. The company needs to execute on its strategy to grow its biscuit and snack segment and to cut costs across the board. The frozen dividend, stagnating cash flow generation and low interest coverage make the stock a subpar stock to own in a dividend portfolio.

Stock Strength

It is not because I wouldn’t want to own a stock that it can’t do well on other merits. Not everyone in the stock market invests for dividend income, and those who care about capital gains only might still want to check out CPB. I assess what I call Stock Strength – or capital appreciation potential – by analyzing 4 separate factors: Value, Momentum, Financial Strength and Earnings Quality.

Value

When thinking of value, many investors will look at a stock’s PE. When you look at CPB’s PE, you’d think the stock is crazily overvalued. At over 40x earnings, who wouldn’t? Yet, earnings are a lot more volatile than cash flows, which show how much cash a business was able to generate over a period of time. In contrast, CPB only trades at 9x operating cash flow and 1.3x sales. Barely expensive by any account. Furthermore, forward P/E is 16x earnings, which is cheaper than the stock’s 5-year average PE of 25x.

CPB has a P/E of 41.11x

P/S of 1.30x

P/CFO of 8.95x

Dividend yield of 3.31%

Buyback yield of -0.33%

Shareholder yield of 2.98%.

These values would suggest that CPB is more undervalued than 71% of stocks. While not a screaming value play, CPB seems relatively undervalued when compared to a large part of the market.

Value Score: 71/100

Momentum

Campbell Soup trades at $42.34 and is up 11.69% these last 3 months, 20.94% these last 6 months and 1.51% these last 12 months. While the stock’s performance was subpar in the second half of 2018, in 2019, it has had a great year, with investors reacting well to the company’s latest financial statements, when guidance was increased for full-year EPS.

CPB has better momentum than 82% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. Consumer staples have had a great run in 2019. They should continue to do well throughout the late stages of this business cycle and during the next recession. In the last quarter of 2018, CPB was down 9% while the S&P 500 was down 14%, showing once again that CPB tends to hold up better than average in downturns.

CPB should continue to do well in the current market, and in a market downturn as well, so long as it delivers on earnings as announced.

Momentum score: 82/100

Financial Strength

CPB's gearing ratio of 10.2 is lower than only 5% of stocks. Campbell Soup's liabilities have decreased by -5% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 11.4% of CPB's liabilities. The stock’s level of gearing is appalling, yet the company is actively divesting some of its operations to pay down debt. The most recent sales include a $2.2bn deal to sell Arnott’s to KKR, and a $300mn deal to sell Kelsen’s to Ferrero.

These ratios would suggest that Campbell Soup has better financial strength than 54% of stocks. Given the huge levels of debt, it is impressive that CPB’s liability coverage remains in line with that of the median U.S. stock.

Financial Strength Score: 54/100

Earnings Quality

Campbell Soup’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.1% puts it ahead of 61% of stocks. 104.1% of CPB's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 46% of stocks. Each dollar of CPB's assets generates $0.7 of revenue, putting it ahead of 61% of stocks. Based on these findings, CPB has higher earnings quality than 65% of stocks. What is surprising is that CPB’s earnings quality is in fact extremely high.

This suggests that the company is simply generating levels of revenue which are too close to break even for the company to generate significant and consistent earnings quarter after quarter.

Earnings Quality Score: 65/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 88/100 which is very satisfying. The market seemed happy with the growth of CPB’s biscuit & snack division, and if management can follow through on its promises of growth and cost cutting, while paying off debt aggressively, the company could once again be in a situation to once again increase its dividend at an attractive rate.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 35 and a stock strength of 88, Campbell Soup will likely do well in the late stages of the business cycle and throughout the recession. However, I don’t like the current state of the dividend. The company still needs to jump through several hoops before I would consider adding it to my portfolio. Until then, I will remain on the sidelines.

