Low Volatility Small Caps

The composition of this index, its historical returns, its constituents, and the factors that have contributed to outperformance are discussed.

I am porting my recent series on factor tilts to demonstrate how those strategies perform when paired with the size factor in the small cap equity space.

This article builds on my recent work on factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that have generated long-run outperformance versus the traditional capitalization-weighted benchmark.

In a pair of recent articles, I have discussed factor tilts within the small cap space pieces titled Small Cap Value and 64 Small Cap Dividend Growers. These articles demonstrated the long-run success of strategies that separately used Value and Dividend Growth to screen the small-cap stock universe to generate structural alpha. As I promised to readers at the conclusion of each of those articles, I am extending additional factor tilt strategies to the small cap arena to examine historical performance.

Fortunately for our examination, Standard & Poor's has developed the S&P Smallcap 600 Low Volatility Index. Similar to the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) this benchmark tracks the twenty percent of the S&P Smallcap 600 with the lowest realized volatility over the past year, weighted by an inverse of that volatility, and then rebalanced quarterly. While the index was launched in September 2012, Standard & Poor's has back-tested data for nearly a quarter-century.

Below is a cumulative total return of the S&P Smallcap 600 Low Volatility Index, the S&P Smallcap 600 Index, and the S&P 500.

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see above, the S&P Smallcap 600 Index (white line; replicated through the ETF IJR) readily bests the S&P 500 (yellow line). This outperformance is consistent with my article on 7 Ways to Beat the Market that demonstrated the structural alpha available through the size factor. Combining the size factor and the low volatility tilt through the S&P Smallcap 600 Low Volatility Index has produced annual returns approaching 14% per annum over the past quarter-century.

In tabular form, one can readily see that both the small cap and large cap Low Volatility indices produce higher returns with lower variability of returns than the broader market gauges from which they are constructed. The lower downside in the market selloff in 2008 greatly contributes to the lower variability of the Low Volatility indices.

The PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:XSLV) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index with a 0.25% expense ratio. Like many of the Low Volatility ETFs, XSLV is a post-crisis innovation with a track record dating only back to February 2013. The ETF has grown to over $2B of AUM as the strategy has gained popularity.

I would remiss if I did not mention that financials currently account for over half of the fund weighting (REITs 33.2%, Banks 19.5%, Insurance 7.9%, and Savings & Loans 6.1%). As I covered in a comparison between the PowerShares S&P Low Volatility ETF versus the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:USMV), industry concentrations in the S&P indices are uncapped, unlike the MSCI versions, and this lack of constraints has historically led to risk-adjusted outperformance and more variable industry concentrations over time.

I am a believer in the relative risk-adjusted outperformance of low volatility strategies. I am also a believer in the long-run outperformance available through the size factor that favors smaller-capitalization stocks. Look for a forthcoming article that examines this particular low volatility small cap vehicle over its shorter lifespan. I will also update data and observations on a longer low volatility small cap data series that dates back to the early 1960s, offering additional business cycles from which to draw conclusions about the efficacy of the strategy.

