A Bond Ladder Can Protect Or Destroy Your Portfolio

In an era of low interest rates, they make little objective sense unless you are rich.

Throughout much of the past century, balanced portfolios involving stocks and bonds have been a centerpiece of traditional financial advising. They still are for many advisors and for target date funds. This is a sad state of affairs, but not my focus today.

In recent decades, advising attention has turned toward bond ladders. A bond ladder emphasizes buying a sequence of bonds with progressive maturities and holding them until they mature. In retirement, one lives off the coupons and the maturing bonds and buys new bonds to keep the ladder filled.

Much modeling of bond ladders has focused on 10-year-long ladders. If one is living on 4% of the initial portfolio, then using a 10-year bond ladder as part of a 60/40 portfolio provides the bond allocation. I will argue that a 10-year ladder is foolishly long.

Many advisors today employ either bond ladders or cash buckets to securely hold some years worth of needed income. My sense from reading interviews is that they tend to favor having 3 years to 5 years of secure funds.

I’ve done quite a bit of modeling of bond ladders, considering their potential usefulness to me. I was prompted to start writing about them, as usual, by reader comments to a previous article.

The present article is about basics and about how the bond ladder interacts with the total portfolio. This interaction has not been a focus of much discussion. But we will see that it does matter.

It will take me a few more articles, most likely, to cover the things that seem to me worth discussing about bond ladders and generalizations of the ladder idea. Some of that material will involve preferred stocks of REITs, on which I anticipate collaborating with Jussi Askola at High Yield Landlord.

Bond ladders as part of a portfolio

I am focused here on bond ladders as an element in support of retirement spending. Their most important function — for many retirees — is to secure funds for several years worth of retirement spending. In addition, when used with a rebalancing strategy of some kind, they can help avoid disproportionate portfolio depletion when markets retreat.

Figure 1 shows the composition of a total portfolio that includes a bond ladder. Each year the retiree spends the interest income (the coupons) from all the bonds plus the principal from those bonds that mature.

Figure 1. The structure of a portfolio with a bond ladder, including monetary flows. By author.

At intervals money is taken from the “Remaining Portfolio” and used to extend the bond ladder. In simple cases this is done every year.

More complex approaches achieve a form of rebalancing by only extending the ladder in good years. I did quite a bit of statistical portfolio modeling of such cases but did not end up compelled by the results. Perhaps I some point I will clean them up and put them out, but not today.

A key element discussed further below is that a longer bond ladder implies a smaller Remaining Portfolio. Longer bond ladders also imply larger fractional rates of withdrawal from the Remaining Portfolio.

Those not yet retired can also employ bond ladders within a retirement savings strategy, where they represent one way to add a bond-based element. They can be worthwhile when rebalanced with other, higher-growth investments.

Today, though, this does not make a lot of sense to me. If I wanted a cash-equivalent position today I would use a money market fund. And I would (and do) include other investments than bonds in the total portfolio, for the sake of weakly correlated diversification.

Simple bond ladder math

To see the most basic elements of bond ladders, we will consider here a world where the yield curve is flat and does not change with time, and where there is no change in the real return of the bond ladder. This lets us do the calculations simply and see dominant relationships.

Feel free to skip the algebra and look below at the table and figures if this works better for you. The bold-faced italic paragraphs present the key results.

A bond ladder is generally designed to produce a constant real payout, which we will label P. For a total portfolio value T c , the overall payout fraction, F p , is F p = P/T c . This is the number we generally discuss, often taken to be 4% thanks to some history that I consider unfortunate.

Key parameters for bond ladders are the rate of return or yield, Y, of the bonds and the length of the ladder in years, L. A simple formula expresses the relation between the money that must be put into the ladder each year, M, and the payout P. This is M*[1+(L*Y)] = P. (Throughout, I use the "*" symbol to represent multiplication.)

In the present article, we take P to be 100. Without multiplication, the numbers correspond to to a payout of $100k per year. Multiply all numbers by the fraction of 100 that is relevant to you in $k, and the results will apply to your case of interest.

Figure 2. The funding that must be injected in to the ladder each year in order to sustain a payout of 100 units (e.g., $100k) as the bonds in the ladder mature, shown against the real yield on the bonds. The curves are for ladders of different length, as indicated. Calculations by author.

Figure 2 shows how the input M relates to the yield Y and the ladder length L. For longer ladder lengths and for higher yields, one needs to put less money per year into the ladder.

This might make one think that long ladders are better. But longer ladders tie up more capital in the ladder, and the return on this capital is generally lower than the return on the Remaining Portfolio. The longer the ladder, the higher the return one needs in the Remaining Portfolio.

We need to know the payout fraction from the Remaining Portfolio, which is what fraction of the initial value of the Remaining Portfolio must be withdrawn each year to feed the bond ladder. We label this F RP . The math for this part is also simple.

The total capital in the ladder is M*L and so the capital that is not in the ladder is (T c -M*L). A little algebra with this and the equations above shows that F RP = F p /[1+L*(Y-F p )].

A key parameter for the performance of bond ladders is the difference between the yield of the bonds and the needed payout rate. This appears in the formula as (Y-F p ).

If the yield of the bonds exceeds the needed payout rate, life is very good. One needs for the rest of the portfolio to generate only a lower yield than the bonds do.

If you are rich enough that this applies to you, congratulations! This article is much more relevant to the rest of us.

We proceed to look at this input rate to the ladder, F RP . It has much to tell us.

Stress from the ladder on the remainder

Okay the math is over for now. The key stressor in a portfolio that includes a bond ladder is how much work the rest of the portfolio must do.

If more capital is tied up in the ladder, and/or bond yields are lower, then the rest of the portfolio must pay out a larger fraction of its value each year as input to the ladder. Let’s look at this.

The two key parameters are ladder length L and overall payout fraction F p . Here we look at each independently.

Figure 3 shows the impact of ladder length for a fixed overall payout fraction of 5%. As the yield of the bonds increases, there is a decrease in how much funding the ladder needs. As a result, the fraction of the Remaining Portfolio that must go into the ladder each year, F RP , decreases.

Figure 3. The percentage of the initial value of the Remaining Portfolio that must be injected into the ladder each year is shown agains the yield of the bonds in the ladder, for ladders of various length as indicated. Calculations by author.

Present day bonds have real returns near zero. In this context, having a longer ladder has a big negative impact. The longer ladder ties up more funds so one needs a larger fraction to support it. In the case modeled, a 5-year ladder needs 6.7% of the remaining funds each year but a 10-year ladder needs 10%.

These are very large withdrawal rates. Figure 4 shows probabilistic, Monte Carlo results for steady real withdrawals from portfolios modeled after an S&P 500 index fund and after the Dividend Aristocrats. I have discussed these simulations previously. While the odds are good that either would generate an increasing portfolio with a 5-year ladder, only the Aristocrats would be likely to do so for a 10-year ladder.

Figure 4. Final portfolio value, in 2019 dollars, after an investor withdraws the percentage indicated each year for 30 years from a portfolio whose initial value is $500k. The points show median values. The vertical bars show the range from 20th to 80th percentile of the distribution of results. The red shows results for a portfolio modeled after the S&P 500. The blue shows results for a portfolio modeled after the Dividend Aristocrats. Calculations by author.

A key conclusion follows: When real bond yields are as low as they are now, employing a 10-year bond ladder is an insanely foolish choice. If your advisor is pushing that, find another advisor.

A 5-year ladder is much more reasonable, if one needs the psychological support of having a few years of secure income. Nervous investors should take comfort in the fact that the S&P 500 has only had negative total returns 3 years in a row twice in nearly 150 years, and has never had four.

The impact of overall payout fraction

The math above lets us look at another comparison of interest to many investors — variations in overall payout fraction F P .

We do this for a 5-year ladder. This implies that the rate of funding required follows the middle curve in Figure 2.

We again look at the fraction of funds not in the ladder that must be extracted each year to fund the ladder. Figure 5 shows the results for several overall payout fractions.

Figure 5. The fraction of the Remaining Portfolio that must be injected into a 5-year ladder each year against the real yield on the investment in the ladder. The overall payout rate is the fraction of the initial total portfolio specified by the labels on the curves. Calculations by author.

One sees that if one has enough money or is frugal enough to live on 2.5% to 3.3% of the total portfolio, it matters little what yield a bond ladder has. It also matters little how long the ladder is. One can do whatever seems comfortable.

If one needs an income of 5% of the total portfolio, one begins to care about the yield of the bond ladder. If it provides zero real return, then one needs to put nearly 7% of the rest of the portfolio into the bond ladder each year. This is not a risk-free choice.

The statistical modeling says this is probably OK for an S&P 500 index fund, and very likely OK for a portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying stocks, but one worries that the future returns might not follow the past statistics. Shortening the ladder by a year or two would help.

Now consider looking for a 6.7% income as a fraction of the total portfolio (e.g. taking $100k per year from a portfolio of $1.5M). If real returns from the bond ladder are near zero, then one needs to take 10% a year from the remaining funds for a 5-year bond ladder. This might work, but it would seem that there are better ways to get 7% income from a total portfolio.

What you should do

The above discussion has some implications for you.

At today’s low real yields, a rigidly rational investor would not use a bond ladder as such

Real, human investors may need them for the sense of security of having cash in hand to support a few years of certain income.

Even so, long bond ladders are foolish. If you must have one, make it as short as you can tolerate.

There are several ways to pursue bond ladders. One of them is to find the bonds yourself. A second one is to use whatever service your broker offers. Fidelity, for example, has a bond ladder tool and also will construct one for you on request.

An alternative to buying individual bonds is now also available. Defined-maturity bond ETFs now exist. An example is iShares iBonds. Such funds hold diversified portfolios of bonds with similar maturity dates, pay out the coupons, and hold the bonds to maturity. There are small details related to how the final year is handled.

iShares offers such ladders based on investment grade corporate bonds, such as (IBDM), (IBDP), and (IBDT). They also base them on municipal bonds, as in (IBMJ) and (IBMQ), and on high-yield bonds, as in (IBHA) and (IBHE).

Some other topics are worth considering. An important one is what happens to portfolios with bond ladders during periods when real yields are changing. I will take that up next.

Looking further, the figures above show that bond ladders work a lot better if the bonds have higher yields. There have been a few articles on Seeking Alpha suggesting that other securities having higher yields might replace bonds in a ladder-type structure.

I am attracted to this path. But there seem to be few serious attempts to model such cases, which do introduce some new risks. That is probably where this exploration will go.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.